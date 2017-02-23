Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Aaron Gwin Meets the YT Jeffsy 27 - Video
Feb 23, 2017
by
YT Industries
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Aaron Gwin meets the YT JEFFSY 27
by
YTIndustries
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 10,877
Faves:
45
Comments: 3
Gwin: Legend. Jeffsy: Legend. You and Us: Legends.
Size doesn't matter. Meet the all new Jeffsy 27
MENTIONS:
@YTIndustries
/
@The-YT-Mob
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
86518 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
69725 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
62189 views
Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube
56114 views
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
55197 views
Randoms - London Bike Show 2017
54977 views
2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…
48484 views
Norco Range 9.2 - First Ride
46955 views
87 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 74
bikekrieg
(6 hours ago)
"Size doesn't matter" is what people with small.... wheels... say
[Reply]
+ 33
kind0fimportant
(6 hours ago)
it's how you use it
[Reply]
+ 14
LuvAZ
(6 hours ago)
@kind0fimportant
: and people with big . . . wheels . . . don't know how to use them?
[Reply]
+ 4
chyu
(5 hours ago)
I would say the same if I'm Mandingo
[Reply]
+ 11
jlfskibikesail
(5 hours ago)
that was a boring video. youd think with the talent and a budget, you'd make something rad.
[Reply]
+ 2
cool3
(5 hours ago)
@chyu
: But you're not.
Maybe that's better for you...
[Reply]
+ 8
RafaGamas
(5 hours ago)
as long as I keep finding spare parts for my 26ers size doesnt matter
[Reply]
+ 2
kind0fimportant
(4 hours ago)
@LuvAZ
: Oh i wasn't talking about wheels....
[Reply]
+ 4
martin737
(4 hours ago)
Ron Jeremy agrees wholeheartedly
...small frame...big wheels...
[Reply]
+ 1
StraightLineJoe
(3 hours ago)
There was a time when a 4" stroke was the perfectly fine, then a 5" stoke was seen as more desirable, a 6" stroke came along and was most wanted, now almost 7" is the length to have!
And heres me stuck with my 4" 27.2mm gravity dropper, how life is unfair..!
But hey, size doesn't matter...
[Reply]
+ 2
THomer
(1 hours ago)
oh YT... so cryptical. i do not care!
[Reply]
+ 1
Rainozeros
(13 mins ago)
You know what they say about people with big ...wheels? Big wheels...large...tires...
[Reply]
+ 1
Drover
(11 mins ago)
@StraightLineJoe
: I could forward you some emails I've been getting about boosting my size, it was only by 6mm though so I didn't bother
[Reply]
+ 54
rrolly
(6 hours ago)
The look on Gwin's face climbing the hill in the beginning: "Pedalling uphill is stupid"
[Reply]
- 2
cool3
(5 hours ago)
I won't say that. Rather, it's the usual AG face. If you look at his vids, he's rarely smiling. Maybe he should...
[Reply]
+ 7
Aprilfisheye
(5 hours ago)
You have to admit that it IS pretty stupid though.
[Reply]
+ 1
Rainozeros
(7 mins ago)
Yeah. And honest enough to NOT ride an ebike! I wonder though what happened if he stayed with Specialized. Sure he'd pop up in one of their Levo-propaganda-vids.
[Reply]
+ 43
tbmaddux
(6 hours ago)
Ray Syron.
In case (like me) you were curious who the other rider was.
[Reply]
+ 9
Fenderrbenderr
(6 hours ago)
Looks like a fun guy, watch him shred!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE-QDGhtU7o
[Reply]
+ 39
NYShred
(5 hours ago)
Yea, not cool that theres no mention of him in the title. Sure, Gwin is a name(brand) but there's two people shredding in this video.
Aside from that, wheres the theme connection? Gwin meets the Jeffsy - I was expecting at some point these two riders would eventually "meet" and then ride together... but theyre both riding the Jeffsy soooo.... Seems like the concept wasn't fully brought to fruition in this edit. Feels rushed, like they filmed it in one afternoon and were like "yep, that's it, we're good" time to turn on the marketing machine.
I think it's safe to say they missed the mark on this one.
[Reply]
+ 1
lyophilization
(5 hours ago)
@NYShred
: i think the theme was "riding a jeffsy makes you a legend" the music gave you a few hints at this.
[Reply]
+ 2
MisterPotatoHead
(5 hours ago)
@NYShred
: Apparently they're saying, "Yes, even an unnamed shmo can ride like a big dog."
[Reply]
+ 6
JesseE
(5 hours ago)
@MisterPotatoHead
: He was cooler to watch than Gwin, lets be honest. Wish I had a rock&roll mop flowing behind me whenever I rode.
[Reply]
+ 3
RafaGamas
(5 hours ago)
Lame video. judging from the other video of Ray Syron and being Gwin they could have come up with something much better
[Reply]
+ 4
PaulLehr
(4 hours ago)
the whole time i'm like, why the f*ck was there zero mention of Ray in the title?
[Reply]
+ 2
Dangerhill
(4 hours ago)
@JesseE
: I usually don't comment but great comment. ???????? I'm actually laughing out loud.
[Reply]
+ 2
JesseE
(4 hours ago)
@Dangerhill
: I'm a balding guy in his late 30s, I got hair envy what can i say?
[Reply]
+ 17
Joegrant
(8 hours ago)
YT, you're cool, but just cuz you say something's a legend (you new bike) doesn't make it one. Not yet anyway.
[Reply]
+ 12
miguelcurto
(6 hours ago)
150 FS+Reverb+Pike at 2099€ from a brand with pedigree if not legendary at least in the vicinity.
[Reply]
+ 1
ryanandrewrogers
(5 hours ago)
@miguelcurto
: Wait for the review. Also it's about 10mm travel and just a few dollars away from being the Capra, a certified enduro machine.
[Reply]
+ 1
lyophilization
(5 hours ago)
i think you missed the point.
[Reply]
+ 1
alnavasa
(4 hours ago)
@miguelcurto
: actually the Jeffsy CF PRO RACE version is already 160mm rear travel.
[Reply]
+ 1
philipmcm
(27 mins ago)
It's called marketing.
[Reply]
+ 17
jdreynolds2
(6 hours ago)
Now I want to hear if Aaron prefers the Jeffsy 27 or 29!
[Reply]
+ 21
hangdogr
(6 hours ago)
And more importantly, which color.
[Reply]
- 9
fercho25
(6 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
so does that means the jeffsy is Jesus aproved?
[Reply]
+ 2
Husker2112
(6 hours ago)
@hangdogr
: Liquid metal all the way brah
[Reply]
+ 1
ryanandrewrogers
(5 hours ago)
Are the two bikes even really in the same category? I mean they must perform dramatically different, one having 29er wheels and trail-length travel suspension, the other having 27's and nearly enduro length travel... I want a comparison between the two asap pinkbike
[Reply]
+ 1
HonzoRider
(5 hours ago)
He says he loves the 29er here:
www.vitalmtb.com/features/Aaron-Gwins-YT-Capra-vs-YT-Jeffsy-Bike-vs-Bike,1512
[Reply]
+ 1
jdreynolds2
(5 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: that's a good point. I actually think the Jeffsy 27 is kinda silly. It's basically a Capra. But I would just be curious what Gwin's opinion is because I think YT categorizes them both as Trail bikes, right?
[Reply]
- 2
RedBurn
(5 hours ago)
26
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbakerpow
(2 hours ago)
@ryanandrewrogers
: I also want that comparison done by a somebody non bias
[Reply]
+ 9
TwoWheelPhrenzy
(6 hours ago)
This video wasn't very legendary.
[Reply]
+ 5
foxinsocks
(5 hours ago)
Frankly... Most boring Gwin clip i've watched to date. Edit is nice, but they should've picked a more interesting trail for this bike and rider.
Comparing this to the release video of the original 29er Jeffsy, which got me properly salivating, is almost ridiculous :/
[Reply]
+ 0
davefw
(5 hours ago)
I liked the trail the other rider was on. Gwin looked like he was at some California dustbowl.
[Reply]
+ 2
Aaronhuang
(4 hours ago)
@davefw
: this California dust bowl you're referring to, is one of the greatest hidden gem in SoCal, it's a system of the funnest trails I've ever ridden packed in a small mountain, trust me it's magic
[Reply]
+ 1
davefw
(3 hours ago)
@Aaronhuang
: Not arguing the fact, I just thought the other trail looked nicer. Don't get your underwear in a knot.
[Reply]
+ 2
Fresh1
(3 hours ago)
My thoughts exactly
@davefw
!
@Aaronhuang
is right, it's one of the best trail systems in SoCal but they make it look pretty lame. That's probably a good thing though. Won't have a bunch of people asking where it's at!
[Reply]
+ 3
yonibois
(5 hours ago)
All I noticed was that neither track had a single stone, rock or root on it.
So the Jeffsy's shit at eating up bumps???
I don't know, but if I'm thinking of buying a bike I want to know how it behaves on the rough stuff, not a motorway.
[Reply]
+ 3
Fresh1
(3 hours ago)
The trails Gwinn is on have plenty of rocks and boulders, but no roots. The video doesn't do that place any justice.
[Reply]
+ 1
Joel-DH
(5 hours ago)
I would like to ask Gwin how the YT compares to a Stumpjumper.
By the way, on the size doesn't matter thing, it SO matters. 29ers for XC guys and trail guys who ride hardtails or want optimum efficiency. 27.5 for the Enduro/DH/trail speed freaks. I would be in the latter category. And I'm 6'4 ft tall. 27.5 forever!
[Reply]
+ 4
mitcht
(6 hours ago)
AKA Gwinn pushing the bike harder than anyone else in the world will push it.
[Reply]
+ 0
cgdibble
(5 hours ago)
Man, YT bikes might be harder to tell apart than SC ones! I also thing Gwin needs to do more vids, he just doesn't have much of a presence in that regard. I love watching the pros rip, and since he was the WC champ, it'd be badass to see more vids of him shredding in the off season.
[Reply]
+ 2
torilovesweed
(2 hours ago)
That 27.5 Jeffsey in the liquid metal color looks so sick... And it would be a perfect bike for what I'm looking for but it's out of my price range sadly.
[Reply]
+ 4
endlessblockades
(6 hours ago)
That secret redwood grove in Temecula!
[Reply]
+ 2
Fookie
(1 hours ago)
OK #YT, now that you have made another Enduro bike, can you please offer something that suites to our Trail raiding needs?
[Reply]
+ 3
andnyleswillriot
(5 hours ago)
Was hoping for tech riding for a gwin video, not flowy sidewalks
[Reply]
+ 0
shrinky
(4 hours ago)
Video could have benefited from some more technical riding up and down. Drops and gaps maybe. Per the video this is a bike you can pedal up a fire road and rip down an obstacle and rock free flow trail.
[Reply]
+ 2
FlowTheory
(4 hours ago)
gwin doesn't seem to be riding at his full potential, kinda makes the bike look bad...
[Reply]
+ 2
DaFam4mDena
(6 hours ago)
I dont get it...yes i know, gwin, but who was the chick?
[Reply]
+ 4
evilized
(6 hours ago)
Cody kelley now on yt?
[Reply]
+ 6
YTIndustries
Plus
(5 hours ago)
Ray Syron.
[Reply]
+ 5
oiko
(3 hours ago)
@YTIndustries
: Should have given Ray some credit. Great riding from both.
[Reply]
+ 0
2bigwheels
(4 hours ago)
Gwin got half way down the trail and said, wow Specialized really stepped up their game on this new Endu....roohoohohoo wrong company... Lol
[Reply]
+ 0
anchoricex
(1 hours ago)
Why do people insist on using these songs for videos? Has creativity run completely dry for editors? This, radioactive, sail. There has to be more music out there then this?
[Reply]
+ 1
dchawaii
(15 mins ago)
any video with gwin in it and the raw sound of a bike is going to be banger... not to mention on a YT
[Reply]
+ 1
funkzander
(13 mins ago)
they should have used bryan regnier for the video. his edits are always the sickest shredding
[Reply]
+ 2
Pichy
(4 hours ago)
I want to see Gwin smashing Rude's KOM
[Reply]
+ 1
kdiggity
(4 hours ago)
They could post a video of Gwin shredding a tricycle and I'd want to run out and buy one.
[Reply]
+ 2
drivereight
(5 hours ago)
Everytime Gwin rides his bike, the world spins!
[Reply]
+ 1
GOGRANDE
(1 hours ago)
Seems like Gwin knows how to ride a bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
nsteele
(5 hours ago)
Nice helmet! Is that the new TLD A-2?
[Reply]
+ 1
jkramer1
(8 mins ago)
2:05 is the most I've ever seen Aaron Gwin's shocks move.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bustacrimes
(5 hours ago)
Obligatory daily YT advertorial. Looks like a session.
[Reply]
+ 1
attdt
(1 hours ago)
It's a little weird to see some Gwinning on trail bike
[Reply]
+ 1
local29
(5 hours ago)
i d say that gwin is fast on any bike
[Reply]
+ 1
Alexcmarr98
(3 hours ago)
I think my size increased after watching that....
[Reply]
+ 1
SD-Cyclist
(3 hours ago)
no plug for ray ray
[Reply]
+ 0
Ryanrobinson1984
(4 hours ago)
Aaron Gwin and Cody Kelley are a rad team, no doubt
[Reply]
+ 1
thedriftisreal
(4 hours ago)
not cody kelly
[Reply]
- 3
Xc2dh1
(5 hours ago)
Bike seems a bit sketchy.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 7
rober005
(6 hours ago)
People bying the 27'5 just because of AG in 3...2...1.....
[Reply]
- 4
powdershredder3
(6 hours ago)
"size doesn't matter" ride a 26inch
[Reply]
+ 0
NoDHinKentucky
(6 hours ago)
You'd really be amazed with what you can do with an extra inch and a half.
[Reply]
+ 0
nvranka
(6 hours ago)
@NoDHinKentucky
: really? Would he? I hopped on the 650B train as I wanted a new bike...I love my nomad, but I honestly wish it was a 26.
Maybe there is a nominal advantage in larger wheels (don't know if I feel it...), but 26 just felt better.
[Reply]
+ 1
dtax
(3 hours ago)
@nvranka
: whoooooosh
[Reply]
+ 1
nvranka
(2 hours ago)
@dtax
: it was early
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.087653
Mobile Version of Website
87 Comments
...small frame...big wheels...
And heres me stuck with my 4" 27.2mm gravity dropper, how life is unfair..!
But hey, size doesn't matter...
In case (like me) you were curious who the other rider was.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE-QDGhtU7o
Aside from that, wheres the theme connection? Gwin meets the Jeffsy - I was expecting at some point these two riders would eventually "meet" and then ride together... but theyre both riding the Jeffsy soooo.... Seems like the concept wasn't fully brought to fruition in this edit. Feels rushed, like they filmed it in one afternoon and were like "yep, that's it, we're good" time to turn on the marketing machine.
I think it's safe to say they missed the mark on this one.
Comparing this to the release video of the original 29er Jeffsy, which got me properly salivating, is almost ridiculous :/
So the Jeffsy's shit at eating up bumps???
I don't know, but if I'm thinking of buying a bike I want to know how it behaves on the rough stuff, not a motorway.
By the way, on the size doesn't matter thing, it SO matters. 29ers for XC guys and trail guys who ride hardtails or want optimum efficiency. 27.5 for the Enduro/DH/trail speed freaks. I would be in the latter category. And I'm 6'4 ft tall. 27.5 forever!
Maybe there is a nominal advantage in larger wheels (don't know if I feel it...), but 26 just felt better.
Post a Comment