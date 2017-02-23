VIDEOS

Aaron Gwin Meets the YT Jeffsy 27 - Video

Feb 23, 2017
by YT Industries  
Aaron Gwin meets the YT JEFFSY 27

by YTIndustries
Views: 10,877    Faves: 45    Comments: 3

Gwin: Legend. Jeffsy: Legend. You and Us: Legends.
Size doesn't matter. Meet the all new Jeffsy 27

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries / @The-YT-Mob


Must Read This Week
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
86518 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
69725 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
62189 views
Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube
56114 views
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
55197 views
Randoms - London Bike Show 2017
54977 views
2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…
48484 views
Norco Range 9.2 - First Ride
46955 views

87 Comments

  • + 74
 "Size doesn't matter" is what people with small.... wheels... say
  • + 33
 it's how you use it
  • + 14
 @kind0fimportant: and people with big . . . wheels . . . don't know how to use them?
  • + 4
 I would say the same if I'm Mandingo
  • + 11
 that was a boring video. youd think with the talent and a budget, you'd make something rad.
  • + 2
 @chyu: But you're not. Smile Maybe that's better for you...
  • + 8
 as long as I keep finding spare parts for my 26ers size doesnt matter
  • + 2
 @LuvAZ: Oh i wasn't talking about wheels....
  • + 4
 Ron Jeremy agrees wholeheartedly Smile
...small frame...big wheels...Smile
  • + 1
 There was a time when a 4" stroke was the perfectly fine, then a 5" stoke was seen as more desirable, a 6" stroke came along and was most wanted, now almost 7" is the length to have!

And heres me stuck with my 4" 27.2mm gravity dropper, how life is unfair..!

But hey, size doesn't matter...
  • + 2
 oh YT... so cryptical. i do not care!
  • + 1
 You know what they say about people with big ...wheels? Big wheels...large...tires...
  • + 1
 @StraightLineJoe: I could forward you some emails I've been getting about boosting my size, it was only by 6mm though so I didn't bother
  • + 54
 The look on Gwin's face climbing the hill in the beginning: "Pedalling uphill is stupid"
  • - 2
 I won't say that. Rather, it's the usual AG face. If you look at his vids, he's rarely smiling. Maybe he should... Smile
  • + 7
 You have to admit that it IS pretty stupid though.
  • + 1
 Yeah. And honest enough to NOT ride an ebike! I wonder though what happened if he stayed with Specialized. Sure he'd pop up in one of their Levo-propaganda-vids.
  • + 43
 Ray Syron.

In case (like me) you were curious who the other rider was.
  • + 9
 Looks like a fun guy, watch him shred!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE-QDGhtU7o
  • + 39
 Yea, not cool that theres no mention of him in the title. Sure, Gwin is a name(brand) but there's two people shredding in this video.

Aside from that, wheres the theme connection? Gwin meets the Jeffsy - I was expecting at some point these two riders would eventually "meet" and then ride together... but theyre both riding the Jeffsy soooo.... Seems like the concept wasn't fully brought to fruition in this edit. Feels rushed, like they filmed it in one afternoon and were like "yep, that's it, we're good" time to turn on the marketing machine.

I think it's safe to say they missed the mark on this one.
  • + 1
 @NYShred: i think the theme was "riding a jeffsy makes you a legend" the music gave you a few hints at this.
  • + 2
 @NYShred: Apparently they're saying, "Yes, even an unnamed shmo can ride like a big dog."
  • + 6
 @MisterPotatoHead: He was cooler to watch than Gwin, lets be honest. Wish I had a rock&roll mop flowing behind me whenever I rode.
  • + 3
 Lame video. judging from the other video of Ray Syron and being Gwin they could have come up with something much better
  • + 4
 the whole time i'm like, why the f*ck was there zero mention of Ray in the title?
  • + 2
 @JesseE: I usually don't comment but great comment. ???????? I'm actually laughing out loud.
  • + 2
 @Dangerhill: I'm a balding guy in his late 30s, I got hair envy what can i say?
  • + 17
 YT, you're cool, but just cuz you say something's a legend (you new bike) doesn't make it one. Not yet anyway.
  • + 12
 150 FS+Reverb+Pike at 2099€ from a brand with pedigree if not legendary at least in the vicinity.
  • + 1
 @miguelcurto: Wait for the review. Also it's about 10mm travel and just a few dollars away from being the Capra, a certified enduro machine.
  • + 1
 i think you missed the point.
  • + 1
 @miguelcurto: actually the Jeffsy CF PRO RACE version is already 160mm rear travel.
  • + 1
 It's called marketing.
  • + 17
 Now I want to hear if Aaron prefers the Jeffsy 27 or 29!
  • + 21
 And more importantly, which color.
  • - 9
flag fercho25 (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 so does that means the jeffsy is Jesus aproved?
  • + 2
 @hangdogr: Liquid metal all the way brah
  • + 1
 Are the two bikes even really in the same category? I mean they must perform dramatically different, one having 29er wheels and trail-length travel suspension, the other having 27's and nearly enduro length travel... I want a comparison between the two asap pinkbike
  • + 1
 He says he loves the 29er here: www.vitalmtb.com/features/Aaron-Gwins-YT-Capra-vs-YT-Jeffsy-Bike-vs-Bike,1512
  • + 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: that's a good point. I actually think the Jeffsy 27 is kinda silly. It's basically a Capra. But I would just be curious what Gwin's opinion is because I think YT categorizes them both as Trail bikes, right?
  • - 2
 26
  • + 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: I also want that comparison done by a somebody non bias
  • + 9
 This video wasn't very legendary.
  • + 5
 Frankly... Most boring Gwin clip i've watched to date. Edit is nice, but they should've picked a more interesting trail for this bike and rider.

Comparing this to the release video of the original 29er Jeffsy, which got me properly salivating, is almost ridiculous :/
  • + 0
 I liked the trail the other rider was on. Gwin looked like he was at some California dustbowl.
  • + 2
 @davefw: this California dust bowl you're referring to, is one of the greatest hidden gem in SoCal, it's a system of the funnest trails I've ever ridden packed in a small mountain, trust me it's magic
  • + 1
 @Aaronhuang: Not arguing the fact, I just thought the other trail looked nicer. Don't get your underwear in a knot.
  • + 2
 My thoughts exactly @davefw! @Aaronhuang is right, it's one of the best trail systems in SoCal but they make it look pretty lame. That's probably a good thing though. Won't have a bunch of people asking where it's at!
  • + 3
 All I noticed was that neither track had a single stone, rock or root on it.
So the Jeffsy's shit at eating up bumps???
I don't know, but if I'm thinking of buying a bike I want to know how it behaves on the rough stuff, not a motorway.
  • + 3
 The trails Gwinn is on have plenty of rocks and boulders, but no roots. The video doesn't do that place any justice.
  • + 1
 I would like to ask Gwin how the YT compares to a Stumpjumper.
By the way, on the size doesn't matter thing, it SO matters. 29ers for XC guys and trail guys who ride hardtails or want optimum efficiency. 27.5 for the Enduro/DH/trail speed freaks. I would be in the latter category. And I'm 6'4 ft tall. 27.5 forever!
  • + 4
 AKA Gwinn pushing the bike harder than anyone else in the world will push it.
  • + 0
 Man, YT bikes might be harder to tell apart than SC ones! I also thing Gwin needs to do more vids, he just doesn't have much of a presence in that regard. I love watching the pros rip, and since he was the WC champ, it'd be badass to see more vids of him shredding in the off season.
  • + 2
 That 27.5 Jeffsey in the liquid metal color looks so sick... And it would be a perfect bike for what I'm looking for but it's out of my price range sadly.
  • + 4
 That secret redwood grove in Temecula!
  • + 2
 OK #YT, now that you have made another Enduro bike, can you please offer something that suites to our Trail raiding needs?
  • + 3
 Was hoping for tech riding for a gwin video, not flowy sidewalks
  • + 0
 Video could have benefited from some more technical riding up and down. Drops and gaps maybe. Per the video this is a bike you can pedal up a fire road and rip down an obstacle and rock free flow trail.
  • + 2
 gwin doesn't seem to be riding at his full potential, kinda makes the bike look bad...
  • + 2
 I dont get it...yes i know, gwin, but who was the chick?
  • + 4
 Cody kelley now on yt? Smile
  • + 6
 Ray Syron.
  • + 5
 @YTIndustries: Should have given Ray some credit. Great riding from both.
  • + 0
 Gwin got half way down the trail and said, wow Specialized really stepped up their game on this new Endu....roohoohohoo wrong company... Lol
  • + 0
 Why do people insist on using these songs for videos? Has creativity run completely dry for editors? This, radioactive, sail. There has to be more music out there then this?
  • + 1
 any video with gwin in it and the raw sound of a bike is going to be banger... not to mention on a YT
  • + 1
 they should have used bryan regnier for the video. his edits are always the sickest shredding
  • + 2
 I want to see Gwin smashing Rude's KOM
  • + 1
 They could post a video of Gwin shredding a tricycle and I'd want to run out and buy one.
  • + 2
 Everytime Gwin rides his bike, the world spins!
  • + 1
 Seems like Gwin knows how to ride a bike.
  • + 1
 Nice helmet! Is that the new TLD A-2?
  • + 1
 2:05 is the most I've ever seen Aaron Gwin's shocks move.
  • + 1
 Obligatory daily YT advertorial. Looks like a session.
  • + 1
 It's a little weird to see some Gwinning on trail bike
  • + 1
 i d say that gwin is fast on any bike
  • + 1
 I think my size increased after watching that....
  • + 1
 no plug for ray ray
  • + 0
 Aaron Gwin and Cody Kelley are a rad team, no doubt
  • + 1
 not cody kelly
  • - 3
 Bike seems a bit sketchy.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.087653
Mobile Version of Website