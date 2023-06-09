Aaron Gwin Out of the Lenzerheide World Cup with a Broken Arm

Jun 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Aaron Gwin has announced on social media that he has broken his arm and elbow after a big crash in practice.

A crash during yesterday's practice saw the American rider get taken off line through the tricky boulders in the lower part of the course. Aaron has said he normally would have had a good chance to save himself but a drop quickly following this section saw him take a huge slam off the course. Aaron has said in his social media post that he is expecting to get surgery next week. The crash was captured in VitalMTB's Raw from practice.

bigquotesWell this is definitely not the post I wanted to do after yesterday’s practice. Had a big crash and unfortunately broke my arm/elbow in a few spots. Surgery next week to get everything fixed up. Bummed would be an understatement but that’s how our sport goes sometimes. It was a weird crash, didn’t feel like I made a big mistake but margin for error in this section was so small. Would normally have a good chance to save something like this but with the drop coming up so quick I didn’t have the time. Tried to clear the big lose Boulder outside of the tape with my upper body but leg caught it and kinda slammed myself extra hard.

Sometimes things all line up just right in the wrong way. Haha So much training and preparation went into this season. I really believed I put myself in a solid position to battle for wins and a title again. Felt better physically than I ever have and the new bike has been awesome. I always say, success is never owed just because you work hard but it does greatly improve your chances. Time to put the focus into this recovery.

Thanks everyone for the messages. The racing this year is gonna be so good to watch. Stoked to support my @intensefactoryracing team from the sidelines, the boys have put in the work and I’m excited to watch them throw down. Keep you all posted on the progress, hoping to be back as soon as I’m strong and ready again.

Video: @johnlawlor79 @vitalmtb Aaron Gwin


We wish Aaron all the best with his recovery and hope he is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
73575 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
60476 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
45439 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
43417 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34382 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
31393 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
26891 views
Video: Testing the Difference Between Steel & Aluminum Frames
25996 views

18 Comments

  • 24 0
 Man, so bummed for him. This sucks.
  • 6 0
 Damn, I was really looking forward to seeing how he and the bike would do after so much development hype - and now this.
  • 13 0
 Can’t remember the last time I saw Vital linked up on PB… signs of the times .
  • 10 0
 Aaron Gwout.
  • 5 0
 Ouch, had some speed and airtime into that one. Was looking forward to seeing him back on track! Heal up well Gwin!
  • 3 0
 That slot between the tree and the rock is really tight and sketchy at speed. A couple cm out of line and clipping a pedal is so easy.
  • 3 0
 Bummer, would really like to see him prove all the doubters wrong. I hope he heals up quick and properly but the super short racing season doesn't help.
  • 4 0
 Nooooooooooo
  • 3 0
 Really really bad luck on this one...
  • 1 0
 Ohh mannnn… … after all the hard work and anticipation for how he, the team and the bike will work. Hope somehow he can still rest for some part of the season.
  • 3 0
 Heal up quickly Aaron!
  • 1 0
 That's a real bummer. I was waiting for this after seeing him clutching his arm like that.
  • 1 0
 Just Gutted Healing vibes! I was so looking forward to seeing you in the mix again.
  • 1 0
 too bad....what a start into the season
  • 1 0
 Shame to see another top rider out. Heal up quick Aaron
  • 1 0
 too bad，back soon my bro
  • 1 0
 Aaron ups!
  • 1 0
 Dangit





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050194
Mobile Version of Website