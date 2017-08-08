Pinkbike.com
Aaron Gwin Pins Laguna Beach's Top of the World Trail - Video
Aug 8, 2017
by
GoPro
Fresh off of an outstanding win at this years Mont-Sainte-Anne UCI Downhill race, Aaron Gwin takes full advantage of the chance to come home and train on California’s technical coastal trails.
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
prurient-possum
(38 mins ago)
while the video was sick, that face-on camera angle shows very little about the riding; kinda annoying.
[Reply]
+ 4
Thustlewhumber
(25 mins ago)
Au contraire mon frère you can see body position, knee position, when/how he brakes, and how he is absorbing/pushing the bumps/jumps.
[Reply]
+ 5
prurient-possum
(15 mins ago)
@Thustlewhumber
: Je suis d'accord, mon petit chérie, but without the context of the local topology of the trail, I don't find that information super helpful.
[Reply]
+ 1
vsong
(2 mins ago)
Everytime I ride that trail there are huge rain ruts! They must of done alot of work to it!
[Reply]
+ 3
Edgy77
(26 mins ago)
Yup That was FAST!
[Reply]
+ 2
Sweatypants
(26 mins ago)
Telonics my favorite trail i've been to in America so far, so good...
[Reply]
+ 3
vondur
(31 mins ago)
Looks like Telonics.
[Reply]
+ 1
vsong
(2 mins ago)
It is.
[Reply]
+ 1
moose-619
(11 mins ago)
so fast, definitely trying to get up to Laguna and ride these trails.
[Reply]
+ 1
probi
(4 mins ago)
Fuck.
[Reply]
10 Comments
