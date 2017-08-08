VIDEOS

Aaron Gwin Pins Laguna Beach's Top of the World Trail - Video

Aug 8, 2017
by GoPro  

Fresh off of an outstanding win at this years Mont-Sainte-Anne UCI Downhill race, Aaron Gwin takes full advantage of the chance to come home and train on California’s technical coastal trails.


MENTIONS: @GoPro


Must Read This Week
Szymon Godziek Backflips Tour de Pologne On a Road Bike - Video
168014 views
Final Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
100639 views
Qualifying Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
60924 views
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
56571 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
52896 views
Mystery Downhill Fork Spotted in the Devinci Pits
52572 views
Remy Morton Loosefest Injury Update
51452 views
Cube's Prototype 29er DH Bike - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
50237 views

10 Comments

  • + 6
 while the video was sick, that face-on camera angle shows very little about the riding; kinda annoying.
  • + 4
 Au contraire mon frère you can see body position, knee position, when/how he brakes, and how he is absorbing/pushing the bumps/jumps.
  • + 5
 @Thustlewhumber: Je suis d'accord, mon petit chérie, but without the context of the local topology of the trail, I don't find that information super helpful.
  • + 1
 Everytime I ride that trail there are huge rain ruts! They must of done alot of work to it!
  • + 3
 Yup That was FAST!
  • + 2
 Telonics my favorite trail i've been to in America so far, so good...
  • + 3
 Looks like Telonics.
  • + 1
 It is.
  • + 1
 so fast, definitely trying to get up to Laguna and ride these trails.
  • + 1
 Fuck.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029086
Mobile Version of Website