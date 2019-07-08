Aaron Gwin to Miss Les Gets World Cup with Shoulder Injuries

Well here’s what ended the weekend for me. Had been brushin' this tree every lap but got a little off-balance in the dust and nailed it. This was last lap of practice before the race and man was really startin' to feel good that morning. Disappointing start to the season to say the least but we’ll be back. Hurt both shoulders in the crash. Flew home yesterday, gonna go see my doctor today and hopefully get some good news so I can be back soon. Thanks to my team for all the love I’m so bummed I’ve gotta miss Les Gets was really lookin' forward to that one. Congrats to my boy Jack Moir for holdin' it down Saturday with a top 10 I know the struggles you’ve fought through this year and I’m proud of ya dude. Keep you guys posted when I know what’s up. — Aaron Gwin