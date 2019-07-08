Aaron Gwin to Miss Les Gets World Cup with Shoulder Injuries

Aaron Gwin has today confirmed he will miss the Les Gets World Cup next weekend after a crash in the final practice session in Vallnord. Gwin was nursing an injured finger through the weekend but it was his shoulders that saw him forced out after he hit a tree in the woods. He injured both stories in the crash and flew home today to see his doctor. Hopefully he will receive some good news and we will see him back racing in Val di Sole on August 3rd.
|Well here’s what ended the weekend for me. Had been brushin' this tree every lap but got a little off-balance in the dust and nailed it. This was last lap of practice before the race and man was really startin' to feel good that morning. Disappointing start to the season to say the least but we’ll be back. Hurt both shoulders in the crash. Flew home yesterday, gonna go see my doctor today and hopefully get some good news so I can be back soon. Thanks to my team for all the love I’m so bummed I’ve gotta miss Les Gets was really lookin' forward to that one. Congrats to my boy Jack Moir for holdin' it down Saturday with a top 10 I know the struggles you’ve fought through this year and I’m proud of ya dude. Keep you guys posted when I know what’s up.—Aaron Gwin
We wish Gwin a speedy recovery and hope his luck picks up for the rest of the season.
