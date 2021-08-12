Aaron Gwin to Miss the Maribor World Cup Due to Back Injury

Unfortunately, I had a big crash at Mountain Creek last weekend and hurt my back and I will be missing Maribor this weekend. Flew back here to California pretty much straight away so I can be with my physio and the whole team here to try and get healthy again. So I'm PT every day, sometimes twice a day and I'm hoping to come back for Worlds, but we will see. Kind of taking it day by day now and I'm pretty sore and kind of got limited range. Obviously really disappointed, really wanted to finish this year strong. — Aaron Gwin - Instagram

Aaron Gwin has announced he will be missing the Maribor DH World Cup this week after an injury sustained during the second round of the US Downhill National Series at Mountain Creek.The crash happened during practice for the race at Mountain Creek last weekend. In his social media video, Aaron explains that he was cruising on one of his first laps and as he got some air over a blind jump he spotted a loose rock that had rolled into the track. "I could see it as I was already in the air. It was too late. So I landed on it with my front wheel and had a big front flip off this ledge and kind of went from pretty high up to flat on my back pretty quick."Currently, Aaron is back in California with his physios and preparing to hopefully come back to race the rest of the season and attend World Champs later this month.We wish Aaron all the best with his recovery and hope he will be back racing soon.