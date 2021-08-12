Aaron Gwin to Miss the Maribor World Cup Due to Back Injury

Aug 12, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Aaron Gwin has announced he will be missing the Maribor DH World Cup this week after an injury sustained during the second round of the US Downhill National Series at Mountain Creek.

The crash happened during practice for the race at Mountain Creek last weekend. In his social media video, Aaron explains that he was cruising on one of his first laps and as he got some air over a blind jump he spotted a loose rock that had rolled into the track. "I could see it as I was already in the air. It was too late. So I landed on it with my front wheel and had a big front flip off this ledge and kind of went from pretty high up to flat on my back pretty quick."

Currently, Aaron is back in California with his physios and preparing to hopefully come back to race the rest of the season and attend World Champs later this month.

bigquotesUnfortunately, I had a big crash at Mountain Creek last weekend and hurt my back and I will be missing Maribor this weekend. Flew back here to California pretty much straight away so I can be with my physio and the whole team here to try and get healthy again. So I'm PT every day, sometimes twice a day and I'm hoping to come back for Worlds, but we will see. Kind of taking it day by day now and I'm pretty sore and kind of got limited range. Obviously really disappointed, really wanted to finish this year strong. Aaron Gwin - Instagram

We wish Aaron all the best with his recovery and hope he will be back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Aaron Gwin DH Racing


12 Comments

  • 9 0
 Damn, the battle for 23rd just got real.
  • 2 0
 Such a good rider making it it look so simple, however Age is creeping up on him more and more, it would be great to see him win world champs and tick all the boxes…the race against the age clock is ticking, it took peaty to do it at the age of 35 so there’s still time yet gwinny lad…
  • 7 0
 Tell that to Minnaar
  • 2 0
 @justanotherusername: Well Minnaar proves year after year that he is a complete alien ! But for the majority of riders, he's right, after 35 years their body (and probably mind also) starts to slow them down. That's not weakness, they just found new ways to live their passion outside of the tape ! Smile
  • 6 0
 Gwinjured again Frown
  • 2 0
 Did he really need to push out that other dude from world champs? I dunno…
  • 3 0
 Its not too late for Gwin to get into EWS
  • 2 3
 For real, he would beast out on the EWS.
  • 1 2
 Even all the Gwin fans must except now that he is done at the top level. The rest of the field caught up and with age and injuries taking the toll he is with out doubt in decline.
  • 2 0
 Heal up soon. Hope you make it to worlds.
  • 1 2
 He owns Creek , to crash out there is a sign of his times. Surprised they didn't label it as covidz yet.
  • 1 2
 And Jamie Edmondson to miss Maribor due to Brexs*it!

