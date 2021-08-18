Updated: Aaron Gwin to Miss World Champs Due to Back Injury, Austin Dooley Now Reinstated to USA Team

Update: We've now received word that Austin Dooley will swap back onto the USA World Champs Team after being named to the team, removed and replaced by Aaron Gwin, and now reinstated.
Aaron Gwin posted on Instagram that he will miss World Champs next week in Val di Sole because his back injury
still prevents him from riding. He injured his back right before the Maribor World Cup while training for a race at Mountain Creek when he landed from a blind jump with his front wheel on a loose rock, frontflipped over his bars, and slammed straight onto his back. He has been working with his physios and had planned to be back on the bike for World Champs, but his recovery isn't going as quickly as he'd hoped.
|Hey guys, a little injury update. I’ve been doin everything I can to get my back healed up since my crash. I’m making good progress for such a short amount of time but still a little ways out from being at 100% or even able to ride. That said I won’t be racing at Worlds next week but am still hoping to be back for the last few World Cups. This injury has been a tough one timing wise but I’m feelin very positive and excited for the future. I’ll keep workin hard and I’m confident that I’ll get back to where I want to be. Thanks everyone for the kind messages lately and I’d like to say a huge good luck to team USA next week! Can’t wait to get back and represent at world’s next year, we’ve got some work to do at that race!—Aaron Gwin
Gwin was initially not named to the USA World Champs team due to what seems like a clerical error on USA Cycling's part, but the roster was subsequently updated with Aaron Gwin replacing Austin Dooley, who last weekend became the first American privateer to qualify at a World Cup in five years. We have reached out to Dooley for comment on whether he will now be reinstated to the team.
We will keep you updated with any more information, and wish Aaron Gwin all the best in his recovery.
