Updated: Aaron Gwin to Miss World Champs Due to Back Injury, Austin Dooley Now Reinstated to USA Team

Aug 18, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Photo: Nathan Hughes

Update: We've now received word that Austin Dooley will swap back onto the USA World Champs Team after being named to the team, removed and replaced by Aaron Gwin, and now reinstated.

Aaron Gwin posted on Instagram that he will miss World Champs next week in Val di Sole because his back injury still prevents him from riding. He injured his back right before the Maribor World Cup while training for a race at Mountain Creek when he landed from a blind jump with his front wheel on a loose rock, frontflipped over his bars, and slammed straight onto his back. He has been working with his physios and had planned to be back on the bike for World Champs, but his recovery isn't going as quickly as he'd hoped.


bigquotesHey guys, a little injury update. I’ve been doin everything I can to get my back healed up since my crash. I’m making good progress for such a short amount of time but still a little ways out from being at 100% or even able to ride. That said I won’t be racing at Worlds next week but am still hoping to be back for the last few World Cups. This injury has been a tough one timing wise but I’m feelin very positive and excited for the future. I’ll keep workin hard and I’m confident that I’ll get back to where I want to be. Thanks everyone for the kind messages lately and I’d like to say a huge good luck to team USA next week! Can’t wait to get back and represent at world’s next year, we’ve got some work to do at that race!Aaron Gwin

Gwin was initially not named to the USA World Champs team due to what seems like a clerical error on USA Cycling's part, but the roster was subsequently updated with Aaron Gwin replacing Austin Dooley, who last weekend became the first American privateer to qualify at a World Cup in five years. We have reached out to Dooley for comment on whether he will now be reinstated to the team.

We will keep you updated with any more information, and wish Aaron Gwin all the best in his recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Aaron Gwin DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021


37 Comments

  • 21 12
 From Troy Lee to Thor
Spech to YT and then intense
not competing...

whats next? RedBull to Rich Energy???

sad to see Gwin's career wind down this way...
  • 38 0
 Even in case it’s winding down - he’ll always be one of the all time greatest, chainless and especially this, which will always stick for me:

youtu.be/PcS1bNSSmTU

Heal up Gwinny!
  • 5 14
flag ranke (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @whiteboarder: you imply that intense is a step down from YT which is laughable, but I hear the overall idea. It would be a bummer to see him just sort of dim away quietly.
  • 11 1
 geeeeez debby downer has entered the chat
  • 4 0
 That run in the rain will always stick out to me. Would love to see that aggression back with Gwin. Hopefully that confidence will come back...
  • 2 6
flag RedBurn (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You stole m'y comment bitch
  • 2 0
 @ranke: guess, you teplied to the wrong person…
  • 2 1
 @whiteboarder: my bad... that was meant for @Narro2
  • 3 1
 @Skiskateshane: Hope so too.

What actually annoyed me during the last two seasons, which were almost all wet races, was the commentary on how “The Californian” isn’t used to rain - how could anyone forget this run?
  • 5 0
 Your comment was almost a haiku. Fixed it for ya:

From Troy Lee to Thor
Spesh to YT, then intense
Now not competing...
  • 2 1
 @Skiskateshane: Exactly! It looks like this season may be write off for him, but no way would I count him out.
  • 5 0
 @Drew-O: my bad Drew-Okun

Arigato gozaimasu
  • 4 0
 @whiteboarder: I was there in the pissing rain that day, couldn't believe it at the time, still can't believe it now! He was in the zone for sure!
  • 3 0
 @ranke: deep within your mind you know it is a step down... accept it and you'll free yourself from that burdensome thought.
  • 1 0
 @charlesgagnon: Especially taking into account that the “hot seaters” at the time had their go when it wasn’t *really* raining. Historic.
  • 1 0
 @whiteboarder: no doubt about it
  • 1 0
 @RedBurn: yeah it was a pretty good comment my friend, but just like all Waki wannabes, they get voted below the threshold instantly.
  • 1 1
 He´s old, what did you expect ?
  • 8 0
 Healing vibes to Gwin's G key on his keyboard. Heal up, little key!
  • 3 0
 Healin *
  • 7 2
 Nice to give Dooley a few minutes to get ready for a race in Europe. He deserves a spot, put the effort into new talent, that’s how the sport grows.
  • 7 0
 Gwin himself commented on VitalMTB that he has been in contact with Austin the entire time this Worlds fiasco was unfolding with USA Cycling.
  • 5 0
 Austin is also already in Europe, having attended the Maribor race this past weekend and having plans to be there for several weeks anyways.
  • 5 0
 Seems like a rough year for the Intense team. Gwin is out and Neko has been struggling. They haven't broken the top twenty at a World Cup this year.
  • 8 3
 Well that was a cluster****, start to finish!
  • 8 2
 That's Intense.
  • 1 1
 How is this not the top rated comment....?
  • 5 1
 Cant wait to watch him win a world cup again someday and see what everyone says then
  • 1 0
 No need to say anything at all. Everyone will be too busy staring at the sock/hat they promised to eat if that happened.
  • 4 0
 Carrying around Mjölnir, definitely hard on the back.
  • 2 0
 That's pathetic from the officials.
  • 1 0
 Oh my, intense is just piece of shit. 2years in row they’re trying prototypes frames and results is shit.
  • 3 1
 Poor Dooley
  • 1 1
 Damn I always thought mountain creek was intense but now I know it is intense.
  • 1 0
 The sun is setting on a illustrious career
Below threshold threads are hidden

