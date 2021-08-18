Updated: Aaron Gwin to Miss World Champs Due to Back Injury, Austin Dooley Now Reinstated to USA Team

Hey guys, a little injury update. I’ve been doin everything I can to get my back healed up since my crash. I’m making good progress for such a short amount of time but still a little ways out from being at 100% or even able to ride. That said I won’t be racing at Worlds next week but am still hoping to be back for the last few World Cups. This injury has been a tough one timing wise but I’m feelin very positive and excited for the future. I’ll keep workin hard and I’m confident that I’ll get back to where I want to be. Thanks everyone for the kind messages lately and I’d like to say a huge good luck to team USA next week! Can’t wait to get back and represent at world’s next year, we’ve got some work to do at that race! — Aaron Gwin