Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Aaron Gwin – "As a Racer You Just Want to Destroy People Every Weekend"
Jan 5, 2018
by
Alex Evans
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
YT has launched three new videos featuring their star downhill racer, Aaron Gwin, freerider Andreu Lacondeguy and IXS Rookies winner Valentina Höll.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike
65599 views
The Outlier - The Full Story of the Wild Insolent DH Bike
57804 views
Caroline Buchanan Injured in Car Crash
39753 views
A Year of Wild Riding with the 50to01 Crew - Video
35977 views
Josh Bryceland and Josh Lewis Sign With Royal Racing
35511 views
Team CRC Mavic Leave Downhill Racing to Focus on Enduro
33968 views
Racing Rumors 2.0 - What's Left
33485 views
Orbea Launch New Enduro Team
33249 views
99 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 85
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(9 hours ago)
I discovered my Young Talent at 14 but then I went blind, be careful lads.
[Reply]
+ 71
Attilauk
(9 hours ago)
I reckon YT are going to surprise everyone and open a chain of fish and chip shops across North America...
[Reply]
+ 13
Boardlife69
(8 hours ago)
I think they might start with 29 shops.
[Reply]
+ 7
WAKIdesigns
(8 hours ago)
It could be Fish and chips if it were Orange, with YT it’s Wurst und Kartofeln!
[Reply]
+ 3
Racer951
(7 hours ago)
I wonder if the americans have ever had fish and chips (without travelling to the UK) - I mean UK style fat chips and battered fish...oh and battered chips, the just take things to a whole new level.
[Reply]
+ 9
masonstevens
(7 hours ago)
We're more 'burger and fries' kinda people here.
[Reply]
+ 2
g-42
(7 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Currywurst FTW!
[Reply]
+ 1
Racer951
(7 hours ago)
@masonstevens
: We are fully into the burger and fries here too, funny how your junk crossed the pond here and our junk has stayed put (im from the UK)
[Reply]
+ 3
Steventux
(7 hours ago)
@Racer951
: Don't forget mushy peas, curry sauce, or the scots alternative: white pudding supper.
[Reply]
+ 1
Racer951
(6 hours ago)
@Steventux
: whats a white pudding supper? Is it as rank as it sounds?
[Reply]
+ 1
slo-town-cyclist
(6 hours ago)
@Racer951
: we have
[Reply]
+ 1
panzer103
(6 hours ago)
@masonstevens
: Darn right!
[Reply]
+ 1
Chadimac22
(6 hours ago)
@Racer951
: true but you ruin those fries with all that mayo!
[Reply]
+ 0
Racer951
(5 hours ago)
@Chadimac22
: My gf has spent a bit of time in your part of the world and was really into the cheese / bacon combo on your fries.
If you ask for 'cheesy chips' (a staple for girls after a night out) in the UK you get grated cheddar on chips.
Nah, mayo on fries isnt something we do, is it Greece etc where they do that?
[Reply]
+ 1
mikeyspaff
(5 hours ago)
@Racer951
: the Scots take it to whole new level with battered mars bars
[Reply]
+ 2
therealtylerdurden
(4 hours ago)
@Racer951
: that's because our junk is better!
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(4 hours ago)
@mikeyspaff
: hahahahahah I haven't been to Scotland yet but if I go I need to try the Deep Fried Mars Bar. My only worry is that if I ask someone where to buy one they will punch me in the face.
[Reply]
+ 1
HankBizzle
(4 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Any good chip shop will do it for you.
My mate once had a deep fried cream egg, said it was amazing. It looked rank lol.
[Reply]
- 1
freeriderayward
(4 hours ago)
wait.. i thought fish and chips were Australian..?
Together with our battered pineapple rings and battered bananas
[Reply]
+ 1
Racer951
(4 hours ago)
@mikeyspaff
: for a a while people were battering all sorts, Christmas pudding was one.
I kinda want to try a battered mars bar now....
[Reply]
+ 1
cooki3s
(3 hours ago)
@Racer951
: i wish fish and chips is battered fish and french fries
[Reply]
+ 1
multialxndr
(2 hours ago)
@g-42
: the Fish and chips in the Uk are terribad. You need to cone to tge Antipodes to get decent fish and chops
[Reply]
+ 1
hairy1976
(21 mins ago)
I'm from Wigan, famous for Wigan pier. I was distraut when driving through squamish to discover a Wigan pier chippy. Sorry.
[Reply]
+ 51
hangdogr
(9 hours ago)
I think the whole “you build yourself” thing at the end is foreshadowing of new bike configuration tools on their site. Custom YT FTW.
[Reply]
+ 49
OriginalDonk
(8 hours ago)
This comment appears to use logic and deductive reasoning and therefore should be flagged by Pinkbike moderators. No room for that kind if discussion here.
[Reply]
+ 7
hangdogr
(8 hours ago)
@OriginalDonk
: Sorry, I hadn't had my coffee yet.
[Reply]
+ 4
Soilsledding
(7 hours ago)
@OriginalDonk
: God, I hope they don't make a e-bike. What will all of the hombres do? I guess you gotta pay Gwin somehow...
[Reply]
+ 1
therealtylerdurden
(4 hours ago)
@hangdogr
: coffee? You mean 8 Monsters right?
[Reply]
+ 40
vw4ever
(10 hours ago)
The correct quote would be “if you’re a racer, you want to destroy people every weekend “.
I rarely post but I wanted to watch the video because the article title seemed somewhat outside of his character.
[Reply]
+ 49
MalleCommencal
(9 hours ago)
slightly taken out of context, smells like clickbait
[Reply]
+ 19
literally
(9 hours ago)
sensationalism in 'journalism'? nah.
[Reply]
+ 16
MTB-Colada
(9 hours ago)
Agree, taken out of context. Great motivational video from Gwin. Looking forward to see him race again!
[Reply]
+ 8
alexcgevans
Plus
(9 hours ago)
Thanks for the correction – my ears weren't quite on top form!
[Reply]
- 5
WAKIdesigns
(9 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
When you click bait you just want bro title every weekend
[Reply]
+ 1
vw4ever
(9 hours ago)
Thanks Alex, for the correction.
[Reply]
+ 3
DirtMcGuirk07
(8 hours ago)
Did you not see the color hair..never make that mistake
[Reply]
+ 6
PinkyScar
(8 hours ago)
@literally
: News Flash! Pinkbike is not journalism. Pinkbike is advertising.
[Reply]
+ 1
literally
(8 hours ago)
@PinkyScar
: hence the ticks around 'journalism'. we all know what this place is really about.
[Reply]
+ 2
WaterBear
(8 hours ago)
No one sees the humor in a click bait title being used for an article about advertising?
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(7 hours ago)
@PinkyScar
: Nailed it!
[Reply]
+ 1
Fresh1
(7 hours ago)
@PinkyScar
: I thought Pinkbike was porn
[Reply]
+ 0
ceecee
(6 hours ago)
@alexcgevans
: 1:51. Your ears are fine, unless mine aren't. Omission of middle part of quotation could have been indicated by [...] and stuttering by dashes, but that's mostly academic.
[Reply]
+ 17
hamncheez
(8 hours ago)
Here we are arguing about a few mm difference in fork offset, and this 16 year old girl is faster than all of us.
[Reply]
+ 8
leopaul
(8 hours ago)
Can’t wait for her to be old enough for the elite WC. Dis gon be good
[Reply]
+ 9
Werratte
(7 hours ago)
She even just turned 16! ...and was faster than a WC Elite women while racing the IXS-DH-Cup last year Realy excited to see her in WC-Racing this year. GO VALLIIIIII!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
ccolagio
(6 hours ago)
yes! more fast women in racing. look forward to some new young blood in the womens pool. hopefully she can shake things up and push everyone even more!
[Reply]
+ 17
Whipperman
(10 hours ago)
Aaron Gwin is Josh Homme
[Reply]
+ 6
Dustfarter
(7 hours ago)
Except that Aaron isn't a douche to his fans.
[Reply]
+ 2
dirtbeard
(5 hours ago)
Is he kicking girls in the face now
[Reply]
+ 9
bosnianrider
(8 hours ago)
I liked all the videos but I was most impressed by Valentina as I already knew what to expect from the guys. The girls is fast and good to watch her riding I guess her name will be well known in the coming years... Eight year contract is a great move from YT.
[Reply]
+ 8
Billjohn6
(9 hours ago)
Love the quotes about when to stop riding. "I'll be that 98 year old dude cruising around the streets with a grocery bag trying to launch it off a curb." -Gwin...Or Andreu's take, "You stop when you're done. When you can't even move anymore or you just die." Truth!
[Reply]
+ 1
g-42
(7 hours ago)
Amen, brother!
[Reply]
+ 2
sino428
(7 hours ago)
Thats me now. The wife and I rented beach cruisers a few years ago for the week we were in Key West. All I wanted to do was lauch that thing off any little curb I could find.
[Reply]
+ 10
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(10 hours ago)
Andreu “you stop when you die”
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(8 hours ago)
Hopefully you don't die due to a riding accident, then I m ok
[Reply]
+ 9
wayne-dc
(8 hours ago)
Valentina Höll is one to watch,great pace on her
[Reply]
+ 9
Gregorysmithj1
(10 hours ago)
Essential oils for the
#extreme
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(9 hours ago)
Sage smudging sticks to feed your Capra?
[Reply]
+ 7
Duderz7
(9 hours ago)
I think they're gonna keep making bikes and sponsoring rippers. Maybe they will look into a grassroots program, that be cool.
[Reply]
+ 4
JoseBravo
(8 hours ago)
by the name of the channel they indeed are starting a grassroots program
[Reply]
+ 2
maxyedor
(8 hours ago)
Yep, sounds like a grassroots development program is in the works, which would be awesome. If you want to improve the sport, that's the way to do it.
[Reply]
+ 5
garrettstories
(8 hours ago)
What do the videos mean? YT is building their brand like everyone else, except they are focusing their brand on real stories told by real people. Less gloss, more authenticity. LOVE.
[Reply]
+ 7
JasonALap
(10 hours ago)
I think they're about to start the YT Grom Mob
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(9 hours ago)
This. With proper kids bikes. Propain is ahead of everyone else with kids bikes/team. Please make it happen YT.
[Reply]
+ 6
ulissesportela
(9 hours ago)
Watch out DWC women, a new rider it's on the track and she is good... very good.
[Reply]
+ 5
jrocksdh
(9 hours ago)
I think they're just keepn the party goin..minor updates. Very sick brand and stoked yt is local to me now.
[Reply]
+ 3
shsfreeride
(8 hours ago)
Did anyone watch their other videos of the Ironman lady and animal guy? Yeah, it's a line of kids bikes. Man, the YT guys have their crap together. First time I've been stoked watching an Ironman video...
[Reply]
+ 2
Jdogjensen
(4 hours ago)
I think that the campaign is pretty clever! With the background of the company being to provide competition worthy bikes at an affordable price for the "Young Talent" to actually afford, the "Young' part doesn't exactly fit a lot of people in the current customer base. I have been riding for about 3 years now and only kind of seriously for the last year which have been upon my Jeffsy 29. Approaching the age of 40 now, this sport has woken me up and changed me for the better, losing 32 pounds in 2 months helping me to feel young shredding around with friends like I used to at the age of 7. Any bike brand will do the same for anyone but I found YT's pricing to be my avenue into a solid build without hitting the 5-6K range.
[Reply]
+ 6
MikeyMT
(2 hours ago)
'Young' is a mindset not a number...I think thats kinda the point of this whole video series.
[Reply]
+ 5
MrEtnie
(9 hours ago)
Just such a sick way of building the brand!
[Reply]
+ 3
spunkmtb
(7 hours ago)
I don't think this "Means" anything. They are just showcasing there riders in the down part of the season. Releasing content so we can watch something.
[Reply]
+ 4
endlessblockades
(7 hours ago)
The company that makes the bike I ride is a bit weird.
[Reply]
+ 4
chrisjk
(7 hours ago)
I'm chrisjk and I'm 24, I have yet to discover my young talent.
[Reply]
+ 1
Mattin
(7 hours ago)
Andreu's motivation to ride is truly inspirational. No attitude, not pushing it so that people look up to him and he can feel superior. Just riding because he loves doing it. And he just happens to be extremely skilled.
[Reply]
+ 3
Oinkideas
(9 hours ago)
That's a pretty sick little Orange half-stack in the background of Gwin's video.
[Reply]
+ 2
JC9won4
(8 hours ago)
good eye
[Reply]
+ 5
DBoogieC
(10 hours ago)
Cody Kelley
[Reply]
+ 4
adrennan
(9 hours ago)
yt loves doing this cryptic stuff. and i suppose you can say it works.
[Reply]
+ 6
imfluss
(8 hours ago)
maybe we gonna see the yt coin ? i found my talent for investing into cryptocurrencies in 2018 and you can too.
[Reply]
+ 4
nickkk
(10 hours ago)
Russia. Just saying.
[Reply]
+ 2
steezer
(7 hours ago)
Lacondeguy only gets to compete "once" a year and still gets sponsored by RB, Fox and YT? Show how much of a ledge he is!
[Reply]
+ 1
Mattin
(7 hours ago)
At the same time he does more for the scene than any WC DH racer would. He's more like a public character or a legend. He just puts his skills in different things than podium-rankings.
[Reply]
+ 1
jojotherider1977
(5 hours ago)
kind of like Matt Hunter (who doesn't compete at all) and the Claw? Or does Claw compete in more than Rampage?
[Reply]
+ 2
WaterBear
(8 hours ago)
This article title, very much like YT's advertisement campaign, is designed entirely to generate views.
[Reply]
+ 1
wiesejunge
(7 hours ago)
I almost reckon that they are going to launch a grom/youth bike.
Because of all of the "I discovered my young Talent when I was....." quotes.
[Reply]
+ 2
Fufi7
(6 hours ago)
"riding bikes, you never get tired of it". well said Andreu and probably the best pun 2018 ;-)
[Reply]
+ 1
lab7digital
(7 hours ago)
They're starting an inspirational YouTube series with lots of inspiring quotes and chill out music. Or maybe just a grassroots program.
[Reply]
+ 1
zaskarHH
(4 hours ago)
The videos have all their bikes but the Capra... Tues, Jeffsy, Dirt... no Capra, nada, nothing, zero
[Reply]
+ 2
peewho
(7 hours ago)
I *think* they will unveil a 29" DH Race bike at the WC.
P"
[Reply]
+ 0
Boardlife69
(8 hours ago)
A new (bring it back) version of the FS SS Play?
I think FS SS bikes are the future when I look at how many dummed down flow trails are being built.
#26risefromthedead
[Reply]
+ 1
gtrguy
(9 hours ago)
There are more videos in the series- animal rescuer? Nun triathelete? WTF YT???
[Reply]
+ 1
djm35
(8 hours ago)
Yes, saw the animal rescue guy one this morning, that was strange, no bikes or riding mentioned.
[Reply]
+ 2
gtrguy
(8 hours ago)
@djm35
: Yeah pretty odd...
[Reply]
+ 2
jdsusmc
Plus
(8 hours ago)
Super stoked to see what’s coming.
[Reply]
+ 1
jyemen
(6 hours ago)
Andreu shuttle rig is cooler than yours
[Reply]
+ 1
Mojo348
(9 hours ago)
Jeezs, jus show the new bike already.
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(7 hours ago)
Looking in the YT site, all their Race and Pro Model bikes are sold out.
[Reply]
+ 2
MikeyMT
(6 hours ago)
Been sold out for months in the US.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 7
FarmerJohn
(9 hours ago)
as long as we dont have to listen to Lacondebro talk
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045594
Mobile Version of Website
99 Comments
If you ask for 'cheesy chips' (a staple for girls after a night out) in the UK you get grated cheddar on chips.
Nah, mayo on fries isnt something we do, is it Greece etc where they do that?
My mate once had a deep fried cream egg, said it was amazing. It looked rank lol.
Together with our battered pineapple rings and battered bananas
I kinda want to try a battered mars bar now....
I rarely post but I wanted to watch the video because the article title seemed somewhat outside of his character.
Because of all of the "I discovered my young Talent when I was....." quotes.
P"
I think FS SS bikes are the future when I look at how many dummed down flow trails are being built. #26risefromthedead
Post a Comment