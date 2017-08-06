Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Aaron Gwin's Absolutely Incredible Finals Run: Monte-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017 - Video
Aug 6, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
What an wild ride - inside lines, two wheel drifting, ludicrous speeds in the straights - Aaron Gwin put on a master class in bike handling during his finals lap at MSA. This is one for the history books.
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 18
Triber66
(31 mins ago)
I'm thinking his tires will start selling pretty well.
[Reply]
+ 3
Deartist7
(29 mins ago)
His tires went from zero to hero this weekend.
[Reply]
+ 2
larr
(29 mins ago)
yes, yes they will
[Reply]
+ 7
thisisrusty
(24 mins ago)
It can't be denied, Aaron Gwin is one amazing DH legend. Well and truly deserves a top spot in the history books, great attitude and awesome to watch.
[Reply]
+ 5
mtbpkdude
(24 mins ago)
Sometimes in racing, you lose when you really should have won - like the last round when gwin got a flat in sight of the finish line. That always sucks, and its amazing to see how he kept a positive attitude through it all. But, it's the times when you win when nobody thought you had a chance, that really stand out. He deserved this win more than anyone after what happened at the last race, and I hope people remember this for years to come. 'Murica.
[Reply]
+ 0
mollow
(6 mins ago)
You had to say it eh... Fucking americans
[Reply]
+ 1
SnowshoeRider4Life
(3 mins ago)
@mollow
: ????????????????????????????????????????????????
[Reply]
+ 1
hetfield1
(3 mins ago)
@mollow
: what's wrong with what he said? For some reason it's become in vogue to bash Americans who celebrate being American
[Reply]
+ 1
SnowshoeRider4Life
(2 mins ago)
@mollow
: dammit. Emogi fail
[Reply]
+ 8
Slowjams
(28 mins ago)
Watching this live was right up there with his chainless run. I was standing up yelling at the TV. Amazing run.
[Reply]
+ 0
BigEvil
(19 mins ago)
I think we all were. I cannot lie the brilliance of this run made me tear up a bit.
[Reply]
+ 3
noahcharles
(17 mins ago)
Don't get me wrong I love Minnaar but its always kind of made me cringe me when people call him the GOAT. When Gwin is on his pace you can actually see it, he's in a separate class and simply untouchable. Minnaar has won more, but something has to be said for the manner of Gwin's wins.
[Reply]
+ 1
Slowjams
(7 mins ago)
I think the real GOAT is going to be determined by how many wins Greg can rack up before he retires. While at the same time, if Gwin can keep winning while remaining injury free. I know Greg is about 6 or 7 years older than Aaron, so that's a big a advantage for Gwin. Greg looks to be quite fit lately, but I'm sure it's a little rougher on him now that it used to be. In the long run, I think that Aaron will take the GOAT title.
[Reply]
+ 7
garrettstories
(30 mins ago)
"That WAS crackers!"
[Reply]
+ 1
t0mislav
(11 mins ago)
Before yesterday I would have said Hart is the best in rain and mud. I also would have said Minaar is the all around GOAT. But Gwin changed the whole discussion. He's clearly only limited by himself and when he's on, it's a whole nother level over anyone, ever.
[Reply]
+ 5
BigEvil
(29 mins ago)
The real G.O.A.T.!!!
[Reply]
+ 3
dirtfolly
(30 mins ago)
I think Sainte Anne was definitly on his side.
[Reply]
+ 1
properp
(25 mins ago)
Just more proof that when you're on your game and that badass you can do it in any conditions. Rain no rain mud dust dry loose whatever just ride your bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
Norski
(23 mins ago)
Whens he's on it the guy is in a class of his own. Great entertainment, amazing.
[Reply]
+ 2
andythom28
(30 mins ago)
The King of DH! Simply outstanding
[Reply]
+ 2
nomadrider10
(28 mins ago)
WTF... Legend!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
properp
(30 mins ago)
GWINNER
[Reply]
+ 1
RRMonster
(17 mins ago)
I get the chills watching this.
[Reply]
