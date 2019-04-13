Aaron Gwin's Fantasy XC Race bike - Sea Otter 2019

What If...?
Intense Factory Racing is co-sponsored by Kogel Bearings. Kogel owner Ard Kessels came up with a wild idea to re-imagine Aaron Gwin as a World Cup XC racer and then build up a fantasy Intense Sniper
using Gwin's sponsor's components.
The result was one part imagination and one part shameless marketing for Kogel's range of ceramic hybrid bearings and components. Either way, it's a stunning bike, custom painted by Jordan Low
at Hot tubes.
E*Thirteen doesn't make cross-country racing wheels, so Ard selected their lightest TRSr Carbon hoops, mounted to Kenda's new Ragolith Pro
tires. Another new item is Renthal's flat Fatbar. A Fox Transfer dropper post finishes off the cockpit.
The two final answers? It weighs 11.91kg (26 pounds) which may be heavy for Nino Schurter, but that's probably light as a feather for Gwin. You'll have to guess the price.
