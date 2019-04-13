PINKBIKE TECH

Aaron Gwin's Fantasy XC Race bike - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 13, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  


What If...?

Intense Factory Racing is co-sponsored by Kogel Bearings. Kogel owner Ard Kessels came up with a wild idea to re-imagine Aaron Gwin as a World Cup XC racer and then build up a fantasy Intense Sniper using Gwin's sponsor's components.

The result was one part imagination and one part shameless marketing for Kogel's range of ceramic hybrid bearings and components. Either way, it's a stunning bike, custom painted by Jordan Low at Hot tubes.


Gwin signature grips, TRP brakes and mystery shifters.
AG mechanic John Hall replica cable wraps.

Hall said Aaron didn't like orange components, so Fox made black lowers for the 120mm Float 34 Step-Cast fork.
E*Thirteen TRSr SL crankset spins on a Kogel bottom bracket.

E*Thirteen doesn't make cross-country racing wheels, so Ard selected their lightest TRSr Carbon hoops, mounted to Kenda's new Ragolith Pro tires. Another new item is Renthal's flat Fatbar. A Fox Transfer dropper post finishes off the cockpit.

The two final answers? It weighs 11.91kg (26 pounds) which may be heavy for Nino Schurter, but that's probably light as a feather for Gwin. You'll have to guess the price.

E*Thirteen cassette and mystery rear derailleur.





