Aaron Gwin's Fantasy XC Race bike - Sea Otter 2019

What If...?

Intense Factory Racing is co-sponsored by Kogel Bearings. Kogel owner Ard Kessels came up with a wild idea to re-imagine Aaron Gwin as a World Cup XC racer and then build up a fantasy Intense Sniper using Gwin's sponsor's components.The result was one part imagination and one part shameless marketing for Kogel's range of ceramic hybrid bearings and components. Either way, it's a stunning bike, custom painted by Jordan Low at Hot tubes.