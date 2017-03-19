Aaron Gwin's First Race Run Back - Fontana, Round 6

Mar 19, 2017 at 18:30
Mar 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Aaron Gwin, back and looking fast during his first race run after a knee injury that required surgery this off-season. Great insights with the GPS telemetry on the GoPro too!


MENTIONS: @GoPro / @redbullbike / @YTIndustries
28 Comments

  • + 10
 I'm just gonna pretend my speed is like scoring in golf. That way I'm better than Gwin. Like Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better.
  • + 8
 I would be honored to get passed by Gwin! He was hauling
  • + 4
 Sorry, maybe dumb question. Is that a standard feature on the GoPro? I assume top models? That is pretty interesting. I'd be interested in one of those above just a regular​ video of riding. Thanks. Help be great.
  • + 3
 gopro.com/news/New-Telemetry-Feature-Quik-Desktop-App
  • + 1
 Didn't mean to neg prop... the new feature is only on Hero5 it seems.
  • + 3
 Well it looked like a race run at the top, and on the track. But what happened at the bottom? Looked like he was going to just load up his bike in his truck and go home!
  • + 3
 Love this..shows up to race with the common folk. Most wouldn't even think about it. This is what makes racing in the states awesome!
  • + 1
 Do you know where the results are? I can't find any
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: results aren't posted yet but he only beat Bruce Klein by .7 of a second. Bruce has been freakin quick this year, though
  • + 4
 Imagine being the guy right before Gwin
  • + 3
 congrats to the doctor, looks like he is fine
  • + 1
 That top rock section.... I'd need my GoPro telemetry to show vital signs and the x-rays of my broken vertebrae and clavicles.
  • + 3
 Yeah, he did that alot faster then my slow ass Frown
  • + 2
 As always, makes it look easy. I wish I was half as fast.
  • + 4
 He touched like a total of maybe 7 rocks. He was flying.
  • + 2
 And I complain about pedaling my road bike at 26-28mph...
  • + 2
 Would be interesting to see what his power meter was reading.
  • + 1
 Are there results posted?
  • + 2
 southridgeusa.com/dh-results-3-19-17
  • + 1
 Bionic!
  • + 1
 gWIN
  • + 1
 On your left!
  • + 0
 USA
  • + 10
 Very perceptive, good job man
  • - 1
 You're the man Aaron, but you started early!
  • + 0
 AG-WIN
  • + 2
 @likeittacky: He was half way down the ramp before the stopwatch was triggered.
Coudl've been the difference between 1st and 2nd

1 Aaron Gwin Pro Men 754A 00:01:49.97 YT Industries
2 Bruce Klein Pro Men 766A 00:01:50.65 KHS Factory Racing

Post a Comment



