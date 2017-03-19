Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Aaron Gwin's First Race Run Back - Fontana, Round 6
Mar 19, 2017 at 18:30
Mar 19, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Aaron Gwin, back and looking fast during his first race run after a knee injury that required surgery this off-season. Great insights with the GPS telemetry on the GoPro too!
MENTIONS
:
@GoPro
/
@redbullbike
/
@YTIndustries
28 Comments
Score
Time
+ 10
Fundamentalist
(45 mins ago)
I'm just gonna pretend my speed is like scoring in golf. That way I'm better than Gwin. Like Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay better.
[Reply]
+ 8
Dabomb684
(47 mins ago)
I would be honored to get passed by Gwin! He was hauling
[Reply]
+ 4
kgbdhbiker
(45 mins ago)
Sorry, maybe dumb question. Is that a standard feature on the GoPro? I assume top models? That is pretty interesting. I'd be interested in one of those above just a regular video of riding. Thanks. Help be great.
[Reply]
+ 3
dirtbag420
(38 mins ago)
gopro.com/news/New-Telemetry-Feature-Quik-Desktop-App
[Reply]
+ 1
dirtbag420
(37 mins ago)
Didn't mean to neg prop... the new feature is only on Hero5 it seems.
[Reply]
+ 3
whistlingcoyote
(25 mins ago)
Well it looked like a race run at the top, and on the track. But what happened at the bottom? Looked like he was going to just load up his bike in his truck and go home!
[Reply]
+ 3
yetirich
(45 mins ago)
Love this..shows up to race with the common folk. Most wouldn't even think about it. This is what makes racing in the states awesome!
[Reply]
+ 1
hamncheez
(20 mins ago)
Do you know where the results are? I can't find any
[Reply]
+ 2
joalst
(3 mins ago)
@hamncheez
: results aren't posted yet but he only beat Bruce Klein by .7 of a second. Bruce has been freakin quick this year, though
[Reply]
+ 4
snatchclown
(47 mins ago)
Imagine being the guy right before Gwin
[Reply]
+ 3
JoseBravo
(33 mins ago)
congrats to the doctor, looks like he is fine
[Reply]
+ 1
DrPete
Plus
(5 mins ago)
That top rock section.... I'd need my GoPro telemetry to show vital signs and the x-rays of my broken vertebrae and clavicles.
[Reply]
+ 3
shwinn8
(49 mins ago)
Yeah, he did that alot faster then my slow ass
[Reply]
+ 2
carym
(42 mins ago)
As always, makes it look easy. I wish I was half as fast.
[Reply]
+ 4
Takeshi194
(32 mins ago)
He touched like a total of maybe 7 rocks. He was flying.
[Reply]
+ 2
krisrayner
(52 mins ago)
And I complain about pedaling my road bike at 26-28mph...
[Reply]
+ 2
Thustlewhumber
(43 mins ago)
Would be interesting to see what his power meter was reading.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtxandy
(8 mins ago)
southridgeusa.com/dh-results-3-19-17
[Reply]
+ 1
chapulin
(27 mins ago)
Are there results posted?
[Reply]
+ 2
mtxandy
(8 mins ago)
southridgeusa.com/dh-results-3-19-17
[Reply]
+ 1
joemoto
(47 mins ago)
Bionic!
[Reply]
+ 1
properp
(41 mins ago)
gWIN
[Reply]
+ 1
gfowkes
(9 mins ago)
On your left!
[Reply]
+ 0
danstratplr
(56 mins ago)
USA
[Reply]
+ 10
Callum-H
(46 mins ago)
Very perceptive, good job man
[Reply]
- 1
ICUJeremy
(48 mins ago)
You're the man Aaron, but you started early!
[Reply]
+ 0
likeittacky
(10 mins ago)
AG-WIN
[Reply]
+ 2
drewjonespdx
(7 mins ago)
@likeittacky
: He was half way down the ramp before the stopwatch was triggered.
Coudl've been the difference between 1st and 2nd
1 Aaron Gwin Pro Men 754A 00:01:49.97 YT Industries
2 Bruce Klein Pro Men 766A 00:01:50.65 KHS Factory Racing
[Reply]
