Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
We first spotted Aaron Gwin running an unmarked derailleur and shifter over the winter, but when the World Cup season started this year a SRAM X01 DH derailleur and shifter had been installed on his YT Tues.

That's changed for Leogang, and the mystery derailleur has returned. The short cage unit appears to have a small switch to turn a clutch mechanism on or off, along with short lever that can be flipped up to move it out of the way for wheel swaps.

There's still no clear answer as to who this creation belongs to, but I'm inclined to think that it's either e*thirteen or TRP, two of Gwin's current sponsors. E*thirteen already make every other component necessary for a drivetrain; it'd make sense if they decided to complete the package. TRP's focus has traditionally been on brakes, but given their manufacturing capabilities it's not hard to imagine them expanding their offerings. This article will be updated if any new information comes in, but in the meantime, feel free to speculate away.

34 Comments

  • + 45
 It's a prototype piece that catapults your chain clear of the bike at a set number of pedalstrokes out of the gate(predetermined by rider or team mechanic, internally adjustable).
  • + 7
 What’s the shifter look like? Any pics of that
  • + 5
 It's a disguised chain cutter.
  • + 1
 looks pretty well polished like it's close to production. my money is on e.13. can kind of sort of see some design cues in the cage that look like some of their other drivetrain components and being that they have released a cassette, why not round out the complete package?
  • + 5
 What's the point of this derailleur without chain? Smile
  • + 4
 Its made by whoever paid for that big ass house
  • + 5
 Jesus?
  • - 3
 You mean Jesus?
  • + 0
 Protruding lever above the fixing bolt = completely, utterly bizarre. If you're already grasping the "B-Knuckle" to disengage the clutch, you simply pull back on the B-Knuckle to get the derailleur "out of the way" for a wheel change. Why on earth would you add a protruding metal arm at a point that A) provides negligible leverage over the mech below, and B) makes your design stand out 5x as far from the frame, searching for rock strikes, as a Shimano shadow+ derailleur?
  • + 11
 I'm sure Gwin's team have absolutely no idea what they are doing, as he hasn't even won a race in a month and a half! Hopefully, they read the PB comment section.
  • + 3
 My money's on TRP. Their brakes are finally picking up, with a drivetrain they could be serious competition for the big S's
  • + 2
 Hmm gwin needs this derailleur for first 3 strokes, then he puts it in chain-less mode and gwins the race once more????????
  • + 1
 Looks like saint. Adjustable clutch tension to minimize susp interference. Slacker chain = better suspension action. But rougher courses need more.
  • + 1
 I feel like it might still be a prototype SRAM shifter. If not, I think it would be E*Thirteen.
  • + 2
 Why use a clutch switch if it's a DH oriented derailleur?
  • + 2
 Betting it's TRP. They already make all sorts of mechanical components.
  • + 2
 I wonder if its going to be made by TRP ?
  • + 2
 I'm sure it's some company from Taiwan paying him loads of cash.
  • + 0
 Looks like a Microshift a bit. The on-off rocker for the clutch is similar to what they have.
  • + 1
 I don't know about you, guys, but this thing looks cheap to me...
  • + 1
 I’ve seen that stuff before it’s a Mitsubishi!
  • + 2
 Sunrace
  • + 1
 He'll go wherever the money is.
  • + 4
 If you work a job, aren't you going where the money is as well?
  • + 1
 @ibishreddin: not necessarily, no. Work-life balance and being able to live your life the way you want, with as little a ball and chain as possible, is just as big a motivation as money for many.

You can usually spot those people....check their instagram, they are the ones who don't have a can of rebill cracked in every second picture Razz
  • + 1
 ....return of Sachs to the show...
  • + 1
 Sachs never left it just moved into SRAM's house.
  • + 1
 E-thirteen with a matching 9-24 cassette
  • + 2
 Prototype Box?
  • + 1
 It's E-thirteen.
  • + 0
 I thought Jesus was his derailleur.
  • + 1
 Jesus would not down vote.
  • + 1
 Box Components?
  • + 0
 Microshift!

