Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018

We first spotted Aaron Gwin running an unmarked derailleur and shifter over the winter
, but when the World Cup season started this year a SRAM X01 DH derailleur and shifter had been installed on his YT Tues.
That's changed for Leogang, and the mystery derailleur has returned. The short cage unit appears to have a small switch to turn a clutch mechanism on or off, along with short lever that can be flipped up to move it out of the way for wheel swaps.
There's still no clear answer as to who this creation belongs to, but I'm inclined to think that it's either e*thirteen or TRP, two of Gwin's current sponsors. E*thirteen already make every other component necessary for a drivetrain; it'd make sense if they decided to complete the package. TRP's focus has traditionally been on brakes, but given their manufacturing capabilities it's not hard to imagine them expanding their offerings. This article will be updated if any new information comes in, but in the meantime, feel free to speculate away.
