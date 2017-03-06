VIDEOS

Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1

Mar 6, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Gwin spent a good amount of time racing moto back before he got involved with riding mountain bikes. In the first episode of his new off-season series with Redbull, he takes it back to riding and training with the moto, giving us insight to not only how he prepares for the coming season, but also his skills on a bike with a throttle. He also proceeds to go full ham on his YT Tues, showing the moto influence in the process.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Cane Creek Introduces Fork - Exclusive First Ride
112243 views
Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet
86485 views
Development Story - Norco's New DH Bike
83144 views
Ridden and Rated: Six Tires for Rugged Trails
62138 views
RockShox Announce New Super Deluxe Coil
55552 views
Development Story - Cane Creek's New Helm Fork
54611 views
Online Deals March 2017
47898 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
43091 views

11 Comments

  • + 15
 Such a humble, down to earth dude. Respect!
  • + 6
 heaps sick, absolute legend
  • + 1
 No-one cares about your off season Aaron. (Yus we do!!!!) :-)

I wonder what this coming season will bring? Danny Hart, Gwin, maybe a return to form from Warner?!!!! It's gonna be gooooooood!
  • + 4
 Talked to him for a while in Fontana this weekend. Such a rad dude!
  • + 3
 Cool video, but someone might want to recheck their stats. Aaron's got 4 titles
  • + 0
 Aaron says motocross twice in first five seconds, why is that do you think? Answer because that's what the sport of motocross is called. Thank you and goodnight. I'm of to ride Mount.
  • + 2
 cool man Smile
  • + 0
 too much of a boss to be wearing skinny jeaans....
  • + 1
 I never understood why people give a flying rip on what other people wear. Skinny, baggy, lycra, who cares? Is mtb the next fashion show or what?
  • + 1
 Just like Rogatkin's squid lid - for some reason people are offended by it. Never mind he is one the best riders in his discipline.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025761
Mobile Version of Website