Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1

Gwin spent a good amount of time racing moto back before he got involved with riding mountain bikes. In the first episode of his new off-season series with Redbull, he takes it back to riding and training with the moto, giving us insight to not only how he prepares for the coming season, but also his skills on a bike with a throttle. He also proceeds to go full ham on his YT Tues, showing the moto influence in the process.