Aaron Gwin's Off-Season, Episode 2 - Video

Mar 28, 2017 at 17:02
Mar 28, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Fans are used to seeing Aaron Gwin take the top step of the podium weekend after weekend, but what we don't get to see is what goes on behind the scenes in the making of a World Cup winner.

In this second episode of our Off-season series with Gwin, he introduces us to his friend and long-time mechanic, John Hall.

We see the two working together on the trails at Lake Elsinore, California, showing us exactly what a winning duo looks like. And once he's done tearing up the trails, there's always time for some fun with his friends.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Must Read This Week
EWS Round One, Giant Toa Enduro: Results - Crankworx Rotorua 2017
99416 views
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out - Taipei Cycle Show
91823 views
EWS Round 1 Tech: Crankworx Rotorua 2017
77205 views
Specialized S-Works Enduro 29 - Review
64818 views
DVO’s New Onyx and Beryl Forks Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance - Taipei Cycle Show
64206 views
Production Privée's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever - Taipei Cycle Show
56184 views
In Memoriam: Florian Goral
53140 views
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires? - Taipei Cycle Show
52740 views






5 Comments

  • + 3
 So good to watch him in the climbing gym and know there is one thing I am better than him at...barely
  • + 1
 Mr efficient. That hill looks awesome.
  • + 1
 how many takes on that no-look?
  • + 1
 Aaron needs a sidekick
  • + 1
 John's a bro

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032197
Mobile Version of Website