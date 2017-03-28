Aaron Gwin's Off-Season, Episode 2 - Video

Fans are used to seeing Aaron Gwin take the top step of the podium weekend after weekend, but what we don't get to see is what goes on behind the scenes in the making of a World Cup winner.In this second episode of our Off-season series with Gwin, he introduces us to his friend and long-time mechanic, John Hall.We see the two working together on the trails at Lake Elsinore, California, showing us exactly what a winning duo looks like. And once he's done tearing up the trails, there's always time for some fun with his friends.