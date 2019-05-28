INDUSTRY INSIDER

Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh

May 28, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Aaron Gwin’s race bike has been stolen en route to the Fort William World Cup.

The Intense Factory team were stopping over in Edinburgh last night when the team van was broken into and Gwin’s large race bike was stolen. A cash reward has been offered for the bike’s return.

The missing bike pictured in Maribor

bigquotesPlease be on the lookout for Aaron Gwin’s M29 large race bike stolen from team van in Edinburgh last night. Cash reward for return.

Aaron was switching between a large and XL frame in Maribor so hopefully he will still have a frame and enough parts to practice and race with in Fort William this weekend. We’ll update this story when we get more details.

