Aaron Pelttari's Toolbox - World Cup Mechanics

Jun 8, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

bigquotesIt's very minimalistic. I've done it long enough now that I know what I actually need and actually use on a bike.

This week, Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell heads over to Team Canyon to investigate the arsenal of tools and supplies that Aaron Pelttari brings to keep Troy Brosnan's Sender podium-ready for the next World Cup downhill. Aaron hails from Australia, so almost every World Cup is a trip at least halfway around the globe. To minimize his travel expenses, he has reduced his cache of tools and spares to exactly what he'll need to work on Troy's bike.

Like many pro wrenches, Pelttari started with a bare travel case and then built it out with customized "pallets," which are hand-cut foam, populated with tools and layered according to importance. Carbon fiber is his material of choice for tool-clip back boards and the hinged compartment where he stashes lesser-used items. What strikes us most is what he doesn't have in his box. Compare Gwin mechanic John Hall's four-layer masterwork with Pelttari 's box, and it seems like he forgot to bring his tools - which has become a running joke between the Canyon and YT camps.
Carbon fiber back-plate with clips for an Abbey Tools Titanium soft hammer, an Abbey Chain whip/cassette spline, a 3/8" ratchet and digital caliper, Abbey aluminum top-cap and bottom bracket sockets, a grease injector, a stack of stick-on temperature sensors, and a 1/4-inch socket wrench adapter. Flanking those is a pair of scissors, and on the right, the all-important sharpie for blacking out labels, and a ball-point pen for jotting down notes


The entire kit: Aaron only uses one foam pallet, preferring to store many of his essential tool inside the confines of his case. A bungee-cord serves as a towel dispenser, and to the far left are cosmetic spares and a clipboard used to record suspension changes and racing information.


T-handled Allens and Torx tools, at the ready in custom slots, next to a small-parts organizer, double-stick tape, tubeless film, a spoke tension gauge and zippered bags filled with spares and lesser-used items.


Essential box and open-end wrenches, tire levers, razor knife, Mavic spoke key, tape measure, drift punch, Bondhus Allen keys, and a barrage of pliers: mult-use, needle-nose, circlip, and two offset cutters for cutting tires.


The rat's nest: Pelttari crafted a hinged compartment occupying the right side of the box from carbon panels that houses a jumble of tools that he may need in a pinch like cable cutters, a brake hose trimmer, a leather hole punch, an automatic zip-tie tensioner/trimmer, and a third-hand tool.


