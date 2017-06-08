Aaron Pelttari's Toolbox - World Cup Mechanics

This week, Pinkbike photographer Ross Bell heads over to Team Canyon to investigate the arsenal of tools and supplies that Aaron Pelttari brings to keep Troy Brosnan's Sender podium-ready for the next World Cup downhill. Aaron hails from Australia, so almost every World Cup is a trip at least halfway around the globe. To minimize his travel expenses, he has reduced his cache of tools and spares to exactly what he'll need to work on Troy's bike.
Like many pro wrenches, Pelttari started with a bare travel case and then built it out with customized "pallets," which are hand-cut foam, populated with tools and layered according to importance. Carbon fiber is his material of choice for tool-clip back boards and the hinged compartment where he stashes lesser-used items. What strikes us most is what he doesn't have in his box. Compare Gwin mechanic John Hall's four-layer masterwork
with Pelttari 's box, and it seems like he forgot to bring his tools - which has become a running joke between the Canyon and YT camps.
