If you've been spending evenings ogling the toolbox setups
of World Cup mechanics there's a good chance you're familiar with Abbey Tools. Based in Bend, Oregon, the small company's reputation grew on the race circuit, and in the last decade they've developed a strong fan base of professional and amateur mechanics alike. They recently added three new tools to their lineup, and while a pedal wrench, a hammer, and a dishing tool may not set everyone's hearts aflutter, for the tool nerds out there these are well worth a look.
• 14" (35.5cm) overall length
• 15mm open end
• 6/8 swivel hex
• $120 USD
• Available May 26th
|The first tool is a new pedal wrench. We added an extra 2" of length to these for added leverage. The unique 6 and 8 hex bit on the end of the wrench carries over as do the classic wooden handles. These three tools make it perfect for the shop as they will work with all pedals for modern bikes. Made from a through hardened tool steel and are finished in black cerakote to provide a durable option in the shop.
• 12" (30.5cm) overall length
• 20 ounces, 567 grams
• Heat treated stainless steel construction
• Replaceable tips
• $100 USD
• Shipping now
|Next up is a new hammer. We have used these custom made hammers in our shop for a few years and decided to make these available to the public at the request of our ambassador crew. These hammers use a 1.5" replaceable tip available in a "tough" plastic or brass. These hammers maintain the compact length of our titanium hammer which makes it great for using around modern bikes. It packs enough weight to move stubborn parts though, like that press fit bottom bracket that really wants to keep creaking in your frame. The all metal construction is topped off with an ESI silicone grip.
• Stand off feet included
• Compatible with all axle and rim widths
• Now shipping
• $250 USD
|The final tool isn't brand new but is finally a reality. In March of 2019 we showed off the Harbor Gauge dishing tool. These tools feature a full billet aluminum construction and are compatible with wheels from 20 to 29 inches. They also come with stand off feet for checking dish with tires installed. Compatible with all hub fitments and rim widths.
More information: abbeybiketools.com
"This fine wrench with notes of hickory, crafted for a king's mechanics court will tantalize the palm"
"Every tap with this finely crafted hammer emits a faint but pleasing scent of lavender..."
"Upon inspection of its sinuous lines, the dishing tool will inspire awe and wonderment as the wheelbuilder ponders the sweet myriad symmetries of a 3-cross spoke pattern"
Even if they produced for twice the price of an asian manufacturer, it's still 5 times too expensive.
Think the streamlined sex appeal of a 1935 Auburn Boattail, sipping morning coffee in weather you can see your breath in, castle-hunting on English moors, and being instantly more likable but not entirely approachable (they once called this mystique).
