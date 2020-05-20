Abbey Bike Tools Announces 3 New Shop Quality Tools

Next up is a new hammer. We have used these custom made hammers in our shop for a few years and decided to make these available to the public at the request of our ambassador crew. These hammers use a 1.5" replaceable tip available in a "tough" plastic or brass. These hammers maintain the compact length of our titanium hammer which makes it great for using around modern bikes. It packs enough weight to move stubborn parts though, like that press fit bottom bracket that really wants to keep creaking in your frame. The all metal construction is topped off with an ESI silicone grip.