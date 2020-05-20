Abbey Bike Tools Announces 3 New Shop Quality Tools

May 20, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
If you've been spending evenings ogling the toolbox setups of World Cup mechanics there's a good chance you're familiar with Abbey Tools. Based in Bend, Oregon, the small company's reputation grew on the race circuit, and in the last decade they've developed a strong fan base of professional and amateur mechanics alike. They recently added three new tools to their lineup, and while a pedal wrench, a hammer, and a dishing tool may not set everyone's hearts aflutter, for the tool nerds out there these are well worth a look.
• 14" (35.5cm) overall length
• 15mm open end
• 6/8 swivel hex
• $120 USD
• Available May 26th

bigquotesThe first tool is a new pedal wrench. We added an extra 2" of length to these for added leverage. The unique 6 and 8 hex bit on the end of the wrench carries over as do the classic wooden handles. These three tools make it perfect for the shop as they will work with all pedals for modern bikes. Made from a through hardened tool steel and are finished in black cerakote to provide a durable option in the shop.


• 12" (30.5cm) overall length
• 20 ounces, 567 grams
• Heat treated stainless steel construction
• Replaceable tips
• $100 USD
• Shipping now

bigquotesNext up is a new hammer. We have used these custom made hammers in our shop for a few years and decided to make these available to the public at the request of our ambassador crew. These hammers use a 1.5" replaceable tip available in a "tough" plastic or brass. These hammers maintain the compact length of our titanium hammer which makes it great for using around modern bikes. It packs enough weight to move stubborn parts though, like that press fit bottom bracket that really wants to keep creaking in your frame. The all metal construction is topped off with an ESI silicone grip.


• Stand off feet included
• Compatible with all axle and rim widths
• Now shipping
• $250 USD

bigquotesThe final tool isn't brand new but is finally a reality. In March of 2019 we showed off the Harbor Gauge dishing tool. These tools feature a full billet aluminum construction and are compatible with wheels from 20 to 29 inches. They also come with stand off feet for checking dish with tires installed. Compatible with all hub fitments and rim widths.



More information: abbeybiketools.com

18 Comments

  • 26 1
 At these price levels, Abbey's marketing team should describe their products like winemakers do:

"This fine wrench with notes of hickory, crafted for a king's mechanics court will tantalize the palm"

"Every tap with this finely crafted hammer emits a faint but pleasing scent of lavender..."

"Upon inspection of its sinuous lines, the dishing tool will inspire awe and wonderment as the wheelbuilder ponders the sweet myriad symmetries of a 3-cross spoke pattern"
  • 1 0
 Dude that's awesome... notes of hickory... Smile Smile Smile
  • 6 7
 Oh look everyone, it's someone that's never operated a mill or made something in his life, complaining about how much it costs to buy made in America.... The fact is that we're all spoiled from buying cheap things made overseas where labor and environmental laws just don't exist. Frankly, I wish more people understood why it makes so much sense to buy things locally.
  • 1 0
 @shameless0tool: You really think that these prices come from labour costs or environmental laws?
Even if they produced for twice the price of an asian manufacturer, it's still 5 times too expensive.
  • 4 1
 buying these is like buying Knipex , after using it for two years and carefully looking at it you'll realise why it cost so much
  • 1 0
 I agree %100! Except the $180 Ti hammer
  • 1 0
 @nug12182, I still want that ti hammer, though.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I know ,me too my friend me too.
  • 4 0
 Imagine being more overpriced than Snap-On. Cool tools, but the prices are downright stupid.
  • 1 0
 Forget freezing cockpits and dogfights.
Think the streamlined sex appeal of a 1935 Auburn Boattail, sipping morning coffee in weather you can see your breath in, castle-hunting on English moors, and being instantly more likable but not entirely approachable (they once called this mystique).
The classic Hammer is one of those few pieces of history whose splendid aesthetics were the result of practical ingenuity. Whether you were the gunner on a B-29 or the pilot of a P-38 Lightning, hitting hard was a very personal thing and a variety of hammers were tried, all in the hopes of striking the perfect balance between warmth and maneuverability. The Hammer was that balance, the Bentley of shearling-lined hammers—substantial, nimble, and not for the faint of heart.
Classic Hammer (No. 5870). Slightly weathered lambskin shell with contrasting goat leather trim on zipper placket, slash pockets, waist and collar belts (both adjustable). Lined from top to bottom in supple shearling with exposed shearling at sleeve, collar, and bottom opening. Substantial and striking stand collar. Zippers on the underside of your wrists. As warm as it is striking.
Imported.
  • 2 0
 What super chief toked up on the devil’s lettuce thought putting “harbor” anywhere close to the word tool was a good idea for a premium product
  • 1 0
 That pedal wrench is a good design though. the pivoting hex head was smart. (still gonna keep to my cheap box end pedal wrench and some hex keys!)
  • 3 1
 For shits sake...this is the last thing my bank account needs...
  • 2 0
 I'd buy that for a dollar.
  • 1 0
 Or I can just to go harbor freight for some wrenches and hammers
  • 1 0
 My rule of thumb tends to be if it has moving parts or requires precise work on delicate things it's worth spending on. If it's cast or a blunt force object, harbor freight does just fine. Course cool tools are fun to use too. That doesn't need ruled out.
  • 1 0
 State of the art tools. I wont buy (not for me), but they look awesome.
  • 1 0
 Great looking dish tool!

