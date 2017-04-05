Absa Cape Epic: 8 Days in 8 Minutes - Video



Race Founder

We’ve had a little time to reflect on the 2017 Absa Cape Epic and my overwhelming feeling is that it was a very special event. Having the reigning Olympic and World Champion take the title amid the strongest field yet assembled was great, and I think it is an indication of things to come: next year we will have the world’s best here for the South African leg of the UCI cross-country World Cup circuit (which I am proud to say we will be organising) and a week later the 2018 Absa Cape Epic, so I imagine there will be even more elite riders in our race.



On a related subject, there’s an interesting story below on the way that the racing has changed at the Cape Epic over the years, with cross-country riders coming to the fore in 2017.



The women’s race was once again intriguing this year and Olympic gold medallist Jenny Rissveds seems to have developed a taste for the event: expect her back and racing for the women’s title in years to come.



It was also great hearing such enthusiasm from former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans afterwards and I think he is another one we are going to see more of in the future.



You will also see below that the early bird entries sold out almost instantly and that there were a staggering 1 000 people ready to register and press their ‘enter' buttons when it opened at 3pm on Monday. If you missed out check out our website on how to enter the lottery.



Meanwhile, congratulations to each and every one of you who finished the race in 2017. It certainly wasn’t an easy edition of the Untamed African MTB Race and you can be proud of your achievement. Hopefully many of you will be back in 2018.

