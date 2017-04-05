Absa Cape Epic: 8 Days in 8 Minutes - Video

Apr 5, 2017 at 21:00
Apr 5, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Race Founder
We’ve had a little time to reflect on the 2017 Absa Cape Epic and my overwhelming feeling is that it was a very special event. Having the reigning Olympic and World Champion take the title amid the strongest field yet assembled was great, and I think it is an indication of things to come: next year we will have the world’s best here for the South African leg of the UCI cross-country World Cup circuit (which I am proud to say we will be organising) and a week later the 2018 Absa Cape Epic, so I imagine there will be even more elite riders in our race.

On a related subject, there’s an interesting story below on the way that the racing has changed at the Cape Epic over the years, with cross-country riders coming to the fore in 2017.

The women’s race was once again intriguing this year and Olympic gold medallist Jenny Rissveds seems to have developed a taste for the event: expect her back and racing for the women’s title in years to come.

It was also great hearing such enthusiasm from former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans afterwards and I think he is another one we are going to see more of in the future.

You will also see below that the early bird entries sold out almost instantly and that there were a staggering 1 000 people ready to register and press their ‘enter' buttons when it opened at 3pm on Monday. If you missed out check out our website on how to enter the lottery.

Meanwhile, congratulations to each and every one of you who finished the race in 2017. It certainly wasn’t an easy edition of the Untamed African MTB Race and you can be proud of your achievement. Hopefully many of you will be back in 2018.
Must Read This Week
The World's Most Expensive Portable Plywood Jump - Review
98664 views
Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer – A film by Clay Porter and Brendan Fairclough
77100 views
Wetworx Crash Fest - Video
68363 views
RockShox Launches New Reverb Remote - First Look
64608 views
Canyon Factory Downhill Team Bike Checks
60466 views
36 Downhill Bikes of Crankworx Rotorua 2017
56368 views
Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now
56096 views
Air Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2017: Replay and Results
53033 views






3 Comments

  • + 1
 This is the TDF of MTB... Why does PB give it so little coverage?
  • + 1
 Guy crossing the finish line with bike in pieces.... respect!!!
  • + 1
 Buddy cranking it out with a broken handlebar... you're my new hero.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030373
Mobile Version of Website