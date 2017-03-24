Absa Cape Epic, Stage Four and Five - Video

“This is an absolutely fantastic event. I have raced for some 20 years on the road and mountain bike and I have never ever experience anything like the Absa Cape Epic.”
Those are the words of Cadel Evans, a man who has seen nearly all there has to be seen in cycling. Besides his heralded Tour de France win he was a professional mountain biker in his time and was twice a World Cup series winner.
Evans’s Absa Cape Epic partner is road racing veteran George Hincapie (BMC Absa Racing). It is Hincapie’s first ever mountain bike stage race but they are third in the Dimension Data Masters category and clearly enjoying themselves.
“This is a completely new experience for me. This is not only my first Cape Epic, but also my first time in South Africa and I am loving every moment of the experience,” said Evans.
Evans and Hincapie have won stages 3 and 4 in the Dimension Data Masters’ category. They are now third in a very competitive category.
“At one stage today (Stage 4) it felt like a road race because of the big bunch riding and open roads. George being a 99.9% road cyclist did really well today! He is actually doing an awesome job,” added Evans
Hincapie said: “The Absa Cape Epic is certainly something new. It is a lot harder than I expected or thought it would be for sure. I will be in shape again at the end of the race!
“With it being my first time in South Africa I would have loved to look around while we are riding and try to appreciate the beauty of it, but these guys are really racing hard so there is no time to look around. I am staying a week longer in the country so will use that time to have a look around.”
For many years mountain bikers have labelled the Absa Cape Epic as the Tour de France of mountain biking. Evans, as a former winner of the Tour, believes there is some truth in this.
“Firstly I believe the Absa Cape Epic should pride itself on its uniqueness with regards to the racing environment and the event that it is. But in terms of prestige, endurance and the event being the pinnacle of the sport, yes, the Absa Cape Epic is the Tour de France on the mountain bike stage racing, especially in a non-Olympic year.”
Day Five:
Incredible day of racing as the yellow zebra jersey is snatched from the hands of Cannondale Factory Racing XC. Esther Süss and Jennie Stenerhag battle their way to the front after an unfortunate crash, however, they remain firmly in the orange jersey
The Men’s category is set for a thrilling finale after Olympic cross-country champion Nino Schurter and teammate Matthias Stirnemann (SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing) claimed their first stage win of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic on Friday.
Thanks to another strong ride they also moved into the overall race lead after the 84km Stage 5.
Second on the day was previous stage winners Michiel van der Heidjen and Andri Frischknecht (SCOTT-SRAM Young Guns), giving the SCOTT teams excellent back-to-back victories.
Third went to Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Investec-Songo-Specialized) who had dropped back to nearly two minutes behind Schurter and Stirnemann at one stage but fought magnificently to finish 17 seconds behind on the day.
After five superb days, it was eventually a mediocre day for Manuel Fumic and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC). They’ve held the yellow zebra jersey since Sunday’s Prologue, but a puncture and bad day on the bike for Avancini handed the overall race lead to Schurter and Stirneman. Thanks to a ninth-place finish on the day, Fumic and Avancini have dropped to third overall, while Sauser and Kulhavy lurk in second, just 50 seconds off the front in the overall race.
On another fast day, SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing had to dig deep for the stage win, as Sauser (who was feeling off his game for the first half of the stage) and Kulhavy chased to the bitter end.
Stirnemann was left breathless after crossing the line, and had to take a few minutes to compose himself before talking to the media.
“The stage win feels great, especially after the start I had,” said Stirnemann. “In the beginning I was really struggling for rhythm. It took me quite a while to get started, but I think after the first climb of the day I started feeling much better. It was fast again from the start. In fact the whole stage was hard going…” After trailing off, he asked the waiting media to excuse him while he took time to recover.
Schurter on the other hand looked ready for another 84km. “It’s absolutely amazing to win the stage,” he said. “On the first big climb of the day I noticed that Christoph was struggling; that’s when we decided to go for it. Both the SCOTT teams were feeling good, so it’s great that we have now taken two stages for the team.”
After moving into yellow, Schurter expects an exciting finish to the Absa Cape Epic. “The yellow zebra jersey is obviously a bonus,” he said. “The cross-country guys have really been doing well at the Absa Cape Epic this year; we’re happy to continue the form. Tomorrow though; anything can happen. We look forward to it.”
Earlier in the day the pace was set by the all-South African pair of Matthys Beukes and Philip Buys (PYGA Euro Steel). Eager for a stage win, Beukes and Buys bolted out of the start chute, setting a high tempo from the word go. Unfortunately they suffered a torn sidewall, which put paid to their stage chances. Sauser meanwhile was struggling with an ailment and made an effort to conserve his energy.
“I felt horrible at the start,” said the five-time champion. “I felt slightly ill, had no rhythm and just couldn't get going. It was suffering, but it was suffering of the highest level. The pace was fast and we just had to hang in. I always know what I don’t have at the start of the ride, I will have at the end of the ride, so I knew I just had to hang in there and everything would come right.”
With the SCOTT teams slowing slightly after their efforts today and yesterday, Sauser and Kulhavy were able to chase them down, though Sauser admits their tactics were slightly off. “Strategy-wise, I think we were actually too conservative on the day. We went a bit slowly on the trails, and in retrospect I should have lead Jaro through the trails because I know them so well. That was my only complaint for the day. Finishing strongly though definitely puts me in a better headspace for tonight and tomorrow.”
Stage 6 of the 2017 Absa Cape Epic is billed as the Queen Stage - the toughest of all seven. It features the daunting Groenlandberg climb and a number of vicious up and downs - perhaps a day for the marathon experts to exert some control.
“I wouldn’t say we are favourites,” says Sauser. “Everyone has shown that they are so strong this week, and the terrain is super rough out there. The potential for mechanicals is very high. Tomorrow is another wait and see day.”
Meanwhile, the 2017 pacesetter is sanguine about the remainder of the race. “We had some bad luck today, and my friend also struggled,” said Manuel Fumic. “But we made it, we kept fighting. That happens at these events. We are not disappointed at all; our performance has been amazing and we are very happy. Now, you know, there is no yellow jersey on us, so maybe tomorrow we have some fun. Now we party on the trails.”
