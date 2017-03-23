Absa Cape Epic, Stage Three - Video

Another day and another sprint finish! The racing has been very exciting this year and it seems like tomorrow’s 112km challenge and Saturday’s Queen Stage are going to be decisive in determining who takes the 2017 Absa Cape Epic title. The trend towards 100% racing from the starting gun continues this year and the attacks have been coming thick and fast, all making for very quick stages. The cross-country guys such as Nino Schurter and Mannie Fumic have contributed a lot to this.
The women’s race has been an excellent one and it is going to be interesting to see how second-placed Robyn de Groot and Sabine Spitz try to chip away at the nearly nine-minute lead enjoyed by Esther Suss and Jennie Stenerhag.
We have also enjoyed our stay at Elandskloof immensely. Greyton is a perfect venue for our race and we have now found an awesome race village: I imagine we’ll be back before too long.
And a reminder to those of you keen to secure a 2018 entry that the normal Early Bird and Lottery processes will take place as usual. The Early Bird entries sell out in seconds so get ready to press ‘enter' at precisely 3pm on the Monday after the race. If you miss that opportunity then see our website for details on how to join the Lottery.
I have been asked whether the qualification races that are being developed around the world have changed these entry opportunities, but that is definitely not the case.
