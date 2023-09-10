Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Absolute Insanity in France | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro
Sep 10, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
9 Comments
Les Gets always delivers, and Ben is here to talk us through the action.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
998 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
95234 views
First Ride: 2024 Trek Slash
77862 views
Tested: Do Short Cranks Work For Tall Riders?
56210 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
52375 views
Review: Scor 2030 - The Trail Bike You Didn't Know You Wanted
49598 views
Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry
43342 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023
30300 views
Randoms From the Made Bike Show, Part Deux
27182 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
slimdog
(31 mins ago)
Thank you for this Pinkbike and Ben for some reason I have not been watching the DH this year. Stoked for Ben finally winning one. I agree with Ben, the drone shots can go.
[Reply]
2
0
jayacheess
(1 hours ago)
Tuck-pedal. This is now mandatory for all top riders.
[Reply]
1
0
Portland-maine
(35 mins ago)
Drone shots: cool on open jump sections, a little too disorienting zipping through the woods.
[Reply]
1
0
jimbsport
(30 mins ago)
hope to see you at mont ste anne. you know it will be finn iles and jackson goldstone on the top of the podium
[Reply]
2
1
Tallboy97
(24 mins ago)
The drone footage needs to go. It just isn't good and seems almost awkward at times.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
(1 hours ago)
Dang course pads are quite awkward...
[Reply]
2
1
thinkbike
(11 mins ago)
drone segments look like they are shot with a potato
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(9 mins ago)
That was last year
[Reply]
1
0
jimbsport
(31 mins ago)
drone hate it to
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045058
Mobile Version of Website