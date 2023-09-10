Absolute Insanity in France | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro

Sep 10, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Les Gets always delivers, and Ben is here to talk us through the action.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Inside The Tape Ben Cathro Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
998 articles
9 Comments
  • 2 0
 Thank you for this Pinkbike and Ben for some reason I have not been watching the DH this year. Stoked for Ben finally winning one. I agree with Ben, the drone shots can go.
  • 2 0
 Tuck-pedal. This is now mandatory for all top riders.
  • 1 0
 Drone shots: cool on open jump sections, a little too disorienting zipping through the woods.
  • 1 0
 hope to see you at mont ste anne. you know it will be finn iles and jackson goldstone on the top of the podium
  • 2 1
 The drone footage needs to go. It just isn't good and seems almost awkward at times.
  • 1 0
 Dang course pads are quite awkward...
  • 2 1
 drone segments look like they are shot with a potato
  • 1 0
 That was last year
  • 1 0
 drone hate it to





