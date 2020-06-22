AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle

Jun 22, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

AbsoluteBlack, a company that has become well known for its oval chainrings, have launched a chain lube that uses graphene which they claim makes it market-leading.

AbsoluteBlack's first lubricant has taken two years of research with several of their own patents being secured before bringing it to market. The all-new wax-based chain lube called GRAPHENlube is claimed by the brand to be both the world's fastest and longest-lasting lube and it is also, interestingly, completely black when it is applied to your chain.

bigquotesIt took us two years to find the right ratio of crumpled to non-crumpled graphene, size of graphene platelets, dispersion rate of agglomerates, concentration and finally figuring out a low friction hydrocarbon emulsion base that will stay on the chain for very long time and not chip away like paraffin wax is known for. The end result is a lubricant that on a single application will hold sub 5 Watts of frictional losses over 900km distance.AbsoluteBlack

Absolute Black are pulling no punches with their claims on this one and have published the below video that compares the lube directly to Muc Off's Hydrodynamic lube, which was developed with Team Sky and also claims to be the best on the market for efficiency.


AbsoluteBlack says their new product is a “hydrocarbon-based water emulsion, containing graphene that exhibits extraordinary durability at single application whilst maintaining impressively low friction for a prolonged period of time in both wet and dry conditions.” When producing the new chain lube AbsoluteBlack have ensured it is completely free of any potentially harmful solvents and it is easy to apply as a liquid but it will turn solid as it dries into the chain. This solidification is to allow it to become more resistant to water washing it off or it becoming contaminated with other materials during your ride.

All this for $15

So it may save you watts but will it save you pennies? Absolutely not. GRAPHENlube is currently only being produced in small numbers and will be available for just a limited period of time once each batch has been produced. For this reason, AbsoluteBlack will only be selling the product directly. For just a 14ml bottle it will be $15 / £12 / €13, while the more standard size of 140ml will be a staggering $150 / £115 / €130. For comparison, the Muc Off Hydrodynamic lube shown in their test video cost £18 for the 50ml.

You can find out more about AbsoluteBlack's GRAPHENlube here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Absolute Black


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
85277 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
59245 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
41077 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
36282 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
32357 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
31468 views
Everesting the North Shore - No Chamois, No Gloves, No Worries
30935 views
Rocky Mountain Announces Recall of Alloy 2018 - 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC, & Pipeline
29368 views

59 Comments

  • 69 0
 This will go great with my AXS Turq Yeti and Sprinter Van!
  • 37 0
 *MERCEDES sprinter van. Can't believe you guys thought I'd ever be caught in a DODGE lol
  • 7 0
 Graphene. The new additive to replace hydrocarbons in contaminating your water sources
  • 2 0
 Same, but I just want to add that I daily drive a TRD Toyota Tacoma and my 4x4 sprinter van just sits in the driveway for my two weekend trips a month. I also have two Yeti SB165 AXS Turq++ because I just keep one in the van and the other in the truck.
  • 6 3
 Yeti? Ewe...

#RideUnno
  • 3 0
 This will go great with my £80 10 speed drive train.
  • 1 0
 Pft, this junk is for poor people with Wal Mart huffies. I'll stick to my carbotanium infused lube, thank you very much.
  • 1 0
 @fullendurbro: username checks out
  • 1 0
 The color of the bottle will match my Hugo Boss and Armani riding kit. I'm just gonna have to impulse buy the Revel Ranger to be matching all green.
  • 39 0
 Saw the heading scrolled down to comments...only three comments. I'll come back later for the show.
  • 1 0
 I did the same thing and 30 minutes later we're already popping off. This is gonna be a good one.
  • 34 0
 roadies...
  • 8 0
 This is the correct answer.
  • 1 0
 But is it aero?
  • 17 1
 Water-based lubes work the best and don't stain the sheets
  • 1 0
 Graphene infused coconut oil for all your sexy fun time needs
  • 8 0
 Don't tell but I will use 10w-30, axl grease, bacon grease, snot, bull sperm, melted gummy worms, mcdonalds french fry grease and olive oil in a pinch before I'd use this.
  • 3 0
 Really depends on the quality of your bull. I personally use horseshoe crab blood mixed with scorpion venom, but only when I’m out of king cobra venom
  • 6 0
 If it only gives half of the benefit they claim they could sell it for twice that and not ever get close to fulfilling demand. 7w at 250w for only $15 is ridiculous. To increase your FTP by 7 watts is like, months of hard training for a fit amateur, or years if you are a top level pro.
  • 3 0
 If it's truly as beneficial as claimed, every endurance (road, XC, tri) pro / pro team should lining up at AbsoluteBlack headquarters right now to buy out each batch.
  • 1 1
 Cool but unless it makes me corner quicker or jump bigger stuff they can keep it (or target roadies who actually care about those figures)..
  • 8 0
 This is the only Pinkbike posting since Grim Donut Episode 1 which is more ridiculous than the wait for Episode 2.
  • 8 0
 Don't buy this snake oil.
I have diamond infused liquid gold lube at 350$ a bottle. It works better.
  • 1 0
 Let's not get karat away as you grind your competition (and chain) down...
  • 5 0
 do not store in direct sunlight, store in dark cool place...... do I store this shit in my nightstand next to the other lubes? cheesus 150$ better off to be multi purpose.
  • 2 0
 Up to 1800 strokes on a single application with 3-5 W savings over other lubes. You'll find a way to make it work.
  • 3 0
 This shit is going to sell like hot cakes. You might think it's ridiculous, but 7.3 watts is significant to the eyes of performance minded XC/Road people.


I'm sure riding in dirt and trails will make it so that it doesn't last the claimed 1800km but 7.3 watts of ego boost on my Zwift setup for $15? Sign me up.
  • 1 0
 What about the Enduro racers? Seems to be such a demanding fitness sport.
  • 5 0
 What on earth is this?????
  • 4 0
 an April the 1st joke which is 3 months late
  • 5 0
 Soooo, Polo Cologne now comes with Graphene?
  • 2 1
 This is a brilliant product/marketing play. All of these "I have the best tech" people are going to jump all over this. Highly doubt the value proposition actually supports the incremental price vs the next best.. But I am confident they will grab $$$$ from a bunch of fat wallets.
  • 3 0
 Barely more than double the price of Muc Off. WTF are they thinking? That’s way too cheap.
  • 3 0
 I lube my chain when it makes funny noises -never thought of all the poor Watts lost, i guess im not the targetgroup
  • 5 0
 Same, when it starts to sound like I’m stepping on graham crackers I give er a good ol lube shot.
  • 1 0
 We need to put the brakes on nanotechnology production and consumption until the environmental and health effects are better known...

For now, can't we just enjoy the plastic rain?
  • 3 0
 But does it smell like bananas?
  • 3 1
 Before everyone has a meltdown, realize that this is meant for roadies, where its priced appropriately.
  • 2 0
 I understand Covid disrupted a lot of companies April Fool's posts, but come on. It's a little late.
  • 1 0
 *iights a match"
*inhales*
*puts down the crack pipe*
*calls boss*
lets charge 150 a bottle. imagine people lining up to buy a little bit of that bottled liquid luxury
  • 2 1
 Good job guys! Next up, how about some graphene velcro inside the fork to pass electrical charge back into my ebike motor?
  • 1 0
 What performance will I enjoy if used along with Axxios stickers on my hubs?
  • 2 1
 Nope. It's not that damn magical.
  • 1 0
 Time to stick this in my fork for extra plushness then!
  • 2 0
 Is it April fools day?
  • 2 0
 absoluteNUTS
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to try this with the wife
  • 2 0
 F__k off!
  • 1 0
 I am buying a chunk of crack and giving up the hoops
  • 1 1
 I'm really curious: How many of you exclusively use specialty chain lubes vs just some oil?
  • 1 0
 I'll unfriend immediately anyone who buys this crap.
  • 1 0
 it better come as a dildo set....
  • 1 1
 Anything is better than the Muc-Off hype. That lube falls off the chain if you look at it wrong
  • 1 0
 absoluteBLACK can MUCKOFF !
  • 1 0
 The robot in the video seemed so real!
  • 1 0
 Damn roadies that are dentists
  • 1 0
 283 days early!!
  • 1 0
 Olive oil for the win

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013483
Mobile Version of Website