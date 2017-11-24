Abstract: No Bad Days - Video

A collection of summer; summed up in an Abstract manner. Riding at its core is about creativity, allowing us to express ourselves in abstract ways; art, music and video are the same."Find what you love and let it kill you!" - Charles Burkowski. Ride or Die.Riders (As they appear):Calvin Huth, Nick Tingren, Daniel Fleury, Dillon Butcher, Liam Wallace, Diego Caverzasi, Darren Berrecloth, Ryan Forsythe, Owen Marks, Logan Peat, Ryan Howard, Brandon Semenuk, Matt Dennis, Emil Johannson, Brett Rheeder, Matt Jones,& Thomas Genon.Music (In Order):Genius of the Crowd – Charles BukowskyHowling – PhasesEarth Groove – Vijay & Sophia ZlatkoMickey Sylvia – Love is StrangeSchoolboy Q – The Purge (20syl Remix)The Big Lebowski QuoteYoruba Singers – Black PepperAv.i – Strongest of the StrangeBen E King – Sevel LettersAlt-J – In Cold Blood (Bauuer Remix)Special Thanks:Riders, my animals, LOFT Bike Parks, Dustin Gilding, Jordie Shier.Locations:Vancouver Island, Whistler, Abbortsford, Carmanah Walbran.