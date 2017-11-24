Abstract: No Bad Days - Video

A collection of summer; summed up in an Abstract manner. Riding at its core is about creativity, allowing us to express ourselves in abstract ways; art, music and video are the same.
"Find what you love and let it kill you!" - Charles Burkowski. Ride or Die.
Riders (As they appear):
Calvin Huth, Nick Tingren, Daniel Fleury, Dillon Butcher, Liam Wallace, Diego Caverzasi, Darren Berrecloth, Ryan Forsythe, Owen Marks, Logan Peat, Ryan Howard, Brandon Semenuk, Matt Dennis, Emil Johannson, Brett Rheeder, Matt Jones,& Thomas Genon.
Music (In Order):
Genius of the Crowd – Charles Bukowsky
Howling – Phases
Earth Groove – Vijay & Sophia Zlatko
Mickey Sylvia – Love is Strange
Schoolboy Q – The Purge (20syl Remix)
The Big Lebowski Quote
Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
Av.i – Strongest of the Strange
Ben E King – Sevel Letters
Alt-J – In Cold Blood (Bauuer Remix)
Special Thanks:
Riders, my animals, LOFT Bike Parks, Dustin Gilding, Jordie Shier.
Locations:
Vancouver Island, Whistler, Abbortsford, Carmanah Walbran.
MENTIONS: @CalvinHuth
13 Comments
Post a Comment