Abstract: No Bad Days - Video

Nov 24, 2017 at 4:02
Nov 24, 2017
by Calvin Huth  
 
A collection of summer; summed up in an Abstract manner. Riding at its core is about creativity, allowing us to express ourselves in abstract ways; art, music and video are the same.

"Find what you love and let it kill you!" - Charles Burkowski. Ride or Die.

Riders (As they appear):

Calvin Huth, Nick Tingren, Daniel Fleury, Dillon Butcher, Liam Wallace, Diego Caverzasi, Darren Berrecloth, Ryan Forsythe, Owen Marks, Logan Peat, Ryan Howard, Brandon Semenuk, Matt Dennis, Emil Johannson, Brett Rheeder, Matt Jones,& Thomas Genon.

Music (In Order):

Genius of the Crowd – Charles Bukowsky
Howling – Phases
Earth Groove – Vijay & Sophia Zlatko
Mickey Sylvia – Love is Strange
Schoolboy Q – The Purge (20syl Remix)
The Big Lebowski Quote
Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
Av.i – Strongest of the Strange
Ben E King – Sevel Letters
Alt-J – In Cold Blood (Bauuer Remix)

Special Thanks:

Riders, my animals, LOFT Bike Parks, Dustin Gilding, Jordie Shier.

Locations:

Vancouver Island, Whistler, Abbortsford, Carmanah Walbran.

MENTIONS: @CalvinHuth
13 Comments

  • + 6
 At what point did u know that u were going to hit Add to Favourites? 4 me it was the 45 sec mark - "That's one f*cking nice kitty right there" Smile . The most creative video I've seen on PB - well done!
  • + 1
 Did the introductory poetry just advocate for me to get a divorce? Just me? Ok.........
  • + 2
 Please keep the fresh Island edits coming all winter Calvin
  • + 1
 That was a pleasure to watch. Great work
  • + 1
 The cuts, quotes, riding and music were all perfect in this!
  • + 1
 love the creativity in this one.
  • + 1
 The best part from this winter on DJ !!!! #26aintdead
  • + 1
 That's the best video I've seen on PB in ages.
  • + 1
 That was insane! Original and unique to anything else. So sick Calvin!
  • + 2
 So sick dude!
  • + 1
 Awesome ????
  • + 1
 Well done!
  • + 1
 Haha, good one!

Post a Comment



