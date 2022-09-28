Abus Announces First Full Face Helmet - The 'Airdrop'

I am so happy about the final product. What I love the most about the helmet is definitely the fitting system. It’s super easy to put on and fits perfectly. Also, the breathability is working perfect, and your head is not overcooking. I never had any problems with fogging even in the summer heat. We know there are a lot of helmets on the market, but I think we raised the game. I am so proud and I think people are going to be surprised. — Cedric Gracia