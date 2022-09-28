Abus Announces First Full Face Helmet - The 'Airdrop'

PRESS RELEASE: ABUS
We are happy to present our first full-face helmet for gravity enthusiasts. The ABUS AirDrop scores big with elaborate details, its light weight, optimal fit and an affordable price. Our new flagship of the mountain bike helmet portfolio is the result of several years of R & D with the direct support and regular input of team riders Cedric Gracia, Richie Schley and Gabriel Wibmer. Gabriel and Cedric were testing the Airdrop on La Palma, Canaria Islands during a video shoot.
Bike park laps, steep exposed trails on the enduro bike or a session on the pump track: when it comes to speed and airtime on the mountain bike, the upgrade to all-round protection is a sensible choice. With the AirDrop, we now has a full- face helmet in its range that offers complete protection, easy handling, and a high level of comfort, while also being visually impressive.
The fit is one of the most important criteria when choosing a helmet: the AirDrop can be adjusted at the back of the head using the practical Zoom-Ace adjustment system, which has been fully integrated into the well-known MIPS system. The cheek pads are removable, washable and available in different sizes for a truly individual fit. The height-adjustable visor comes with a break-away mechanism in the event of a heavy crash. The open design on the front provides an excellent field of vision and suits a wide variety of goggles, while the movable visor allows for an action-cam mount. The padded layers on the helmet’s underside, aptly named Collarbone Protection, protect the collarbone in the event of a crash.
All-round mountain bike talent Gabriel Wibmer was able to test the helmet extensively.
|I really enjoyed riding with the new ABUS AirDrop helmet. The fit, the performance and of course the light weight makes it a perfect choice for a ride with the enduro and the downhill bike. Besides the performance, the new helmet has a unique and awesome look which perfectly fits my style.—Gabriel Wibmer
We relied on tried and tested materials for production. The helmet is produced using the InMold process, which means that the outer shell is durable connected to the shock-absorbing EPS. The chin guard is made of ABS material. The core is improved with the Acti-Cage, a structural reinforcement to optimize stability, which allows for larger ventilation openings. A total of eleven air inlets on the front and six outlets on the back ensure perfect air circulation so that the helmet can also be worn easily when pedaling uphill. Thanks to a further opening at ear level, the Ambient Sound Channel, you always stay aware of your surroundings. All AirDrop models are equipped with MIPS and are QUIN ready, so they can easily be upgraded with the QUIN system for crash detection, which is already fully integrated in the top model only.
Downhill and freeride veteran Cedric Gracia has incorporated his wishes and feedback into the ABUS AirDrop and is more than happy with the result
|I am so happy about the final product. What I love the most about the helmet is definitely the fitting system. It’s super easy to put on and fits perfectly. Also, the breathability is working perfect, and your head is not overcooking. I never had any problems with fogging even in the summer heat. We know there are a lot of helmets on the market, but I think we raised the game. I am so proud and I think people are going to be surprised.—Cedric Gracia
