Abus Signs MTB Legends Cedric Gracia and Richie Schley

I have known ABUS since building my downhill team, CG Racing Brigade, back in the days. I was stoked on their locks then and bike security was, still is, very important to me. Today I am back for another exciting project. ABUS has already proven in the road biking sector that by working together with top-level athletes, they’re able to develop world-class helmets. It’s great that I’ll be able to share my knowledge and experience with them and it means a lot to me to be working with this big family from now on. — Cedric Gracia