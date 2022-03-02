Abus Announces New 'Modrop' All-Mountain Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: ABUS
We are expanding our mountain bike helmet portfolio with a new all-round model, the MODROP, with high-quality features, protection and light weight. Designed to keep you safe and comfortable, whether family rides or cross-mountain adventures, the ABUS MODROP is the perfect choice for any adventure.
We offer the MODROP in eight design options, catering to a wide variety of tastes. The two-shell-in-mold construction makes the helmet robust and safe and thanks to the Zoom-Ace system, the sizing of the helmet is individually adjustable, ensuring a stable and locked-in fit. The Ponytail Outlet, a gap between the adjustment system and the lower edge of the helmet, means that long hair can be pulled through the back and secured when riding. Thanks to the newly developed TriVider, the chinstrap can be adapted perfectly to the individual shape of your head. At 310 grams (size S), the ABUS MODROP is a real lightweight and the ideal companion for long tours on an all-mountain bike.
|The MODROP is a great helmet – light and with a very good fit. The beautiful and above all unique colors and patterns make it something special."—Steffi Marth, Mountain Bike professional
Eight air inlets and six air outlets ensure optimal ventilation. The large openings are covered with a mesh which keeps out flies and bugs. The stylish visor is height-adjustable and offers plenty of space for a goggle underneath if necessary.
For additional security, you can choose between two upgrade options: the MODROP is available as both a MIPS (three colors) and a QUIN version (two colors). Furthermore, the MIPS models and the seven other designs are QUIN ready, so they can be upgraded with the QUIN crash sensor.
MOTRIP, the smaller sibling
For those that do not focus on technical features or who value a cleaner look, the ABUS MOTRIP, which comes in six different colorways, is the right companion. As with the MODROP, the Zoom-Ace adjustment system with the full ring ensures a perfect fit, and the Ponytail Outlet provides an easy way to deal with long hair. The visor is adjustable and suited for a goggle too.
The two brand-new ABUS helmets will be at specialist retailers from now on.
Sizes: S (51 - 55 cm), M (54 - 58 cm), L (57 - 61 cm)MODROP:
Weight: 310 g (S), 330 g (M), 360 g (L) (+5 g for QUIN models, + 30 g for MIPS models)
Seven colors: iced mint, pine green, velvet black, concrete grey, midnight blue, dusky camel, polar white
Three colors – MIPS models: concrete grey, velvet black, metallic copper
Two colors – QUIN models: velvet black, polar whiteMOTRIP:
Weight: 320 g (S), 340 g (M), 350 g (L)
Colors: shiny white, shiny black, pine green, iced mint, concrete grey, midnight blue
