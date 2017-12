PRESS RELEASE: Race Face



Ace Hayden hits Ranchland Express in Kamloops to give us an small sample of what you can get after with the Next R group of products. Just in time for the holidays; Next R wheels, cranks, and bars are available through your favorite RF dealer so you can take your ride to the level. R is for Rally!





NEXT R WHEELS

• RF 2 Year Guarantee



• Full carbon fibre construction.

• 31mm Internal width tubeless ready rim.

• 4.5mm Offset – Improves spoke balance and wheel stiffness.

• High gloss black water transfer logos

• Large oversized flange for an improved bracing angle.

• Wider bearing stance

• 6 double tooth pawls

• 120 points of engagement (3 °).



WEIGHT: 27.5" -1680g / 29"-1765g

MSRP: $1500 USD

NEXT R CRANKS



• Manufactured from UD Carbon with matte clearcoat.

• Handmade in Canada.

• Downhill rated SixC G2 Pedal Insert for increased Rally Factor.

• Burlier 7050 alloy spindle.

• Cinch technology for game-changing compatibility.

WEIGHT: 495g (170mm w/32t DM ring)

MSRP: $480 USD (armset only)

NEXT R BAR



• 800mm width. Manufactured from UD carbon with matte clearcoat.

• DH strength at a friendly Enduro weight

• Carbon optimized flex for improved small bump compliance.

• 35mm bar diameter for incredible strength/weight ratio.

WEIGHT: 215g (20mm rise)

MSRP: $170 USD

