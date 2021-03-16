Video: Motocross Brand Acerbis Reveals its New MTB Clothing & Protection Range

Press Release: AcerbisWe are all about speed, protection, technicality and adrenaline.
We have always been, but now we are transferring all our experience to a completely new dimension. A dimension that fully reflects our DNA. The MTB dimension.
Drawing from many years of experience in the world of major motorsport competitions, we embrace the MTB sector with enthusiasm, offering different products designed to meet the needs of every MTB and E-MTB enthusiast. From helmets to body armour. From clothing to accessories to enhance and protect you in the best way possible when out shredding in the woods.
We are very familiar with the needs of the rider. We are used to face the most extreme motorbike races in the world. The Dakar race is certainly one of them, a testing ground for vehicles, drivers and technical clothing.
All this experience has now been incorporated into MTB technical clothing. Kilometres of dirt road, mud, pouring rain and bitter cold. We are well prepared to cope with all weather conditions.
Jump, pedal and take on the most challenging descents with total ease and comfort. The technical fabrics used are designed to offer the highest level of performance and fun.
Acerbis has decided to enter the MTB world with its collection also for what concern the downhill and enduro racing, sponsoring for the 2021 season the RogueRacing Downhill team, that will race all the UCI DH World Championship races in both Juniores and Elite Men categories, and the Team enduro WeRide that will compete in most of the Enduro EWS Series.
We are proud specially to enter the MTB racing aside of the Downhill Italian Champion Davide Palazzari, that together with the Acerbis team has also helped in the development of new products and accessories.
To discover more on the Acerbis MTB clothing collection and protections by clicking on the following link: https://www.acerbis.com/motorsport/en/mtb-dimension
