2021 GT Bikes Highlights - Across the Pond Beaver

For 2021, GT have added some new models to their line ranging from their all-mountain and enduro Force all the way through to the old-school inspired Pro Series, as well as spec and colour changes to some of their existing bikes to bring them up to date with all the latest components.Force Carbon Team
Touted as a bit of a do it all, from high alpine to enduro racing, the Force Carbon Team is a 150mm travel bike with a mullet wheel setup. It mirrors what Martin Maes was racing for a long time with great success.
The frame uses a four-bar suspension layout with a Horst pivot and rocker link. There's a flip chip at the lower shock mount giving two geometry settings, high and low.
There's practical and neat external cable routing that runs down a channel on the down tube and ample protection on the underside of the down tube and around the critical chain slap areas.
The Force Carbon Team comes with Fox Factory 38, Float X2 and Transfer dropper, a Shimano XTR 12-speed drivetrain and brakes and a Stans NoTubes wheelset with Schwalbe Magic Mary tyres front and rear with the Addix Soft compound.
Flipping the geometry chip to the High setting steepens the head angle by half a degree, raises the BB by 6mm and lengthens the reach by 5mm.
It's available in sizes S to XL ranging from 415mm to 490mm reach, with a 65° head angle in the Low setting and 435mm chain stays across all the sizes.
Force Carbon Team Geometry
Unfortunately it's not available in North America, but is in the rest of the world. It retails for $5,499 or €5,499 with more information online at gtbicycles.com
Force GT-E Amp
The Force GT-E Amp takes the ideas that the regular Force has and adds some pedal assist for those looking to cram more into a shorter period of time or go a little further afield with the same amount of energy.
It has 29" wheels and 150mm travel front and rear with the same four-bar suspension layout as the Force, using a Horst pivot and rocker link.
For a drive system there's the brand new Shimano EP8 system and a 504Wh battery.
The GT-E Amp has a RockShox 35 Gold E-MTB fork and Deluxe Select R shock, a SRAM SX 12-speed drivetrain, Shimano MT420 four piston brakes and a Shimano MT400 hub and WTB STX i29 rimmed wheelset with A Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II 2.6" tyre combo.
Four sizes from S to XL are available ranging from 425mm to 500mm reach, a 65° head angle and 455mm chainstays across all the sizes.
The GT-E Amp arrives in North America in the first quarter of 2021 retailing for $4,999 or €4,799. It's online at gtbicycles.com
Zaskar LT Expert
The Zaskar is a legendary hardtail name and the latest versions still carry the recognisable floating seat stays.
Aimed at aggressive hardtail riding, the Zaskar LT has 130mm travel and 29" wheels, with all models having 12-speed drivetrains and dropper posts.
The Expert model comes with a RockShox 35 Gold RL fork, SRAM SX/NX drivetrain, Shimano MT410 brakes, a TranzX dropper and a Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II tyre combo.
The Zaskar LT is available in four sizes ranging from a 425mm reach on the S up to a 485mm reach on the XL. A 66° head angle is up front,there's a true 75° seat angle in the middle and 450mm chainstays out back.
Available in select markets such as the UK and Europe the Zaskar LT Expert retails for €1,499 and will be coming to North America for 2021 for $1,699. It's online at gtbicycles.com
La Bomba
The La Bomba is a dirt jump, pump track and skatepark hardtail from GT. The aluminium framed bike uses a threaded BB, adjustable dropouts with built in chain tensioners and even comes with gyro tab ready.
The Pro version comes with a Manitou Circus Expert, Promax hydraulic rear disc brake and Kenda 3-Sixty tyres.
The La Bomba comes with an RST Dirt-T fork, Promax mechanical rear brake and Kenda 3-Sixty tyres.
M and L sizes are available with 22.2" and 23.2" top tubes respectively. A 68.5° head angle keeps things responsive and there's a 1", or 25mm, BB drop and 376mm chainstays.
The Pro and Rigid versions are now available in North America only retailing at $1,200 and $670 respectively. The La Bomba is available in the US and Europe for $725 or €699.
Pro Series LTD
And finally, for a bit of something different, the Pro Series LTD from GT is a heritage inspired bike, good for cruising the neighborhood with the front wheel up at 12 o-clock.
The Pro Series LTD version comes with GT's own Pro Design fork with 3/8" dropouts, GT Power Series Cr-Mo cranks with a 33-16T gearing, a Promax P-1 rear v-brake, GT Smoothie 29 x 2.5" tires and rear pegs.
There's also a 3-piece pad set for the bike to complete the heritage look. The Pro Series LTD is available in America for $500.
