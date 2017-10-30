Pinkbike.com
Action Highlights - Red Bull Rampage 2017
Oct 29, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
RedBurn
(9 mins ago)
#EveryoneGotRobbed
Except sorge
[Reply]
+ 1
jimbsport
(1 mins ago)
Sorge deserve the win
[Reply]
+ 0
trickland
(6 mins ago)
Sorge for the win!!!!!
[Reply]
3 Comments
Except sorge
