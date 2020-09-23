First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train

Taking it back a bit, Actofive is a small part of larger company Simon runs called Metzner Engineering. His daily bread is the creation of CNC parts for the mechanical engineering and automotive industries, from the sketch to the finished part. The steel framed Actofive is currently welded by local partners, but with the machines and knowledge already part of his daily life, it seemed like a logical step for Simon to start producing his mountain bikes using the same technology.



The frame is built in two halves from a solid block of aluminum; it's worth noting that to simplify the production process and increase the reliability it's not a joined shell construction but two solid halves.



Details



Frame Material: 7075 aluminum

Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front

Wheelsize: 29"

Head angle: 64.5°

Reach: 475mm for size M

Price: TBC

More Info: actofive.com

