First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train

Actofive left us with jaws on the floor when it unveiled its steel and aluminium P-Train
back in May of this year. The bike combined a steel-tubed front triangle with a CNC machined rear triangle in a masterful metallic mashup. We're currently awaiting our test version to arrive in the mail, but in the meantime, Simon Metzner has produced another version of the bike, this time fully CNC machined from 7075 aluminium.
Steel and aluminium (left) and fully aluminium (right)
Taking it back a bit, Actofive is a small part of larger company Simon runs called Metzner Engineering. His daily bread is the creation of CNC parts for the mechanical engineering and automotive industries, from the sketch to the finished part. The steel framed Actofive is currently welded by local partners, but with the machines and knowledge already part of his daily life, it seemed like a logical step for Simon to start producing his mountain bikes using the same technology.
The frame is built in two halves from a solid block of aluminum; it's worth noting that to simplify the production process and increase the reliability it's not a joined shell construction but two solid halves.
DetailsFrame Material:
7075 aluminumTravel:
140mm rear, 160mm frontWheelsize:
29"Head angle:
64.5°Reach:
475mm for size MPrice:
TBCMore Info: actofive.com
The sides are then joined predominantly using bonding, although the rear end is the same as on the original bike and is joined using titanium bolts.
This isn't a carbon copy of the original Actofive, though, with the most obvious change being a realigned shock. Rather than sitting horizontally and joining the downtube, it now is mounted vertically and meets the frame on the top tube. Simon says the kinematic remains the same despite the change but it gives the front triangle greater stiffness, gives him more space to play around with different rockers and leaves enough space to mount a large water bottle in the front triangle.
Without the restriction of using round tubing, the frame now looks more swooping but most of the bike is still relatively unchanged. It still has 140mm of rear travel, a high pivot suspension design and 29" wheels. However, Simon did take the opportunity to tweak some of the geometry numbers so the head angle drops from 66° to 64.5° and the reach shrinks back slightly from 480mm in a medium to 475mm.
The swing arm remains unchanged from Simon's other bike and is joined with titanium bolts
With Simon bringing the production in house, it should be a more efficient and reproducible process than the steel tubes of the other version of this bike. Because of this, he's hoping the pricing between the two frames will be similar, although this is still to be confirmed when the testing process is finished. Simon is currently testing the durability of the two frames and working on making minor improvements as testing progresses. He is hoping to make a limited production run when he feels the bike is ready.
For more info and to follow the development of the bike, follow Actofive on Instagram, here
.
