First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train

Sep 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Actofive P-Train

Actofive left us with jaws on the floor when it unveiled its steel and aluminium P-Train back in May of this year. The bike combined a steel-tubed front triangle with a CNC machined rear triangle in a masterful metallic mashup. We're currently awaiting our test version to arrive in the mail, but in the meantime, Simon Metzner has produced another version of the bike, this time fully CNC machined from 7075 aluminium.

Actofive P Train
Actofive P-Train
Steel and aluminium (left) and fully aluminium (right)

Taking it back a bit, Actofive is a small part of larger company Simon runs called Metzner Engineering. His daily bread is the creation of CNC parts for the mechanical engineering and automotive industries, from the sketch to the finished part. The steel framed Actofive is currently welded by local partners, but with the machines and knowledge already part of his daily life, it seemed like a logical step for Simon to start producing his mountain bikes using the same technology.

The frame is built in two halves from a solid block of aluminum; it's worth noting that to simplify the production process and increase the reliability it's not a joined shell construction but two solid halves.
Details

Frame Material: 7075 aluminum
Travel: 140mm rear, 160mm front
Wheelsize: 29"
Head angle: 64.5°
Reach: 475mm for size M
Price: TBC
More Info: actofive.com
The sides are then joined predominantly using bonding, although the rear end is the same as on the original bike and is joined using titanium bolts.

This isn't a carbon copy of the original Actofive, though, with the most obvious change being a realigned shock. Rather than sitting horizontally and joining the downtube, it now is mounted vertically and meets the frame on the top tube. Simon says the kinematic remains the same despite the change but it gives the front triangle greater stiffness, gives him more space to play around with different rockers and leaves enough space to mount a large water bottle in the front triangle.

Actofive P-Train

Actofive P-Train
Actofive P-Train

Without the restriction of using round tubing, the frame now looks more swooping but most of the bike is still relatively unchanged. It still has 140mm of rear travel, a high pivot suspension design and 29" wheels. However, Simon did take the opportunity to tweak some of the geometry numbers so the head angle drops from 66° to 64.5° and the reach shrinks back slightly from 480mm in a medium to 475mm.

Actofive P-Train
The two halves of the front triangle are joined predominantly by bonding.
Actofive P-Train
The linkage? Yep, CNC'd too.

Actofive P-Train
Actofive P-Train
The swing arm remains unchanged from Simon's other bike and is joined with titanium bolts

Actofive P-Train
A finished frame ready for the trails

With Simon bringing the production in house, it should be a more efficient and reproducible process than the steel tubes of the other version of this bike. Because of this, he's hoping the pricing between the two frames will be similar, although this is still to be confirmed when the testing process is finished. Simon is currently testing the durability of the two frames and working on making minor improvements as testing progresses. He is hoping to make a limited production run when he feels the bike is ready.

Actofive P-Train
If anyone's wondering about the P-Train name, it comes from Helsinki´s airport shuttle.

For more info and to follow the development of the bike, follow Actofive on Instagram, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Actofive Actofive P Train


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
136311 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
69079 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
68037 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
55452 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
49153 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
46445 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
45885 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
45140 views

47 Comments

  • 19 0
 A thing of beauty is a joy to behold
  • 11 0
 I'll say it.. You can hate all you want, it's gorgeous.
  • 4 0
 I don't think you're going to find many objections here... that's one gorgeous bike.
  • 9 3
 Amazing looking bike. Beats the hell out of the ugly Pole CNC bike. And it (hopefully) won't fold like a cheap tent when hucked-to-flat.
  • 6 0
 All aboard the P-Train choo choo motherfucker
  • 2 0
 I always wondered, with these high pivot bikes, how much longer is the chain? Most chains are 116 link and some of the newer ones are 126 link.. Will these fit on bikes like these with the high pivot chain line?
  • 3 0
 It depends. On the Forbidden Druid, for example, small and medium frames can use a standard length chain, while the large and XL sizes need a few extra links added in.
  • 1 0
 With no lower chain guide on this bike, I bet it's less than the "standard" 126 links.
  • 1 0
 Depends on the frame size, cassette and travel. The 118 was fine with a 42t cassette but when i went to a 46t, I had to add a few links. Most 126 12spd chains will work fine.
  • 2 0
 what a beautiful bike! its crazy that i at 6'1" would ride a medium with a reach of 475-480. two bikes ago i would have ridden an xl with a stupid high seat tube.
  • 4 2
 Pole but not a bending one
  • 2 1
 Dem scallops make me hot but I think i still prefer the steel. Thin tubing is just so nice to look at.
  • 1 0
 That´s the hottest frame i´ve seen in quite a while. It being aluminium is the cherry on top.
  • 1 0
 Is that P-train name a shot towards some Finnish bike company?
(You know, the ones producing folding bikes...)
  • 2 0
 the best looking bike to date
  • 1 0
 agreed, I didn't want a new bike, until, today!!!
  • 1 0
 Is there any difference between CNC'ed tubes vs. traditional butted tubes? In terms of strength, stiffness, and others.
  • 1 0
 In all seriousness, not trying to joke, but isn't there a patent on this sort of frame?
  • 2 0
 Hawt
  • 5 3
 looks grim to me
  • 5 0
 Donut even joke about that!
  • 2 0
 Come to Butthead
  • 1 0
 Much like a motocross bike? What are Mx bike linkages called?
  • 2 0
 Is the frameset over 8k?
  • 1 0
 where did they Pole this design from?
  • 2 0
 looks like a session Wink
  • 1 0
 that rear triangle man.... holy shit
  • 1 0
 Drop the fork 10mm and mullet this beast.
  • 1 0
 That thing is 100% pure Awesomeness packed in a bikeframe
  • 1 0
 Stellar
  • 1 0
 TAKE MY MONEY
  • 1 0
 Take my kidney (dont have the money!)
  • 1 0
 Chro Mo plez
  • 1 0
 Very cool.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012604
Mobile Version of Website