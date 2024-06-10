The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes

We headed out into the pits at Leogang to weigh some enduro bikes and see who weighs the most, the least, and who is the best at guessing how much bikes weigh.EMTBHeaviest Bike:
Forbidden Dreadnought 18.9 kg / 41.3 lb Heaviest E-bike Bike:
Yeti 160E 26.2 kg / 58.3 lbLightest Bike:
Transition Patrol 15.4g / 34.2 lb Lightest E-Bike:
Orbea Wild 23.6 kg / 52.4 lb Average Bike Weight:
16.9 kg / 37.2 lb Average E-bike Weight:
24.9 kg / 54.9 lbClosest Guess:
Julie Duvert / Transition Patrol
There is more weight difference between high and low quality Al frames (between 3,2 and 4,7kg) than between the average carbon and Al frame.
#NotAllDroppers
My S3 build with XTR group, alloy wheels, and Super Trail tires come in at 36lbs.
y = rider weight
r = 1