The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes

Pivot Firebird

Rider: Morgane Charre

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: In the rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Tube, Tools, CO2

Teams Weight Guess 16.5 kg

Weight kg: 16.3 kg

Weight lb: 36.1 lb



Rocky Mountain Altitude

Rider: Lily Boucher

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: XC Cushcore

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: None

Teams Weight Guess 15.6 kg

Weight kg: 17.3 kg

Weight lb: 38.3 lb



Ancillotti Scarab SB

Rider: Francardo Tommaso

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Insert in the rear

Frame Material: Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: None

Teams Weight Guess 16 kg

Weight kg: 16.6 kg

Weight lb: 36.9 lb



Transition Patrol

Rider: Julie Duvert

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: Mullet

Tools on the bike: None

Teams Weight Guess 15.2 kg

Weight kg: 15.4 kg

Weight lb: 34.2 lb



Forbidden Dreadnought

Rider: Alex Storr

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Cushcore DH tires

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Yes and water bottle, as well as flight attendant, and tube

Teams Weight Guess 16.3 kg

Weight kg: 18.6 kg

Weight lb: 41.3 lb



Simplon Rapcon

Rider: Tarmo Ryynanen

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: No

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: None

Teams Weight Guess 15.8 kg

Weight kg: 16.9 kg

Weight lb: 37.6 lb



Yeti SB160

Rider: Slawomir Lukasik

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Yes

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Tube

Teams Weight Guess 15.9 kg

Weight kg: 18.1 kg

Weight lb: 40.2 lb



Transition Sentinel

Rider: Iven Williams

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Rear Insert

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Tube, Tools, CO2 cartridge

Teams Weight Guess 16.4 kg

Weight kg: 16.1 kg

Weight lb: 35.9 lb



Giant Reign

Rider: Kim Sascha

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Yes, with tube, CO2 cartridge and tire plugs

Teams Weight Guess 15.7 kg

Weight kg: 16.9 kg

Weight lb: 37.5 lb



Specialized Stumpjumper Evo

Rider: Estelle Charles

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Cushcore in rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Flight Attendant, tools

Teams Weight Guess 15.4 kg

Weight kg: 16.4 kg

Weight lb: 36.5 lb



Orbea Rallon

Rider: Ruedi Schnyder

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Tools, tube, CO2 cartridge

Teams Weight Guess 15.8 kg

Weight kg: 16.4 kg

Weight lb: 36.1 lb



Trek Fuel

Rider: Harriet Harnden

Size: Medium

Tyre Inserts: No

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Yes with tube and Co2 Cartridge

Teams Weight Guess 16kg

Weight kg: 16.43kg

Weight lb: 36.5 lb



Trek Slash

Rider: Andy Lund (Andy is Harriet Harnden's mechanic, we wanted to see the difference between the Slash and Fuel)

Size: Large

Tyre Inserts: None

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: None

Teams Weight Guess 16.5 kg

Weight kg: 17.5 kg

Weight lb: 38.9 lb



EMTB

Orbea Wild

Rider: Florencia Espineira Herreros

Size: Small

Tire Inserts: In rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: None

Teams Weight Guess 23.5 kg

Weight kg: 23.6 kg

Weight lb: 52.4 lb



Haibike Hybe 11

Rider: Robert Williams

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Front and Back

Frame Material: Carbon/Aluminum

Wheel Set Up: Mullet

Tools on the bike: Yes

Teams Weight Guess 24 kg

Weight kg: 25.6 kg

Weight lb: 56.9 lb



Gas Gas ECC 6

Rider: Alexandre Fayolle

Size: Small/Medium

Tire Inserts: none

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Tools

Teams Weight Guess 23 kg

Weight kg: 24.4 kg

Weight lb: 54.3 lb



Yeti 160E

Rider: Mick Hannah

Size: Large

Tire Inserts: Front and Rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Yes and tube,CO2, pump

Teams Weight Guess 25 kg

Weight kg: 26.2 kg

Weight lb: 58.3 lb



Specialized Levo

Rider: Sofia Wiedenroth

Size: Medium

Tire Inserts: Cushcore in rear

Frame Material: Carbon

Wheel Set Up: 29"

Tools on the bike: Tools, tube and CO2

Teams Weight Guess 22 kg

Weight kg: 24.6 kg

Weight lb: 54.8 lb



Heaviest Bike:

Heaviest E-bike Bike:

Lightest Bike:

Lightest E-Bike:

Average Bike Weight:

Average E-bike Weight:

Closest Guess:

We headed out into the pits at Leogang to weigh some enduro bikes and see who weighs the most, the least, and who is the best at guessing how much bikes weigh.Forbidden Dreadnought 18.9 kg / 41.3 lbYeti 160E 26.2 kg / 58.3 lbTransition Patrol 15.4g / 34.2 lbOrbea Wild 23.6 kg / 52.4 lb16.9 kg / 37.2 lb24.9 kg / 54.9 lbJulie Duvert / Transition Patrol