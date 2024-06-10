Powered by Outside

The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes

Jun 10, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Enduro Bike Weigh Off
Leogang World Cup
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

We headed out into the pits at Leogang to weigh some enduro bikes and see who weighs the most, the least, and who is the best at guessing how much bikes weigh.

photo

Pivot Firebird
Rider: Morgane Charre
Size: Small
Tire Inserts: In the rear
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Tube, Tools, CO2
Teams Weight Guess 16.5 kg
Weight kg: 16.3 kg
Weight lb: 36.1 lb

photo
photo

photo

Rocky Mountain Altitude
Rider: Lily Boucher
Size: Small
Tire Inserts: XC Cushcore
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: None
Teams Weight Guess 15.6 kg
Weight kg: 17.3 kg
Weight lb: 38.3 lb

photo
photo


photo

Ancillotti Scarab SB
Rider: Francardo Tommaso
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Insert in the rear
Frame Material: Aluminum
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: None
Teams Weight Guess 16 kg
Weight kg: 16.6 kg
Weight lb: 36.9 lb

photo
photo


photo

Transition Patrol
Rider: Julie Duvert
Size: Small
Tire Inserts: None
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: Mullet
Tools on the bike: None
Teams Weight Guess 15.2 kg
Weight kg: 15.4 kg
Weight lb: 34.2 lb

photo
photo

photo

Forbidden Dreadnought
Rider: Alex Storr
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Cushcore DH tires
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Yes and water bottle, as well as flight attendant, and tube
Teams Weight Guess 16.3 kg
Weight kg: 18.6 kg
Weight lb: 41.3 lb

photo
photo


photo

Simplon Rapcon
Rider: Tarmo Ryynanen
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: No
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: None
Teams Weight Guess 15.8 kg
Weight kg: 16.9 kg
Weight lb: 37.6 lb

photo
photo

photo

Yeti SB160
Rider: Slawomir Lukasik
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Yes
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Tube
Teams Weight Guess 15.9 kg
Weight kg: 18.1 kg
Weight lb: 40.2 lb

photo
photo

photo

Transition Sentinel
Rider: Iven Williams
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Rear Insert
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Tube, Tools, CO2 cartridge
Teams Weight Guess 16.4 kg
Weight kg: 16.1 kg
Weight lb: 35.9 lb

photo
photo

photo

Giant Reign
Rider: Kim Sascha
Size: Large
Tire Inserts: None
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Yes, with tube, CO2 cartridge and tire plugs
Teams Weight Guess 15.7 kg
Weight kg: 16.9 kg
Weight lb: 37.5 lb

photo
photo

photo

Specialized Stumpjumper Evo
Rider: Estelle Charles
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Cushcore in rear
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Flight Attendant, tools
Teams Weight Guess 15.4 kg
Weight kg: 16.4 kg
Weight lb: 36.5 lb

photo
photo

photo

Orbea Rallon
Rider: Ruedi Schnyder
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: None
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Tools, tube, CO2 cartridge
Teams Weight Guess 15.8 kg
Weight kg: 16.4 kg
Weight lb: 36.1 lb


photo

Trek Fuel
Rider: Harriet Harnden
Size: Medium
Tyre Inserts: No
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Yes with tube and Co2 Cartridge
Teams Weight Guess 16kg
Weight kg: 16.43kg
Weight lb: 36.5 lb

photo
photo

photo

Trek Slash
Rider: Andy Lund (Andy is Harriet Harnden's mechanic, we wanted to see the difference between the Slash and Fuel)
Size: Large
Tyre Inserts: None
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: None
Teams Weight Guess16.5 kg
Weight kg: 17.5 kg
Weight lb: 38.9 lb

photo
photo


EMTB
photo

Orbea Wild
Rider: Florencia Espineira Herreros
Size: Small
Tire Inserts: In rear
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: None
Teams Weight Guess 23.5 kg
Weight kg: 23.6 kg
Weight lb: 52.4 lb

photo
photo


photo

Haibike Hybe 11
Rider: Robert Williams
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Front and Back
Frame Material: Carbon/Aluminum
Wheel Set Up: Mullet
Tools on the bike: Yes
Teams Weight Guess 24 kg
Weight kg: 25.6 kg
Weight lb: 56.9 lb

photo
photo



photo

Gas Gas ECC 6
Rider: Alexandre Fayolle
Size: Small/Medium
Tire Inserts: none
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Tools
Teams Weight Guess 23 kg
Weight kg: 24.4 kg
Weight lb: 54.3 lb

photo
photo


photo

Yeti 160E
Rider: Mick Hannah
Size: Large
Tire Inserts: Front and Rear
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Yes and tube,CO2, pump
Teams Weight Guess 25 kg
Weight kg: 26.2 kg
Weight lb: 58.3 lb

photo
photo


photo

Specialized Levo
Rider: Sofia Wiedenroth
Size: Medium
Tire Inserts: Cushcore in rear
Frame Material: Carbon
Wheel Set Up: 29"
Tools on the bike: Tools, tube and CO2
Teams Weight Guess 22 kg
Weight kg: 24.6 kg
Weight lb: 54.8 lb

photo
photo




Heaviest Bike: Forbidden Dreadnought 18.9 kg / 41.3 lb
Heaviest E-bike Bike: Yeti 160E 26.2 kg / 58.3 lb
Lightest Bike: Transition Patrol 15.4g / 34.2 lb
Lightest E-Bike:Orbea Wild 23.6 kg / 52.4 lb
Average Bike Weight: 16.9 kg / 37.2 lb
Average E-bike Weight: 24.9 kg / 54.9 lb
Closest Guess: Julie Duvert / Transition Patrol

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Edr Leogang 2024


Author Info:
Mandownmedia avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2019
283 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
114652 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
90486 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
53622 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
50228 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
49607 views
First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional
36979 views
5 Things We Learned From Red Bull Hardline 2024
34128 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
31007 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

50 Comments
  • 40 1
 good lord that haibike is hideous.
  • 1 0
 didn't expect something stylish from Robbie Williams
  • 6 0
 It’s so ugly it annoys me
  • 15 0
 41 lbs!? Isn't that what my 06 Big Hit weighed? Yeah, this is way faster, competent, agile etc, but still...damn...
  • 3 0
 I think that huge water bottle added perhaps 2 pounds.
  • 1 0
 Your Bighit was probably moe like 51lbs to be fair
  • 12 0
 Rocky mtn needs a diet
  • 3 0
 So does yeti at 40.2lbs!
  • 1 0
 @laerz: And the yeti has a air shock.
  • 10 0
 All the carbon work and the ancillotti which may as well be a Brooklyn machine works rig is closed to being lightest?
  • 1 0
 Lots of carbon frames are 3,2-3,6kg (7-8lb), only few of these recent big hitter frames are lighter, and some Al frames are in that same weight range.
There is more weight difference between high and low quality Al frames (between 3,2 and 4,7kg) than between the average carbon and Al frame.
  • 4 0
 Dude. 38lbs for a small enduro bike. My race xl when it's race ready is 35. aluminum everything except for the frame. It's a fairly stock Evil Wreckoning. Air shock, spank bits, i9, gx, yada yada.
  • 1 0
 DH casing tires, inserts, tools, CO2, tubes add several lbs to these weights.
  • 4 0
 37 lbs for my large Spire with DH casing tires, coil and alu bars and wheels. The fact that it can withstand so much abuse, totally worth it.
  • 6 0
 Transitions don't give away an impression of lightness and yet...
  • 7 2
 proof that low weight is not a performance advantage
  • 2 0
 going downhill...of course not. All these guys care about are the downs as long as it can pedal a bit uphill.
  • 2 0
 The bikes hanging on the dropper post in the „low“ position make my toenails curl. If you’ve ever rebuild a reverb post because someone lifted your bike on a non-extended dropper knows what I’m talking about
  • 4 0
 Not all droppers are Reverbs...
  • 1 0
 @Tambo:
#NotAllDroppers
  • 4 0
 So all that money yeti charge is in fact just for that shade of turquoise
  • 7 0
 Seems to me Yeti is charging by the kilogram.
  • 2 0
 Really bummed to see more large or xl size frames in this article, would be cool to see the difference that makes between the same brand/models
  • 1 0
 You can just google frame weights separately. Don’t really see that as super relevant here.
  • 1 0
 Interesting, inserts in the rear seem to be all that the pros want. I wonder what this would look like with XC racers. That's the last category to see if the inserts are still used.
  • 3 0
 Can we get the weight conversions in stone as well?
  • 1 0
 Is 2.6 stone more helpful than 37 lbs?
  • 1 0
 @carlitouk: If blood pudding and a cask temp pint are regularly part of your life then it might be!
  • 2 0
 How does Estelle have a coil on the EVO? Last I heard, coils weren't compatible with the frame...
  • 1 0
 If I recall, Rockshox are, while fox and some other brands are not. Even with that ‘compatibility’, probably experiences faster wear and higher maintenance intervals than you or I might want to deal with.
  • 1 0
 Bearing eyelets and they can swap a new shock on regularly would be my guess.
  • 2 0
 the way enduro is going they could rehuse / adapt ebike frames to suit an helium chamber instead...
  • 1 0
 So interesting to see that almost all of DH bikes in the other article are mullet setup and almost all bikes in the enduro are full 29"
  • 2 0
 only mention for the e-bikes so far for the e-EDR to show how fat they are... poor riders/sponsors...
  • 1 0
 Surprised to see the Dreadnought at +40lbs.
My S3 build with XTR group, alloy wheels, and Super Trail tires come in at 36lbs.
  • 2 0
 I was surprised at that too, but it has a water bottle, flight attendant suspension, DH casing tires with inserts. Those probably make up the difference.
  • 2 0
 Makes me feel good about my last few bikes all weighing about 35lbs
  • 2 0
 Low-hanging fruit, but that Scarab is otherworldly as always.
  • 2 0
 Ancillotti is the sweet spot
  • 1 0
 did they weigh the Haibike before or after the crash as it looks quite deformed?
  • 1 0
 HI PB, can you please specify if all those tires are double down. I think part of the weight increased is that. Thank you!
  • 1 0
 The Rocky Mountain is actually insane for a size small without any tools on the bike. Yeti not far of...
  • 1 0
 The Yeti team must be really reading their marketing material too much with that weight guess.
  • 2 0
 How the hell is that Yeti eBike heavier than the Haibike abomination!?!?!
  • 1 0
 @bigdood lol Pinkbike trolled you hard
  • 1 0
 x = bike-type weight
y = rider weight
r = 1
  • 3 2
 Real takeaway is that mullet is already dead.
  • 1 0
 Slawomir bike looks like a large not a medium. That dude is tall
  • 7 7
 Shouldn’t this be two articles so people can filter out e-bike content?
  • 1 0
 So does yeti at 40.2lbs!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.057522
Mobile Version of Website