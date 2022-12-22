Video: Actually Learn How To Manual, How To Bike Season 2 Episode 7

Dec 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 7


The hardest part of learning how to manual is getting started. There are countless tutorials that cover the steps in learning how to manual, but none of the steps matter if you don't get out and practice. Ben Cathro has built a progression plan to get you cruising around town on your back wheel.



Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Ohlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing




Cam Zink's advanced trail riding progression course.

Outside Learn offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more.


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How To Bike How Tos Ben Cathro


Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2022: Henry Quinney
52002 views
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
50582 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
49346 views
The UCI's Major Rule Changes for the 2023 DH World Cup
37558 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
35451 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
30908 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
30033 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
29287 views

10 Comments

  • 5 1
 Everyone who can't manual: "I can never get manuals to click, they are impossible."
Evereyone who can manual: "Have you tried practicing?"
Everyone who can't manual: "How dare you."
  • 3 3
 I think a lot depends on physical build and shorter people have a tougher time because the bike has to be more vertical to reach and maintain the balance point.
  • 1 0
 @tacklingdummy: I’m sorry but that’s total BS, if you’re bike fits you, you can learn to manual it with practise
  • 2 0
 It's the amount of dedicated practice that sets manuals apart from most other bike skills. There's a huge amount of coordinated muscle memory that needs creating.
  • 1 0
 @tacklingdummy: not if the bike is smaller
  • 2 0
 @tacklingdummy: Agreed. If you are a smaller person with say 29" wheels, or just long chain stays: you are going to struggle to get half your weight behind the rear axle. If you're bike also has longer reach its going to get even harder.
  • 2 0
 Bought some Chesters to try and practice wheelies and manuals. My first NYE resolution.
Pedal deal: www.mtbr.com/threads/cheap-chesters-rf-21-free-ship.1212766/#post-15815964
  • 1 0
 What are people’s opinion on the manual stand that holds you up from tipping over and gives you a chance to find the balance point?
  • 2 0
 A great manual to learn to manual
  • 2 0
 Someone remind me of this video in 3 months. It's -30 right now.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038642
Mobile Version of Website