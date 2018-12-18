Adam Brayton Joins Nukeproof for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof

GastoFlat is NukeProof! I’ve already spent a lot of time on the prototype Nukeproof and I’m excited! It’s nice that me and Meg won’t have to hide testing frames anymore. The “dad bod” has gone and we’ll be coming out swinging come 2019. — Adam Brayton

Looking forward to lots of adventures with Ad and the team aboard my Mega! Like a shark to water!.. I've never felt so comfortable on a bike so quickly. Huge thanks to Nukeproof for giving me the opportunity. Bring on 2019!” — Meg Whyte

Nukeproof are stoked to announce that we will be supporting Adam Brayton as a frame sponsor for his and Hope Factory racing’s assault on the UCI Downhill World Cup for 2019.Adam is an awesome addition to the Nukeproof team as the reigning British Downhill Champion with proven history of results. His awesome attitude and ride style is a perfect fit for Nukeproof and we look forward to working with him.For 2019 he will be working closely with Nukeproof to continue the development of an all new downhill platform. Adam has been very positive on the current mule prototype he is testing. Straight out the box the new concept has proved competitive already winning in the hands of Sam Hill at the Garbanzo Downhill at Crankworx.Adam will continue with the Hope Factory Racing team and represent a full range of Hope components with support from Ohlin’s suspension and Maxxis tyres.We also super proud to introducing Meg Whyte to the team. Meg, a winner in UK Enduro and Downhill will be competing again in both disciplines, as well as heading to select European races (once they have converted their new van!). Hailing from her home in North Wales, she is a great ambassador for Nukeproof and we’re excited to work with her in 2019.She’s already customising, you wouldn’t miss her on the trails on her fresh decal'ed Blueberry and Pink Nukeproof Mega 275c.