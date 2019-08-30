Adam Brayton Out For The Rest of the Season After Training Crash

Not the news I wanted to share this week. Took a big one and bust my collarbone. 2019 has been a nasty one. See you in 2020 — Adam Brayton

Adam Brayton announced this morning that he will be out for the rest of the season after a crash in training that resulted in a broken collarbone, he will now miss out on the final World Cup and Red Bull Hardline as he expects to be off the bike for around six weeks.Brayton is handling the news well and told Pinkbike; "This has been a long time coming to be fair. I just got sent out the front door on a fast straight. I almost got ran over by Meg Whyte which would have made things a lot worse. I was on standby to have surgery but they decided not to operate which I'm happy about! It's just a case of being patient now."We're wishing Adam all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.