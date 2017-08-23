Adam Brayton Tears it up on the Hope HB160 - Raw Video

Aug 23, 2017 at 8:42
Aug 23, 2017
by Hope Technology  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


MENTIONS: @hopetech / @SteelCityMedia
Must Read This Week
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
118765 views
Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017
78604 views
Hope HB160 - First Ride
73726 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
72883 views
Shimano Announces 4-Piston XT Brake Caliper
68995 views
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
55851 views
Spank's Foam Filled Rim Promises Better Reliability and Feel - Crankworx Whistler 2017
52357 views
Maxxis Shows Off New Downhill Tire - Crankworx Whistler 2017
48980 views






6 Comments

  • + 2
 That made me a bit hot under the collar!
  • + 1
 Gas to flat = good nickname for this guy
  • + 1
 Something tells me he's ridden here before
  • + 1
 no way he could do that on a US made bike...
  • + 1
 top riding from a top lad # the kendal Kestral
  • + 2
 Blimey how fast!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026416
Mobile Version of Website