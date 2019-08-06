Video: Adam Brayton Goes Up Against Fit4Racing's Jonny Thompson in a Workout Challenge

Aug 6, 2019
by Jonny Thompson  
Adam Brayton VS Fit4Racing's Jonny Thompson

by fit4racing
Adam Brayton is renowned for being in amazing physical condition but how will he stack up against his coach Jonny Thompson in a best of three workout challenge.

The workouts are:

Workout 1:
10 rounds as quickly as possible
10 Calories on the Assault bike (static air bike)
1 Rope climb (15 feet)

Workout 2:
As many rounds as possible in 6 minutes of:
10 Toes to bar
10 Ring dips
10 Burpees

Workout 3:
Watch to see!

It is extremely important you don't attempt these workouts without preparing yourself with a proper warm-up, in the first section of the video we give an insight into some of the preparation we did before the timer goes off. Ensure you are physically prepared and have practiced all of the movements before you try to perform them at speed. We recommend trying the scaled movements in the list below before going 100% on the full workout.

If you are ready to try these workouts but don't have the equipment shown here then consider these substitutes:
Calorie Assault: Rowing machine, Ski Erg, 200m run, 45 second turbo trainer
Rope Climb: 5 Strict pull-ups, 10 kipping pull-ups, 10 ring rows, 10 supinated rows under a bar
Toes to bar: Knee raises, straight leg raises, V-ups, Sit-ups
Ring dips: Bar dips, Push-ups, push-ups on knees
Burpees: No substitution!

Now you have a good idea of how to stay safe, if you have done the workouts let us know how you got on with a times and rounds in the comments below.

Peace!

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Video evidence of the difference between a pro and a Joe. Monsters, I tell ya...
  • + 2
 Looks like he's taking a dump on thumbnail.

