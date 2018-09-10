Adaptive Mountain Bike Trail Loop Coming to the North Shore's Mount Seymour

PRESS RELEASE: North Shore Mountain Bike Association
More people are mountain biking than ever before. Here on Vancouver’s North Shore, the number of riders on the trails has increased six-fold since 2006. Some riders grew up on the North Shore trails while many more moved here from near and far for access to the trails they’re now lucky enough to call home - and it's safe to say the Sea-to-Sky is one of the most legendary mountain bike tourist destinations in the world. We, the North Shore Mountain Bike Association
, maintain the better part of 100 kilometers of this history on two mountains and it's no small task.
“The Shore” is a constantly evolving amalgamation of the vision of the community; from the builders and volunteers who care for the trails, to the riders, land managers, and other stakeholders and user groups. The NSMBA seeks to maintain the character and challenge that the Shore is known for while also ensuring that whether you’ve been riding for 20 years or 20 minutes there’s something here for you to enjoy.
The concept of something for everyone, ie.“trails for all”, is exemplified by Bobsled on Fromme. Its flow, features and ease of access allow it to be enjoyed by beginners and pros alike. We’re proud of what Bobsled brings to our network and, along with all the upgrades it has gotten over the years, it is also completely accessible by users of adaptive mountain bikes (aMTBs). It's also the only truly aMTB friendly trail on the Shore.
Now we’re excited to bring a similar experience to Seymour
by upgrading the rock berms and tight corners of Empress Bypass into a more sustainable and enjoyable trail experience. By changing corner radii to accommodate aMTBS, and constructing a separate, parallel bike ascent and hiking trail to reduce the potential for user conflict, we will be able to enhance the trail for all users
Empress Bypass will be one of three trails upgraded during the project to create a complete 1.9 kilometer aMTB accessible loop for everyone. Old Buck and Bridle Path will also see changes and upgrades; we’ll use a combination of good old fashioned hand building and a mini excavator, using our usual healthy dose of volunteer leveraging to make sure every dollar goes as far as possible, and environmental impact is kept to a minimum. Map of the Loop
By supporting this project, you are not just creating a loop for those who use aMTBs, but you will be creating a fun and flowy trail that will make for a fast descent back down to the car, a prime warm-up run, or the perfect place to practice your cornering speed and technique no matter your ability level. And don’t forget, we will also include twinning sections of the descent, creating a separate section for hikers and runners so you can fully enjoy your descent safely and with minimised user conflict.
We’ve already made sure that your donation is as effective as possible. Neptune Terminals will be matching every single dollar of donations (up to $10,000) so any donation you make is automatically doubled!
We hope you join us in bringing this project to completion so that no matter if you’ve been riding for years, just starting out, or are differently-abled, there will be something on Seymour for you. When there is something for everyone, our community only grows stronger. Learn more about the project Make a donation through CHIMP
