Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for MTB Hypebeasts

Mar 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Does this shoe design look familiar to you? Well, it's no surprise if it does as the classic Samba shoe is apparently the second-best-selling design of all time. Back in 1949, the shoe was created to help football (soccer) players train on hard surfaces and, 35 million sales later, it's still going strong to this day as one of Adidas' most iconic designs. In fact, it's so popular that it was probably the shoe that a lot of mountain bikers first learned to ride in before they picked up a pair of proper mtb shoes, including our Christina Chapetta and Mike Levy.

This is a Samba with a difference though, rather than an all-rubber sole, this comes with space for a cleat and will work with your clipless pedals.


Adidas used to be a much bigger name in cycling footwear and it has started to make a comeback in recent years. As the parent brand of Five Ten since 2011, it has created three-striped shoes for athletes in the mountain bike world and it also released its robustly named Road Cycling Shoe at the tail end of 2020 along with the promise that it was “the first step of our long-term journey towards creating a range of products that enhance the cycling experience.”

Alongside the two-bolt cleat compatibility, the Velosamba also has a reinforced internal plate for pedaling efficiency, reflective stripes for safety and a waterproof treatment so it can still be worn in damp conditions. It is primarily targeted at indoor cyclists and commuters but we wouldn't be surprised to see a few pairs showing up at the trails too for mountain bikers wanting that retro look.


Adidas is offering the Velosamba in four colours: cream white, core black, acid yellow, and crew navy. Perhaps most importantly for a truly retro cycling style, the Velosamba retains the tan wall soles of the original Samba design. The Velosamba range is available now at Adidas.com, priced at £100. International pricing is TBC. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Adidas


27 Comments

  • 21 0
 Clipless Yeezys when?
  • 3 0
 I would wear Reggie Miller MTB-Ball shoes.
  • 10 0
 Drip
  • 2 1
 I agree these shoes definitely look delicious and would pair well with either couch cushions or throw blankets and a few sips of toilet water for a fine spring picnic indoors when no one is around
  • 7 1
 Their shoes suck my last Five Ten's last five years the ones I have now the eyelets ripped after four rides.
  • 1 0
 www.adidas.com/us/what-is-the-warranty-on-my-products.html

file for a new pair
  • 1 0
 @mariomtblt: the bike shop I purchased them from is closed but the owner agreed to refund my money when they open up again.
  • 4 0
 Cool, where's the new version of the five ten impacts, because they ruined them.
  • 4 0
 clipless slides coming next
  • 4 0
 Hipsters rejoice
  • 2 0
 Nike has been real quiet in the bicycle shoe landscape since these were released
  • 3 0
 finally finna drippppp on friday fails
  • 3 0
 Make some with Stealth rubber and I'm all in!!
  • 2 0
 All Day I Dream About... Sneakers...?
  • 1 0
 GOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfTM1mMce40
  • 2 0
 Can finally ride, dance, play soccer, and go out to eat with 1 shoe!
  • 2 0
 Um, Stealth rubber flats please?
  • 1 0
 These definitely don’t seem very functional, I wish more brands made mid top shoes, I like my ankles to feel snug.
  • 1 0
 RCs mids so nice
  • 1 0
 I actually think these look dope. I would be concerned about longevity though.
  • 1 0
 Holding out for the clipless yeezys
  • 2 1
 When are the clipless yeezy's dropping???
  • 1 0
 Designed and tested in Portland, Oregon !
  • 1 0
 Trust Adidas to sneaker new model into their line up.
  • 1 0
 no that is all
  • 1 2
 £100? they look about £10 tops.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



