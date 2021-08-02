Adidas Reveals $415 3D-Printed Glasses

Aug 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Adidas has unveiled its latest cycling product as a set of lightweight 3D-printed glasses.

3D printing is becoming more common among cycling products with the manufacturing method used for everything from frames to pedals. Now Adidas is using the technology to make a very lightweight and expensive set of glasses.

The Adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses use a one-piece frame made from flexible nylon compound treated with a rubberised coating. The glasses have non-foldable arms and use non-slip rubber on the nose bridge and arm tips. The 3D printing results in a pretty striking design, and a low weight of just 20 grams.


All this does come at a significant cost with the Adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses set to sell for $415 USD / £300 / €350. As well as a pretty high cost, the glasses will also be very exclusive as Adidas will only be producing 150 sets. Currently, they will only be available through the Adidas 'Creator Club' on August 23.

26 Comments

  • 10 1
 So many 3D printed products fall into “so busy wondering if they could they didn’t consider if they should” category.

I see no benefit to these, plus they have the potential to fill with mud if ridden off road, and leave you with a sweet face tattoo if you crash in ‘em.
  • 2 0
 To say nothing of the checkerboard sun burn on your forehead.
  • 3 0
 Those are speed holes bud
  • 2 0
 Was this rule taken from Jurassic Park?
  • 2 0
 Wasn’t 3D printing meant to make things cheaper and quicker to make?

If they really wanted to make something different they should release the printer files for free and sell lenses for the glasses that people print at home
  • 4 0
 Keep in mind peoples, these are not meant to be every pair of glasses they produce going forward. Its R&D spend that they will recoup a bit of cost on and use that knowledge moving forward. No different than carbon fiber bikes back in the late 80's, early '90s. Carbon bikes are common now but at one point it was tip of the spear, unheard of, outrageously expensive tech. You can bet on seeing more and more 3D printed stuff and it will likely become some kind of normal in the future.
  • 5 0
 That's going to leave a very nice geometric mark.
  • 4 0
 Finally, I won't feel like a peasant anymore riding around in the $350 sunglasses I have now.
  • 1 0
 I think they're just trying to make people angry now... Doing the same thing Toyota did to get people talking about them.

A quick Google shows regular safety glasses coming in at 24 grams. I guess 20% ain't nothing but damn idk if it's worth the price hike....
  • 4 0
 Does it come with a braided belt as well?
  • 2 0
 Just buy a couple pairs of quality safety glasses. Of all the overpriced items in biking, glasses must be at the top of the list.
  • 1 0
 A sporty version of the ICberlin exoskeleton. 415 bucks for something clunky looking without any benefit. I guess we’re in the sneaker collector territory here.
  • 2 0
 @Brianpark Could you please print me some of these? I’ll give you one cold PBR in return, sound fair?
  • 2 0
 You can get a 3d printer for $250 & filament for $20, still cheaper than the $400…..
  • 1 2
 Talk about expensive glasses. I thought that 200$ mtb glasses were pricy. I'll just stick with getting some of these: cascadearmory.com/collections/sunglasses/products/flashbang-gold-iridium
  • 2 0
 I might get my nan to knit me a pair.
  • 1 0
 I could make these with a roll of bailing wire and a book on basket weaving.. you wont even know the difference.
  • 2 0
 Not ugly enough, try again.
  • 2 0
 These will go great with the S-Works strider!
  • 1 0
 Remember when 3D printing was going to make things cheaper and easier to produce?
  • 1 0
 Are they dishwasher safe? Just thinking about clean the sweat/dirt/dog poop outta all those holes…
  • 1 0
 When they fetch over 1000$ maybe. I'm trying to impress my friends!
  • 1 0
 Being "exclusive", I'm sure you'll see some on Ebay going for that.
  • 1 0
 Didn't see that one coming.
  • 1 0
 Yet another example of a product manager confusing "can" with "should"
  • 1 0
 My dude sadly those are not expensive in the world of eyewear

Post a Comment



