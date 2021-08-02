Adidas Reveals $415 3D-Printed Glasses

Adidas has unveiled its latest cycling product as a set of lightweight 3D-printed glasses.3D printing is becoming more common among cycling products with the manufacturing method used for everything from frames to pedals. Now Adidas is using the technology to make a very lightweight and expensive set of glasses.The Adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses use a one-piece frame made from flexible nylon compound treated with a rubberised coating. The glasses have non-foldable arms and use non-slip rubber on the nose bridge and arm tips. The 3D printing results in a pretty striking design, and a low weight of just 20 grams.All this does come at a significant cost with the Adidas 3D CMPT sunglasses set to sell for $415 USD / £300 / €350. As well as a pretty high cost, the glasses will also be very exclusive as Adidas will only be producing 150 sets. Currently, they will only be available through the Adidas 'Creator Club' on August 23.