Administrators Launch Sale Process for Wiggle CRC After High Level of Interest

We’ve officially launched our sales process for WiggleCRC. This is one of the market’s best-known stable of brands and has solid fundamentals and further growth potential. In the few weeks we’ve been in office, we’ve seen strong trading continue thanks to a loyal and extensive customer base. This is why there has been considerable interest already in the business and we expect the sale process to gather pace rapidly. Any remaining potential buyers should come forward now and express their interest.

— Alastair Massey, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of Wiggle CRC