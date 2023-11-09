Administrators Launch Sale Process for Wiggle CRC After High Level of Interest

A sales process has been launched by the joint administrators of Wiggle CRC following "considerable interest" to take on the business.
Following the appointment of administrators to Wiggle Limited
on October 24 administrators were also more recently appointed to Chain Reaction Cycles Limited
, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited
and Hotlines Europe Limited
on November 3.
Pinkbike has been told on behalf of the administrators at WiggleCRC that there has already been considerable interest in the business and the sale is expected to process quickly. With the news of the sale process being launched, we were provided with the following comment:
|We’ve officially launched our sales process for WiggleCRC. This is one of the market’s best-known stable of brands and has solid fundamentals and further growth potential. In the few weeks we’ve been in office, we’ve seen strong trading continue thanks to a loyal and extensive customer base. This is why there has been considerable interest already in the business and we expect the sale process to gather pace rapidly. Any remaining potential buyers should come forward now and express their interest.— Alastair Massey, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of Wiggle CRC
Currently the business and its brands will continue to be fully operational and service its customers. The administrators have said that orders placed online will still be delivered as usual and "all warranties remain in place."
UK retailer Halfords has announced this week that it will honour product warranties sold by retailers no longer trading and offers a £15 Tredz voucher for Wiggle+ subscribers.
I really hope Halfords don't buy the group, them and mike ashley.
I think they'd be preferable to Ashley.