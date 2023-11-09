Administrators Launch Sale Process for Wiggle CRC After High Level of Interest

Nov 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

A sales process has been launched by the joint administrators of Wiggle CRC following "considerable interest" to take on the business.

Following the appointment of administrators to Wiggle Limited on October 24 administrators were also more recently appointed to Chain Reaction Cycles Limited, Chain Reaction Cycles Retail Limited and Hotlines Europe Limited on November 3.

Pinkbike has been told on behalf of the administrators at WiggleCRC that there has already been considerable interest in the business and the sale is expected to process quickly. With the news of the sale process being launched, we were provided with the following comment:

bigquotesWe’ve officially launched our sales process for WiggleCRC. This is one of the market’s best-known stable of brands and has solid fundamentals and further growth potential. In the few weeks we’ve been in office, we’ve seen strong trading continue thanks to a loyal and extensive customer base. This is why there has been considerable interest already in the business and we expect the sale process to gather pace rapidly. Any remaining potential buyers should come forward now and express their interest. Alastair Massey, Partner at FRP and Joint Administrator of Wiggle CRC

Currently the business and its brands will continue to be fully operational and service its customers. The administrators have said that orders placed online will still be delivered as usual and "all warranties remain in place."

UK retailer Halfords has announced this week that it will honour product warranties sold by retailers no longer trading and offers a £15 Tredz voucher for Wiggle+ subscribers.

Chain Reaction Cycles Wiggle


19 Comments
  • 13 1
 bike-discount.de please buy Wiggle so we don't have to pay UK import tax and shipping!
  • 2 2
 Either way you would pay UK VAT, if not upon import the at the point of sale so they wouldn't get any cheaper.
  • 11 6
 LOL how's Brexit working out for ya?
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Good point, but we would get cheaper and quicker delivery with no minimum order value. The range of products that bike discount stock is far more relevant and up to date, would be fantastic to have a UK branch to it.
  • 4 0
 @rojo-1: CRC used to be as good as bike-discount are right now - Scott-townes comment might just be the reason why they aren't anymore and wont ever be able to again.
  • 1 0
 i get my christmas money in 6 weeks wonder if it will still be up for sale
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: brilliant no one buys anything cheap anymore (------- sarcasm)
  • 1 0
 @Compositepro: Let's do a 'shit business owners' buy in on PB - anyone who runs a business chip in and we can all f*ck it up a second time around!
  • 6 0
 "UK retailer Halfords has announced this week that it will honour product warranties sold by retailers no longer trading and offers a £15 Tredz voucher for Wiggle+ subscribers"

I really hope Halfords don't buy the group, them and mike ashley.
  • 1 0
 Could they buy a competitor cheap, dissolve said business and offset the cost against future growth based on less competition?
  • 1 0
 @tomo12377: If Halfords bought them, they'd be smarter to roll Tredz into the group (or possibly just drop that brand) and perhaps white label a Halfords version of the Wiggle/CRC site for the bike side of their business.
I think they'd be preferable to Ashley.
  • 7 0
 I can almost hear Mike Ashley's helicopter circling above...
  • 1 0
 Doesn't make sense for Mike Ashley to buy this considering he own Evans
  • 6 0
 Hand me the bazooka.
  • 3 0
 Would you mind providing a brief summary on who that Mike Ashley character is? The name seems to keep coming up in this conversation. I gather a lot of people don't have a favourable opinion of him...
  • 4 0
 @Muscovir: A businessman who tends to buy struggling or failing brands, fire almost everybody, roll the brand into his existing company Sports Direct and treats his employees in ways Jeff Bezos would consider needlessly cruel. Getting bought out by Ashley is arguably worse for everyone than closing altogether.







