Adolf Silva & Reed Boggs' Custom Yeti SB165's - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Rampage is less than a week away, and the riders and their dig crews are hard at work in the Utah desert, smashing away at sandstone cliffs in an attempt to make the formidable terrain somewhat rideable. Yeti riders Adolf SIlva and Reed Boggs each have a custom-painted SB165, both with a 'mini-mullet' setup, with a 27.5" front wheel and 26" rear. Expect to see these bikes and riders getting sideways and upside down very soon. There are a bunch more bike checks and other content on the way, but in the meantime enjoy a quick look at these snazzy freeride machines.
Reed Bogg’s SB165 Mini-Mullet
|“Rampage 2023 - Stoked! Revisiting last year’s venue, I decided to switch my bike setup a bit to add some flare to my line. I’m going with the same frame - Yeti SB165 - but this time I have a 180mm Marzocchi prototype single crown on there, equipped with a MTN Components hydraulic gyro. I’m also running a mini-mullet setup with a 26-inch rear wheel. This makes the bike much lighter and more playful. Might be my favorite bike yet, especially with the custom paint job. I tried to keep it clean with the white and a hint of Yeti turquoise. I’m so excited to get these tires in the dirt!”—Reed Boggs
Adolf Silva’s Dipped Dream
|“I’ve always been a big fan of tie dyes and water slicks. I have done these types of paint jobs on helmets in the past, but have never got it done to a bike. With the opportunity of getting a custom bike for Rampage, I thought it was a perfect opportunity to take advantage. When I was told I was going to get a custom bike, I didn’t even have to think about it, it just popped straight into my mind. It turned out so good!”—Adolf Silva