Adolf Silva & Reed Boggs' Custom Yeti SB165's - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Reed Bogg’s SB165 Mini-Mullet

“Rampage 2023 - Stoked! Revisiting last year’s venue, I decided to switch my bike setup a bit to add some flare to my line. I’m going with the same frame - Yeti SB165 - but this time I have a 180mm Marzocchi prototype single crown on there, equipped with a MTN Components hydraulic gyro. I’m also running a mini-mullet setup with a 26-inch rear wheel. This makes the bike much lighter and more playful. Might be my favorite bike yet, especially with the custom paint job. I tried to keep it clean with the white and a hint of Yeti turquoise. I’m so excited to get these tires in the dirt!” — Reed Boggs

It looks like there's a new long-travel single crown on the way from Marzocchi. The current Z1 has 36mm stanchions, so it'd make sense if the new addition had 38mm stanchions to go against the other beefy single crown options out there.

Bar spin ready, thanks to MTB Components hydraulic gyro.

Hope Tech 4 brakes, an aluminum Race Face Atlas bar and stem, and a Cane Creek Forty headset.

A custom scaly paint job for Boggs.

I think the black stanchions on the Switch Infinity sliders look so much better than the Kashima coated ones.

Hiding in the shadows is a Marzocchi Bomber Air shock, with all the pressure to deal with the massive hucks headed its way.

Tried-and-true DT Swiss EX471 aluminum rims.

Adolf Silva’s Dipped Dream

“I’ve always been a big fan of tie dyes and water slicks. I have done these types of paint jobs on helmets in the past, but have never got it done to a bike. With the opportunity of getting a custom bike for Rampage, I thought it was a perfect opportunity to take advantage. When I was told I was going to get a custom bike, I didn’t even have to think about it, it just popped straight into my mind. It turned out so good!” — Adolf Silva

The "shovel and shred" motto on the Reverse Components saddle aptly sums up the theme of this week, although "pickaxe and pray" would probably work too.

Rumor has it Silva is planning to have at least one double backflip in his line.

An X-Fusion shock with a non-X-Fusion fork (it's a RockShox Boxxer).

Just look at that paint job. Dipped.

Hope Tech 4 brakes.

Meaty Michelin DH34 tires (27.5" front / 26" rear). Reverse Components wheels.

Rampage is less than a week away, and the riders and their dig crews are hard at work in the Utah desert, smashing away at sandstone cliffs in an attempt to make the formidable terrain somewhat rideable. Yeti riders Adolf SIlva and Reed Boggs each have a custom-painted SB165, both with a 'mini-mullet' setup, with a 27.5" front wheel and 26" rear. Expect to see these bikes and riders getting sideways and upside down very soon. There are a bunch more bike checks and other content on the way, but in the meantime enjoy a quick look at these snazzy freeride machines.