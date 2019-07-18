Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL

Jul 18, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Adolf Silva has just announced that he broke his femur in three places after crashing at Loosefest XL. Following his crash, Silva quickly went to the hospital where he has received treatment has even completed surgery on the injury.

We don't currently know any further details about the crash yet or how long Adolf will be out for but we've reached out for more info on what looks to be a very serious injury.

bigquotesBig crash yesterday during #loosefestxl. Broke my femur in 3 places but surgery went well, will be back in no time stronger than ever!! Adolf Silva


We're wishing Adolf all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.

17 Comments

  • + 18
 Femur information follow his insta.
  • + 2
 yeah, it's got the latest breaking news.
  • + 2
 It's going tibia ok. Healing vibes!
  • + 6
 Fuck it's bad enough breaking your femur in one place let alone 3, heal up man !!
  • + 2
 From the x-ray photo, it looks like it is broken in a single location, by there are 3 pieces.
  • + 4
 Just looking at that X-ray hurts.
  • + 3
 Those are some monstrous hucks this year, one mistake and.... Well now you know. Heal quickly Adolf!
  • + 3
 yowza, that's one way to make one leg shorter than the other.
  • + 1
 But nature will compensate as his other leg will be longer. Healing vibes to him.
  • + 1
 Wtf did they think was gonna happen. Sick jumps brahs , but this is getting out of hand....
  • + 1
 This guy is really the next bender. Props to him for always pushing. Heal up buddy!
  • + 2
 Eeesh! The article thumbnail looks like the Specialized logo...
  • + 1
 do good things really come in threes?
  • + 1
 Quick recovery.
  • + 1
 Well, damn.
  • + 1
 A quick recovery
  • - 1
 Quick Recovery, Where are all the Vids at? So much stoke about this event and barely any coverage

