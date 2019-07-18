Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL

Big crash yesterday during #loosefestxl. Broke my femur in 3 places but surgery went well, will be back in no time stronger than ever!! — Adolf Silva

Adolf Silva has just announced that he broke his femur in three places after crashing at Loosefest XL. Following his crash, Silva quickly went to the hospital where he has received treatment has even completed surgery on the injury.We don't currently know any further details about the crash yet or how long Adolf will be out for but we've reached out for more info on what looks to be a very serious injury.We're wishing Adolf all the best with his recovery and hope to see him back on the bike soon.