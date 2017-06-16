Pinkbike.com
Adolf Silva Lands Triple Backflip - Video
Jun 15, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Score
Time
+ 8
FatBoyFreeride
(39 mins ago)
And here's me still practicing my bunny hops onto a curb
+ 2
bighitfsr04
(39 mins ago)
Casual Friday at the office
+ 1
CoffeeHouseMedia
(21 mins ago)
Oh yeah, you know... first try... Super casual.
