Adolf Silva Posts Footage of Crash That Broke His Femur and Kept Him Out of Rampage

Dec 11, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

6 months after breaking his femur in three places at Loosefest XL, Adolf Silva has posted footage of the crash that caused the injury. Silva was hitting the first big double of the course when he overshot and tried to bail out the front door mid-air. He explains that his femur broke when it hit his frame as his front wheel landed halfway down the transition of the jump.

bigquotesWasn’t planning to post this crash but since lots of people seem to ask me for it, here it is!Adolf Silva

The crash meant Silva was unable to ride Rampage this year but he has apparently started doing some light pedalling again and should be able to start riding properly again in about a month's time to start preparing for the 2020 season.

