Adolf Silva Without a Frame Sponsor in 2021

Adolf Silva, one of the boldest senders in all of mountain biking, has announced on Instagram that he will not have a frame sponsor for 2021 and will instead be riding a bike that he bought himself.
Despite not having a frame sponsor, he has recently announced new support from Michelin and Propheus Bikewear, and has not announced any other separations from previous sponsors. His split from YT was announced in December
after a successful six-year partnership.
Rather than renew his deal with YT or start a new relationship with another bike company, Silva said he opted for more independence and decided he would rather buy himself whatever bike he wants to ride without some of the trade-offs that come from representing a specific company.
|I actually love the change and the new bike feels incredible. I'm riding better than ever. I will be working on some banger videos, one big thing with Monster and hopefully the events are back to shred.—Adolf Silva
Considering his impressive accomplishments with YT, we can't wait to see what 'better than ever' means for Silva.
|Since a lot of people has been asking about my "new" bike sponsor I wanted to let you guys know that I will not have a bike sponsor in 2021, will be riding a bike I bought and thought it would be best for me.
Pretty stoked on the new build, bikecheck fotos will be coming soon.—Adolf Silva
Silva will be revealing what frame his new bike soon. We'll update you with more info as we learn more.
21 Comments
Good on ya dude... ride #moreawesomer
Post a Comment