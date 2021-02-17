Adolf Silva Without a Frame Sponsor in 2021

Feb 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Adolf Silva came out all guns blazing today and there s talk of a mid-run double flip if he s onto a good one in finals.

Adolf Silva, one of the boldest senders in all of mountain biking, has announced on Instagram that he will not have a frame sponsor for 2021 and will instead be riding a bike that he bought himself.

Despite not having a frame sponsor, he has recently announced new support from Michelin and Propheus Bikewear, and has not announced any other separations from previous sponsors. His split from YT was announced in December after a successful six-year partnership.

Rather than renew his deal with YT or start a new relationship with another bike company, Silva said he opted for more independence and decided he would rather buy himself whatever bike he wants to ride without some of the trade-offs that come from representing a specific company.

bigquotesI actually love the change and the new bike feels incredible. I'm riding better than ever. I will be working on some banger videos, one big thing with Monster and hopefully the events are back to shred.Adolf Silva

Considering his impressive accomplishments with YT, we can't wait to see what 'better than ever' means for Silva.


bigquotesSince a lot of people has been asking about my "new" bike sponsor I wanted to let you guys know that I will not have a bike sponsor in 2021, will be riding a bike I bought and thought it would be best for me.

Pretty stoked on the new build, bikecheck fotos will be coming soon.Adolf Silva

Silva will be revealing what frame his new bike soon. We'll update you with more info as we learn more.

21 Comments

  • 107 1
 I have also chosen not to be sponsored this year
  • 2 0
 HAHA
  • 3 0
 same, def was my choice.
  • 2 4
 says the guy with a major brand name in his PB handle
  • 12 1
 Much respect! I know that sponsors often provide a vital amount of support and pay.. but I’d be truly curious how much better certain people would ride if they chose the bike that they truly wanted of all bikes made
  • 4 0
 like AG?
  • 11 0
 I too, will ride a bike that I purchased for myself this year.
  • 9 0
 I'm impressed he was able to find a bike. I've been waiting 9 months for two bikes to come in...to me that's far more impressive than his skills in the air!
  • 7 0
 What's wrong with the Tues dose it not come in Silva?
  • 5 0
 Really curious to see what bikes a lot of pros would personally choose with sponsorship taken out of the equation.
  • 3 0
 Wonder if this is a marketing play by whichever brand he's riding this year. The masses have caught on to the fact that riders will go to where the money is - sponsorships are saying less about the product than ever before.
  • 4 0
 I was also asked to be sponsored this year, but thinking very hard, I thought it would be best to remain a Lobo solo
  • 3 1
 He ain't the only big name guy out there without a frame sponsor. This will be The Claws 2nd season without one since leaving Canyon. Others as well. Weird to see big name guys without the support they deserve.
  • 4 0
 Will he still get warranty coverage?
  • 1 1
 Why wouldn't he?
  • 3 0
 "Wait, you say you broke it doing a 100' triple lindy? Ya, sorry we don't cover those"
  • 2 0
 ...Walks into his LBS with a broken frame claiming, "Yeah, I was just riding along..."
  • 4 1
 I personally think he's riding a tr tr11
  • 1 0
 I also have once again chosen to ride what I want and purchase my own frames ????????

Good on ya dude... ride #moreawesomer
  • 1 1
 One of the top 5 freeriders on the planet gets no bike sponsor. Meanwhile, on YouTube...
  • 1 0
 It's a grim choice. I donut know what he has chosen...

Post a Comment



