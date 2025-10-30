Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash

Eleven days after his horrific crash during the Red Bull Rampage finals, Adolf Silva has posted his first video update to let the world know the extent of his injuries, and how his recovery is going.
Adolf says he broke his T2 and T3 vertebrae, and dislocated all the way down to T6. As if that wasn't enough, he also broke his sternum and six ribs. He underwent a five hour surgery to stabilize his vertebrae, but still has no feeling from the chest down.
This is the first of what Adolf says will be a weekly series, taking viewers along with him on his path to recovery. Knowing Adolf's mischievous nature and positive outlook, it should be an entertaining ride.
Those who wish to donate to support Adolf's recovery can do so here: road2recovery.com/athlete-causes/adolf-silva/
