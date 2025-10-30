Powered by Outside

Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash

Oct 30, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  

Eleven days after his horrific crash during the Red Bull Rampage finals, Adolf Silva has posted his first video update to let the world know the extent of his injuries, and how his recovery is going.

Adolf says he broke his T2 and T3 vertebrae, and dislocated all the way down to T6. As if that wasn't enough, he also broke his sternum and six ribs. He underwent a five hour surgery to stabilize his vertebrae, but still has no feeling from the chest down.

This is the first of what Adolf says will be a weekly series, taking viewers along with him on his path to recovery. Knowing Adolf's mischievous nature and positive outlook, it should be an entertaining ride.

Those who wish to donate to support Adolf's recovery can do so here: road2recovery.com/athlete-causes/adolf-silva/.

11 Comments
  • 110
 The positivity coming from him in this video is INSPIRING. To already be thinking of how his challenging situation can help others and spread awareness is pushing the boundary. Adolf, you are an icon!! Best of luck on this new journey!
  • 90
 He seems like he's in impressively good spirits considering the circumstances..
  • 60
 That attitude. That humor. That positivity. You just know he's getting back on a bike. Also an avid dirt biker so I'm certain this guy is not done having fun...
  • 10
 Lots of people won't receive the support like this dude will receive from people they never met or from an entourage like this dude has, which He express multiple times to be as"WE". Best of luck..... the positive outlook and attitude on display here is just WOW!!! Sad and Scary shit but acts totally unfazed.
  • 30
 What’s done is done… now let’s figure this shit out and get back up again.
  • 30
 Aldof keep your head up! We are cheering for you!
  • 20
 Stay tough mate, keep your mind occupied and look to the future.
  • 10
 That 180 at the end was sick!
  • 10
 Gnarliest, sickest dude. Fucking legend.
  • 10
 wow
  • 10
 respect







