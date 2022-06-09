Adrien Dailly Broke his Foot at the EWS Tweed Valley

Jun 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.

Adrien Dailly has announced on social media that he broke his foot at last weekend's opening round of the EWS.

The French rider was just coming back from a dislocated shoulder last month but now his racing plans are on hold after a big crash broke his foot. Any injury is tough for riders at the start of the race season but two dislocated shoulders and a broken foot in the space of one month is a pretty tough start to racing.

bigquotesBig crash yesterday I broke my foot, I couldn’t finish the race. The tracks are sick here I hope to come back!
2 times dislocated shoulder and 1 broken foot in one month it’s not the best way to start a season… Adrien Dailly

We wish Adrien all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on the bike soon.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Quite late announcement on PB... sorry Outside...
  • 1 0
 Dang, heal fast doode!





