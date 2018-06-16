Adrien Dailly Injured While Training

It looks as though Adrien Dailly, who is currently sitting in 11th in the EWS overall standings, is out for most, if not all, of the 2018 season due to a broken elbow. He shared the news via Instagram today noting that the injury happened a few days ago and he has already had surgery. Best wishes to you Adrien, heal up fast!
I'm assuming the type of surgery was ORIF? That can take a while to heal and get back ROM/strength. Being a 'pro athlete' you'll prolly have access to great physio/treatment and can hopefully get back sooner than an armchair dingus like myself.
Sending PMV your way dude!
