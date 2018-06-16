RACING

Adrien Dailly Injured While Training

Jun 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

It looks as though Adrien Dailly, who is currently sitting in 11th in the EWS overall standings, is out for most, if not all, of the 2018 season due to a broken elbow. He shared the news via Instagram today noting that the injury happened a few days ago and he has already had surgery. Best wishes to you Adrien, heal up fast!

16 Comments

  • + 9
 Ugh. Sucks. Too bad elbow protection is uncool these days. For me they usually contact the deck before my knees do.
  • - 2
 That wouldn't stop a broken elbow anyway
  • + 4
 Make it cool. Rock it!
  • - 1
 Dustfarter - I don’t know how cool or uncool elbow protection is, I only know that vast majority of folks don’t use it because vast majority of elbow guards are fkng horrible to wear, they are uncomfortable and the slide all the time, some may even contribute to arm pump. There’s a lot to hate about most elbow guards out there. Took me 10 years to find something acceptable. Poc joint system that is. I have 2 other pairs rottening at the attic because I thought I will be able to force myself riding in them but no. When I’m going down a gnarly trail, one of the last things I want to have on my mind is “i hate those fkng elbow guards!!!”
  • + 3
 @Levin192 @WAKIdesigns (facepalm) Clearly you two know eachother
  • - 4
flag WAKIdesigns (13 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @dtm1: no, do you want to give me, Levin and Adrien a lesson about riding responsibly?
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: 10 years? Dude, you're such a drama queen.
  • + 1
 Ouch! Sh1tty buzz dude Frown

I'm assuming the type of surgery was ORIF? That can take a while to heal and get back ROM/strength. Being a 'pro athlete' you'll prolly have access to great physio/treatment and can hopefully get back sooner than an armchair dingus like myself.

Sending PMV your way dude!
  • + 2
 No! Eek Oh barf, that's nasty. Best wishes to you man.
  • + 1
 Quel dommage ! Bon rétablissement
  • + 2
 The ultimate swellbow.
  • + 1
 @flymcg: That what happens when you go full enduro! Frown
  • + 1
 @m1dg3t: benduro?
  • + 1
 "Merde" is the French for fu** it !!!
  • + 3
 I thought it was something slightly stronger than crap?
  • - 1
 Lets face it. We were all delighted to read this. 90% of us are huge Sam Hill fanboys. Only being honest, dont shoot me.

Post a Comment



