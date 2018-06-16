Adrien Dailly Injured While Training

Bad news for me! I broke my elbow a few days ago riding in Peille! I have had surgery already, but still no real prognosis yet, just have to wait and see how it goes. Looks like I’ll be spending a lot of time on the beach this summer... 🤷🏻‍♂️🏖

A post shared by Adrien Dailly (@adriendailly) on Jun 16, 2018 at 10:30am PDT