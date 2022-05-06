Adrien Dailly Injured With a Dislocated Shoulder

I won’t be chasing the French jersey next weekend, I dislocated my shoulder a couple days ago, I’m gonna fix that properly and I will be back. — Adrien Dailly - Instagram

Adrien Dailly will be missing this weekend's French National Enduro Championships after dislocating his shoulder.The French Enduro racer has shared on social media that he will be resting off the bike after dislocating his shoulder in the past week. With his injured shoulder Adrien Dailly has made the decision to sit out the French National Enduro Championships that take place this weekend. It isn't known when Adrien will be back racing yet but he says he is going to wait for it to fix properly before getting back to racing.We wish Adrien all the best with his recovery and hope that he isn't off the bike for too long.