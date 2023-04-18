MicroShift Announces Cage Update for Advent X Derailleur

Apr 18, 2023
by microshift  
Everyone agrees that shifting gears is the most exciting part of riding a mountain bike.

PRESS RELEASE: microShift

We're releasing all-new cage update for the Advent X rear derailleur that was designed based on rider feedback.

For those of you that want to skip straight to the comments, the new derailleur has:

• A shorter cage
• Better chain wrap
• More chain security

For the rest of you, check out ADVENT X Ver.2.


A quick refresher on Advent X: it's our top of the line mountain bike group. It has a 10-speed, 11-48t, 425g cassette that fits on a standard HG freehub body. It has a derailleur with an adjustable ratchet-and-pawl clutch. It's designed to be high performance and easy to own.

This is what Advent X Ver.2 was designed to do.

What Changed?

The new cage is 20mm shorter than the original.

The guide pulley (the one on top) was moved forward, and the tension pulley (on the bottom) was moved backward.


These two changes seem small, but they change the way the derailleur rides pretty significantly.

Better Chain Wrap

The shorter cage has benefits. It doesn't hang as low, so it won't hit as much stuff -- that one's obvious! But by raising the tension pulley, the lever arm between the lower section of chain and the derailleur attachment bolt gets shorter, which means the derailleur is less affected by the lateral forces of the chain bouncing around when you're riding over large, pointy rocks.

The new pulley position also helps keep the chain more secure. By pushing the guide pulley forward and the tension pulley back, the chain makes more of an "s-curve" as it moves through the derailleur, which engages more teeth on the pulleys and the cassette.

Chain retention is useful in these kinds of situations.

It also improves chain wrap on the cassette. When you set the B-limit screw, Ver.2 calls for a pulley gap of 6-7mm, whereas the original ADVENT X had a pulley gap of 15-17mm. This means that the tension pulley rides closer to the cassette teeth throughout the gear range. Having more cassette teeth engaged means that the small cogs will last longer, and the shifting response will be a little bit better.

Photographic evidence of chain wrap

Compatibility

Our general philosophy is to try to make things easy, so we did not change anything about the compatibility. You can use a Ver.2 derailleur to replace original Advent X, and vice versa. The only difference is B-tension adjustment, so make sure to double check the manual when you're installing.

Adjusting the B-limit is fun and easy!

Availability and Pricing

I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that the price does not change -- MSRP in the US is still $77.

The bad news is that it won't be available for a while. An inconsistency was discovered in the first production run, which will push the delivery date into late July or early August. Usually we want to make product available closer to when we're launching it, but that just isn't possible in this case. Sorry about that!


Remember, most of these improvements are incremental, so it's not like your existing Advent X derailleur is obsolete. The new one is just a little bit better.

If you're interested in picking one up, the part number is RD-M6205AM-B and it will be available through our network of global distributors ASAP.

For more info, click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Microshift


Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
66100 views
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
57026 views
First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper
55308 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
49307 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
42798 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Bamboo Handlebars, Gearbox Frames, & More
36496 views
Race Face Releases New Turbine Aluminum Wheels With a Lifetime Warranty
34742 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Female MTB Pioneers Who Made History
31480 views

17 Comments

  • 45 4
 id take this over transmission lol
  • 2 1
 involuntarily.. due to finances
  • 10 0
 Folks have always said "performance, weight, price" pick two. Microshift said hold my beer. I'm about 3 years in and have Advent X on 3 of my bikes. They hit 'em all.
  • 10 0
 I love my AdventX kit....get the job done and I never have to touch it....thank you!
  • 6 0
 I’ve got Advent X on my Chromag and I have had zero issues with it. More than enough range for me. I’ve had to adjust the GX derailleur on my other bike more than I have had to on the Advent X
  • 3 0
 The drivetrain wars are heating up, The market has seemed to split between ultra high end and affordable & capable. I love to see that companies are still building on what has made derailleurs great for so long. Refining 10 speed cassettes is what real riders want, not super finicky 12 sp groupsets with paper thin chains. Technologies like linkglide and advent X are going to be way more profitable for companies and riders alike.

and it looks sick too, and performs well. for this price, I'd upgrade all my bikes to advent X.
  • 6 0
 Banshees sure are pretty bikes.
  • 4 0
 It’s a bit late for an April fool joke hey? ‘ Adjusting the B-limit is fun and easy!’ Smile
  • 6 1
 The real 3d chess is putting the article content IN the comments
  • 4 0
 more product info like this please. just tell us exactly what you did without all the verbose marketing BS
  • 4 0
 Rode a microshift set up for a while…. No complaints
  • 3 0
 I love my advent X, hoping for a micro-spline cassette soon, 10-48 or even 9-48!
  • 3 0
 Amazing drivetrain for the money!
  • 3 0
 I've had great luck with advent x. I'm excited for these improvements.
  • 2 0
 Oh this is nice. I'm still happily running plain ole Advent which has been flawless!
  • 3 0
 One of the best drivetrains just got even better.
  • 1 0
 Once bought a bike for someone else with original Advent and it was flawless in its performance... would 100% run this on any of my own bikes in the future.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029370
Mobile Version of Website