MicroShift Announces Cage Update for Advent X Derailleur

PRESS RELEASE: microShift
We're releasing all-new cage update for the Advent X rear derailleur that was designed based on rider feedback.
For those of you that want to skip straight to the comments, the new derailleur has:
• A shorter cage
• Better chain wrap
• More chain security
For the rest of you, check out ADVENT X Ver.2.
A quick refresher on Advent X: it's our top of the line mountain bike group. It has a 10-speed, 11-48t, 425g cassette that fits on a standard HG freehub body. It has a derailleur with an adjustable ratchet-and-pawl clutch. It's designed to be high performance and easy to own.
What Changed?
This is what Advent X Ver.2 was designed to do.
The new cage is 20mm shorter than the original.
The guide pulley (the one on top) was moved forward, and the tension pulley (on the bottom) was moved backward.
These two changes seem small, but they change the way the derailleur rides pretty significantly.Better Chain Wrap
The shorter cage has benefits. It doesn't hang as low, so it won't hit as much stuff -- that one's obvious! But by raising the tension pulley, the lever arm between the lower section of chain and the derailleur attachment bolt gets shorter, which means the derailleur is less affected by the lateral forces of the chain bouncing around when you're riding over large, pointy rocks.
The new pulley position also helps keep the chain more secure. By pushing the guide pulley forward and the tension pulley back, the chain makes more of an "s-curve" as it moves through the derailleur, which engages more teeth on the pulleys and the cassette.
Chain retention is useful in these kinds of situations.
It also improves chain wrap on the cassette. When you set the B-limit screw, Ver.2 calls for a pulley gap of 6-7mm, whereas the original ADVENT X had a pulley gap of 15-17mm. This means that the tension pulley rides closer to the cassette teeth throughout the gear range. Having more cassette teeth engaged means that the small cogs will last longer, and the shifting response will be a little bit better.
Compatibility
Photographic evidence of chain wrap
Our general philosophy is to try to make things easy, so we did not change anything about the compatibility. You can use a Ver.2 derailleur to replace original Advent X, and vice versa. The only difference is B-tension adjustment, so make sure to double check the manual when you're installing.
Availability and Pricing
Adjusting the B-limit is fun and easy!
I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that the price does not change -- MSRP in the US is still $77.
The bad news is that it won't be available for a while. An inconsistency was discovered in the first production run, which will push the delivery date into late July or early August. Usually we want to make product available closer to when we're launching it, but that just isn't possible in this case. Sorry about that!
Remember, most of these improvements are incremental, so it's not like your existing Advent X derailleur is obsolete. The new one is just a little bit better.
If you're interested in picking one up, the part number is RD-M6205AM-B and it will be available through our network of global distributors ASAP.
For more info, click here
.
17 Comments
and it looks sick too, and performs well. for this price, I'd upgrade all my bikes to advent X.